Axway Software : Presentation Analyst Conference of 2020 Half-Year Results
07/27/2020 | 12:31pm EDT
2020 Half-Year Results
Analyst Conference
July 27, 2020
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's future growth and profitability. The Group highlights that signatures of its contracts, which often represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.
Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2019 Universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on April 14, 2020 under number D.20-0289.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them.
Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
Signature Metric up
+26%
vs. H1 2019
Acceleration of the transition to Subscription
Subscription
bookings
License
bookings
21%
32%
Bookings
Bookings
H1 2019
H1 2020
€9.5m
€14.2m
68%
License
bookings
79%
Subscription
bookings
Share of Subscriptions bookings up 47 points vs. H1 2019
A successful half-year thanks to our customer-focused strategy
Customer Centricity
Focus on improving the customer experience measured by the Net Promoter Score
Engagement
Virtual User Groups and Virtual Customer Advisory Groups
Weekly Catalysts' webinars on digital transformation attracting hundreds of people each week
Offering
Free use of our Content Services solution offered to our customers moving to
"working from home" and remote collaboration
Promoting Subscription based offers
In H1 2020
>89%
of signatures value with our customer base
A successful half-year thanks to the breadth of our portfolio
MFT
A large financial institution
in France…
Migrating to our new
MFT solution
5-year subscription
APIM
A major satellite radio
broadcaster in the USA …
Re-Platforming their global
infrastructure thanks to
AMPLIFY API Management
3-year subscription
B2B
Content Services
A well-known auto equipment
A famous telecommunications
manufacturer in Germany…
and mass media company…
Selecting Axway Cloud B2B to
Deploying Syncplicity to
accelerate the spin-off of their
generate important cost
electric and self-driving
savings on securely managing
technologies
unstructured data
5-year subscription
3-year subscription
The 4 largest deals in H1 2020 cover the entire product portfolio
Great technology is not enough
Accelerate Workshop
Axway catalysts guide the
strategy and execution process
And move from a discussion about improving functionality to a review of business
strategy
Business: Human pharma, animal health & biopharma
Employees: 50,000
2017 Revenue: $18.2B (Top 20 Pharma, Worldwide)
Axway Sales, Catalysts, Partnerships/Alliances, Presales & PSO work together to create a viable solution to support B.I.'s business objectives
Customer made direct request for
Recommended partners
Professional services proposals in MVP mode
Potential HIP cross-sell of Integration Builder/iPaaS
Help with Design & other front-end activities that make their offering more robust
Catalysts → PSO
The journey
continues
Axway Partner
Axway as a critical part of today and tomorrow
Heritage
Hybrid
Applications, Data
Integration
& Systems
Platform
2nd half of 2020: In difficulty lies opportunity
Pipeline trend over the past 12 months
juin-19
juil-19
août-19
sept-19
oct-19
nov-19
déc-19
janv-20
févr-20
mars-20
avr-20
mai-20
juin-20
Successful Transformation
Strategic focus on Customer Success
Steady improvement of the NPS
Positive business dynamique
Positive Signature metric despite COVID-19
Transition to Subscription models
Recurring Group revenue close to 80%
Financial results
for the first half of 2020
Patrick Donovan
Chief Executive Officer
2020 Half-Year Results- Income statement
In millions of euros
H1 2020
H1 2019
Revenue
136.6
138.6
Cost of sales
47.3
45.9
Gross Profit ( % of Revenue)
89.3
65.4%
92.6
66.8%
Operating expenses
86.8
90.2
of which Sales and marketing
43.5
44.3
of which Research and development
30.4
32.6
of which General and administrative
12.9
13.3
Profit on operating activities
2.5
1.9%
2.5
1.8%
Profit from recurring operations
-3.7
-2.7%
-2.7
-1.9%
Operating profit
-3.7
-2.7%
-3.0
-2.1%
Income taxes
0.2
-1.9
Net profit ( % of Revenue)
-6.0
-4.4%
-6.1
-4.4%
Basic earnings per share (in €)
-0.28
-0.29
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.
