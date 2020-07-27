Axway Software : Presentation Analyst Conference of 2020 Half-Year Results 0 07/27/2020 | 12:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Half-Year Results Analyst Conference July 27, 2020 Disclaimer Forward-looking statements This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's future growth and profitability. The Group highlights that signatures of its contracts, which often represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.

full-year performance. Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2019 Universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on April 14, 2020 under number D.20-0289.

D.20-0289. The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them. axway.com 2 2020 Half-Year Results Agenda 1. Operational situation & Strategic developments in times of crisis 2. Customer Success Organisation first-half achievements 3. Financial results for the first half of 2020 4. 2020 Targets & Mid-term Ambitions 5. Q&A Session axway.com 3 Operational situation & Strategic developments in times of crisis Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer axway.com Highlights of the first half of 2020 Limited decline in revenue despite crisis €136.6m Stable profit on operating activities vs. H1 2019 1.9% Strong growth in Subscription activity +58.5% +187.6% Major increase in ACV* +26.3% Significant growth in Signatures* Solid performance in difficult times Organic growth -2.0% or €2.5m or €37.2m or €10.2m or €41.0m axway.com * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document. 5 Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Mike Tyson Managing a sudden crisis Safety of employees and stakeholders as a top priority

Business Continuity plan

and strengthened customer engagement

and strengthened customer engagement Rapid adaptation and agility in response to an unprecedented crisis situation Pipeline growth in H1 2020 2019 2020 PAUSE Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun 6 3-year transformation plan finalisation 2018 2019 2020 HIP LEADER Upgrading the product portfolio

Strengthening the management team and engaging employees

Implementing a structure adapted to changes in the business model

→ Increasing awareness and sustaining a growth dynamic axway.com 7 AMPLIFY: Offer strengthened by recent investments R&D Investments (€m) 32.6 31.230.4 28.7 26.8 S1 2018 S2 2018 S1 2019 S2 2019 S1 2020 Enterprise Unified Governance Future Proof, API Platform Integration Platform and Control Open and Flexible axway.com 8 Constant strengthening of the teams Appointments to the Executive Committee M.Fairbrother R.Bhatia EVP Research & Development EVP Product Management Executive team now complete

Over the past 12 months:

Creation of Inside Sales teams Regional alignment and strengthening of sales and Customer Success Management teams Renewed corporate culture based on discipline and rigorous execution

Employee engagement Further improvement in attrition in H1 2020 -13% i.e. 15.4% attrition in H1 2020 Increase in Employee Engagement Score +18% 58% in 2019 versus 49% in 2018 axway.com 9 Accelerated transition to virtualized customer engagement Webinars Brand & Catalysts 1,975 58 Registrations Webinars in H1 2020 1,100 7,000 Attendees Attendees axway.com 10 Half-Year 2020 - Revenue by activity [€m] H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2019 Total Organic Restated* Reported Growth Growth* License 10.5 21.9 21.8 -51.9% -52.0% Subscription 37.2 23.5 23.1 +60.9% +58.5% Maintenance 70.7 72.5 72.1 -1.9% -2.5% Services 18.2 21.5 21.5 -15.7% -15.7% Axway 136.6 139.4 138.6 -1.4% -2.0% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document 8% License 13% Services 27% Subscription 52% Maintenance 79% Recurring revenue vs. 69% in H1 2019 Steady growth in the Subscription activity since the beginning of 2017

Decline in Maintenance activity limited to -2.5% over the first half of the year

-2.5% over the first half of the year Decrease in License in a crisis environment where customers have favored flexibility

10-point increase in the share of recurring revenues to 79% of total Group revenues axway.com 11 Customer Success Organisation first-half achievements Roland Royer Chief Customer Officer 12 Strong growth in Signatures Signatures* growth by geography [€m] H1 2020 France +14% Rest of Europe +18% Americas +46% Asia/Pacific -11% Axway +26% Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document Signature Metric up +26% vs. H1 2019 axway.com 13 Acceleration of the transition to Subscription Subscription bookings License bookings 21% 32% Bookings Bookings H1 2019 H1 2020 €9.5m €14.2m 68% License bookings 79% Subscription bookings Share of Subscriptions bookings up 47 points vs. H1 2019 axway.com 14 A successful half-year thanks to our customer-focused strategy Customer Centricity Focus on improving the customer experience measured by the Net Promoter Score Engagement Virtual User Groups and Virtual Customer Advisory Groups