Organic growth*
Total growth
-2.0%
-1.4%
Sales & Marketing
R&D
-1.9%
-6.6%
Profit on op. activities
Net profit
€2.5m -€6.0m
or 1.9% of Rev. or -€0.28 per share
2020 Half-Year Results - Focus on License & Maintenance
[€m]
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2019
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth*
License
10.5
21.9
21.8
-52.0%
of which Q1 20
3.9
9.2
9.1
-57.4%
of which Q2 20
6.6
12.7
12.7
-48.2%
Maintenance
70.7
72.5
72.1
-2.5%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
License revenue fell over the entire period and, in all regions, with a strong move to Subscription
Resilience of the Maintenance activity, supported by contract renewals in a context of declining License sales
2020 Half-Year Results - Focus on Subscription
[€m]
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2019
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth*
Subscription
37.2
23.5
23.1
+58.5%
of which Q1 20
15.7
11.1
10.9
+41.4%
of which Q2 20
21.5
12.4
12.3
+73.7%
New ACV
10.2
3.5
3.5
+187.6%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
Significant increase in new ACV during the crisis period
First half Subscriptions include €11.8m up-front revenue on Customer Managed Subscriptions
License to Subscription trend continued from the later part of Q1 and throughout all Q2
2020 Half-Year Results - Signature metric
[€m]
New
Weighting
Weighted New
Signatures
Factor
Signatures
Value
License
10.5
1x
10.5
New
10.2
3x
30.5
Subscription (ACV*)
Half-year 2020 Weighted Signatures
41.0
Organic Growth*
+26.3%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
Signature metric strong at +26.3% for H1
New Subscription ACV driving Signature metric growth
Main balance sheet items at 30/06/2020
Cash and equivalents
DSO
Total assets
€24.3m
70 days
€564.6m
vs. €21.1m at 31/12/2019
vs. 61 days at 30/06/2019
vs. €568.8m et 31/12/2019
Net debt
Current deferred revenues
Total equity
€17.7m
€76.5m
€360.1m
vs. €22.0m at 31/12/2019
vs. €60.6m at 31/12/2019
vs. €362.6m at 31/12/2019
Cash flows & Covenants at 30/06/2020
In millions of euros
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Net profit for the period
-6.0
-6.1
Change in operating working capital
5.0
3.0
requirements
Net cash from operating activities
10.6
8.6
Free cash flow
4.9
1.2
Net cash used in investing activities
-1.7
-4.5
Net cash used in financing activities
-5.2
-7.8
Net change in cash
3.3
-3.6
and cash equivalents
Opening cash position
21.1
35.8
Closing cash position
24.3
32.1
Free cash flow up to €4.9M
Cash increase of €3.3m in the first half of 2020
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
30/06/2019
EBITDA
106.8
43.9
45.2
Cost of debt
(covenant > 5)
Net debt
0.50
0.70
0.47
EBITDA
(covenant < 3)
Net debt
0.05
0.06
0.03
Equity
(covenant < 1)
All banking covenants well respected in the period
2020 Targets & Mid-term Ambitions
28
Unchanged technological ambition
Become a market leader in
Hybrid integration platforms
By the end of 2020
"By 2022, Gartner predicts at least 65% of large organizations will have implemented an HIP" (1)
(1) Gartner, Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms, Massimo Pezzini, October 15, 2018.
Caution in an uncertain environment
Context of prolonged uncertainty
Very limited VISIBILITY
30
Review of 2020 targets
At this stage, while emphasising the
2020 ≃ 2019
historical importance of the fourth quarter
in its annual performance, Axway is
targeting revenue and operating profit for
2020 within the same range as 2019.
Confirmation of mid-term ambitions
Achieve revenue of €500 million
(Organic growth + M&A)
Return to operating margin on business activity rates above 15%
and gradually move towards 20%
Sustainably increase earnings per share to above €1
Q&A
Thank You
Appendices
2020 Half-Year Results - Revenue by geography
[€m]
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2019
Total
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth
Growth*
France
40.9
40.8
40.8
+0.3%
+0.3%
Rest of Europe
29.6
30.9
31.0
-4.5%
-4.4%
Americas
59.3
60.3
59.4
-0.2%
-1.8%
Asia/Pacific
6.9
7.4
7.5
-8.1%
-6.9%
Axway
136.6
139.4
138.6
-1.4%
-2.0%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
5%
Asia/Pacific30% France
43%
Americas
22%
Rest of Europe
70% International revenue
vs. 71% in H1 2019
2020 Half-Year Results - Change in revenue
€m
140
€138.6
+ €0.0m
+ €0.9m
USD vs. EUR = +2.5%
€136.6m
- €2.8m
Organic decrease
of 2,0%
130
120
H1 2019
Scope effect
Exchange rate
Organic
H1 2020
Revenue
effect
growth
Revenue
Simplified balance sheet at 30/06/2020
In millions of euros
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Assets
Goodwill
350.6
347.2
Non-current assets
437.2
446.0
Trade receivables
64.7
52.8
Other current assets
38.5
38.4
Cash and cash equivalents
24.3
32.3
Current assets
127.5
123.5
Total Assets
564.6
569.5
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
360.1
356.4
Financial debt - long-term portion
39.2
39.5
Lease liabilities - long-term portion
20.8
22.1
Other non-current liabilities
13.5
10.5
Non-current liabilities
73.5
72.1
Financial debt - short-term portion
2.8
5.0
Lease liabilities - short-term portion
6.2
6.4
Deferred Revenues
76.5
85.6
Other current liabilities
45.5
44.0
Current liabilities
131.1
141.1
Total Liabilities
204.6
213.1
Total Equity and Liabilities
564.6
569.5
Cash and cash equivalents of €24.3m
DSO's controlled at 70 days
Net debt of €17.7m
Equity remains stable finishing at €360.1m
Changes in equity & EPS at 30/06/2020
In millions of euros
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
31/12/2019
Equity at Beginning of Period
362.6
362.7
362.7
Profit for the period
-6.0
-6.1
5.4
Dividends
-
-
-8.5
Capital increase
0.2
0.2
0.0
First-time application of IFRS16
-
0.0
-0.7
Other
1.5
-1.3
0.8
Foreign exchange translation adjustments
1.9
0.9
2.8
Equity at End of Period
360.1
356.4
362.6
In €
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Net profit for the period
-6.0
-6.1
Weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares
21,27M
21,23M
Basic earnings per share
-0.28
-0.29
Theorical potential weighted average number of shares
22,08M
21,90M
Diluted earnings per share (in €)
-0.27
-0.28
2020 Half-Year Results- Headcount
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
France
471
466
Rest of Europe
838
831
Americas
512
526
Asia/Pacific
64
62
Axway
1,885
1,885
Attrition rate for the first half of 2020 fell to 15,4% with strong employee engagement
Shareholding structure at 30/06/2020
Pasquier
Odin
Family
Family
Managers
Shares outstanding
32.44%
21.13%
0.13%
1.39%
1.61%
Voting rights
38.31%
24.96%
0.13%
1.46%
1.57%
Shareholders' agreement
56.70% of shares outstanding / 66.42% of voting rights
Caravelle
Public
Treasury
shares
12.07%
30.98%
0.25%
14.26% 19.32%
21,308,766 shares outstanding
36,091,445 voting rights
Figure as of 30/06/2020
Alternative performance measures
Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.
Organic growth: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.
Growth at constant exchange rates: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts.
ACV: Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a Subscription agreement.
TCV: Total Contract Value - Full value of a Subscription agreement including both recurring revenue over the contract term and one-time payments.
Signature metric: Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period.
Profit on operating activities: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.
NPS: Net Promoter Score - Customer satisfaction and recommendation indicator for a product or a service.