Weekly Catalysts' webinars on digital transformation attracting hundreds of people each week Offering Free use of our Content Services solution offered to our customers moving to

"working from home" and remote collaboration

"working from home" and remote collaboration Promoting Subscription based offers In H1 2020 >89% of signatures value with our customer base axway.com 15 A successful half-year thanks to the breadth of our portfolio MFT A large financial institution in France… Migrating to our new MFT solution 5-year subscription APIM A major satellite radio broadcaster in the USA … Re-Platforming their global infrastructure thanks to AMPLIFY API Management 3-year subscription B2B Content Services A well-known auto equipment A famous telecommunications manufacturer in Germany… and mass media company… Selecting Axway Cloud B2B to Deploying Syncplicity to accelerate the spin-off of their generate important cost electric and self-driving savings on securely managing technologies unstructured data 5-year subscription 3-year subscription The 4 largest deals in H1 2020 cover the entire product portfolio axway.com 16 Great technology is not enough Accelerate Workshop Axway catalysts guide the strategy and execution process And move from a discussion about improving functionality to a review of business strategy Business: Human pharma, animal health & biopharma Employees: 50,000 2017 Revenue: $18.2B (Top 20 Pharma, Worldwide) Axway Sales, Catalysts, Partnerships/Alliances, Presales & PSO work together to create a viable solution to support B.I.'s business objectives Customer made direct request for Recommended partners

Professional services proposals in MVP mode

Potential HIP cross-sell of Integration Builder/iPaaS

cross-sell of Integration Builder/iPaaS Help with Design & other front-end activities that make their offering more robust Catalysts → PSO The journey continues Axway Partner axway.com 17 Axway as a critical part of today and tomorrow Heritage Hybrid Applications, Data Integration & Systems Platform axway.com 18 2nd half of 2020: In difficulty lies opportunity Pipeline trend over the past 12 months juin-19 juil-19 août-19 sept-19 oct-19 nov-19 déc-19 janv-20 févr-20 mars-20 avr-20 mai-20 juin-20 axway.com 19 Successful Transformation Strategic focus on Customer Success Steady improvement of the NPS Positive business dynamique Positive Signature metric despite COVID-19 Transition to Subscription models Recurring Group revenue close to 80% axway.com 20 Financial results for the first half of 2020 Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer axway.com 2020 Half-Year Results- Income statement In millions of euros H1 2020 H1 2019 Revenue 136.6 138.6 Cost of sales 47.3 45.9 Gross Profit ( % of Revenue) 89.3 65.4% 92.6 66.8% Operating expenses 86.8 90.2 of which Sales and marketing 43.5 44.3 of which Research and development 30.4 32.6 of which General and administrative 12.9 13.3 Profit on operating activities 2.5 1.9% 2.5 1.8% Profit from recurring operations -3.7 -2.7% -2.7 -1.9% Operating profit -3.7 -2.7% -3.0 -2.1% Income taxes 0.2 -1.9 Net profit ( % of Revenue) -6.0 -4.4% -6.1 -4.4% Basic earnings per share (in €) -0.28 -0.29 * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document. Organic growth* Total growth -2.0% -1.4% Sales & Marketing R&D -1.9% -6.6% Profit on op. activities Net profit €2.5m -€6.0m or 1.9% of Rev. or -€0.28 per share axway.com 22 2020 Half-Year Results - Focus on License & Maintenance [€m] H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2019 Organic Restated* Reported Growth* License 10.5 21.9 21.8 -52.0% of which Q1 20 3.9 9.2 9.1 -57.4% of which Q2 20 6.6 12.7 12.7 -48.2% Maintenance 70.7 72.5 72.1 -2.5% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document License revenue fell over the entire period and, in all regions, with a strong move to Subscription

Resilience of the Maintenance activity, supported by contract renewals in a context of declining License sales axway.com 23 2020 Half-Year Results - Focus on Subscription [€m] H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2019 Organic Restated* Reported Growth* Subscription 37.2 23.5 23.1 +58.5% of which Q1 20 15.7 11.1 10.9 +41.4% of which Q2 20 21.5 12.4 12.3 +73.7% New ACV 10.2 3.5 3.5 +187.6% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document Significant increase in new ACV during the crisis period

First half Subscriptions include €11.8m up-front revenue on Customer Managed Subscriptions

up-front revenue on Customer Managed Subscriptions License to Subscription trend continued from the later part of Q1 and throughout all Q2 axway.com 24 2020 Half-Year Results - Signature metric [€m] New Weighting Weighted New Signatures Factor Signatures Value License 10.5 1x 10.5 New 10.2 3x 30.5 Subscription (ACV*) Half-year 2020 Weighted Signatures 41.0 Organic Growth* +26.3% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document Signature metric strong at +26.3% for H1

New Subscription ACV driving Signature metric growth axway.com 25 Main balance sheet items at 30/06/2020 Cash and equivalents DSO Total assets €24.3m 70 days €564.6m vs. €21.1m at 31/12/2019 vs. 61 days at 30/06/2019 vs. €568.8m et 31/12/2019 Net debt Current deferred revenues Total equity €17.7m €76.5m €360.1m vs. €22.0m at 31/12/2019 vs. €60.6m at 31/12/2019 vs. €362.6m at 31/12/2019 axway.com 26 Cash flows & Covenants at 30/06/2020 In millions of euros 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Net profit for the period -6.0 -6.1 Change in operating working capital 5.0 3.0 requirements Net cash from operating activities 10.6 8.6 Free cash flow 4.9 1.2 Net cash used in investing activities -1.7 -4.5 Net cash used in financing activities -5.2 -7.8 Net change in cash 3.3 -3.6 and cash equivalents Opening cash position 21.1 35.8 Closing cash position 24.3 32.1 Free cash flow up to €4.9M

Cash increase of €3.3m in the first half of 2020 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 EBITDA 106.8 43.9 45.2 Cost of debt (covenant > 5) Net debt 0.50 0.70 0.47 EBITDA (covenant < 3) Net debt 0.05 0.06 0.03 Equity (covenant < 1) All banking covenants well respected in the period axway.com 27 2020 Targets & Mid-term Ambitions 28 Unchanged technological ambition Become a market leader in Hybrid integration platforms By the end of 2020 "By 2022, Gartner predicts at least 65% of large organizations will have implemented an HIP" (1) (1) Gartner, Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms, Massimo Pezzini, October 15, 2018. axway.com 29 Caution in an uncertain environment Context of prolonged uncertainty Very limited VISIBILITY 30 Review of 2020 targets At this stage, while emphasising the 2020 ≃ 2019 historical importance of the fourth quarter in its annual performance, Axway is targeting revenue and operating profit for 2020 within the same range as 2019. axway.com 31 Confirmation of mid-term ambitions Achieve revenue of €500 million (Organic growth + M&A) Return to operating margin on business activity rates above 15% and gradually move towards 20% Sustainably increase earnings per share to above €1 axway.com 32 Q&A Thank You axway.com Appendices 2020 Half-Year Results - Revenue by geography [€m] H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2019 Total Organic Restated* Reported Growth Growth* France 40.9 40.8 40.8 +0.3% +0.3% Rest of Europe 29.6 30.9 31.0 -4.5% -4.4% Americas 59.3 60.3 59.4 -0.2% -1.8% Asia/Pacific 6.9 7.4 7.5 -8.1% -6.9% Axway 136.6 139.4 138.6 -1.4% -2.0% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document 5% Asia/Pacific30% France 43% Americas 22% Rest of Europe 70% International revenue vs. 71% in H1 2019 axway.com 36 2020 Half-Year Results - Change in revenue €m 140 €138.6 + €0.0m + €0.9m USD vs. EUR = +2.5% €136.6m - €2.8m Organic decrease of 2,0% 130 120 H1 2019 Scope effect Exchange rate Organic H1 2020 Revenue effect growth Revenue axway.com 37 Simplified balance sheet at 30/06/2020 In millions of euros 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Assets Goodwill 350.6 347.2 Non-current assets 437.2 446.0 Trade receivables 64.7 52.8 Other current assets 38.5 38.4 Cash and cash equivalents 24.3 32.3 Current assets 127.5 123.5 Total Assets 564.6 569.5 Equity and Liabilities Equity 360.1 356.4 Financial debt - long-term portion 39.2 39.5 Lease liabilities - long-term portion 20.8 22.1 Other non-current liabilities 13.5 10.5 Non-current liabilities 73.5 72.1 Financial debt - short-term portion 2.8 5.0 Lease liabilities - short-term portion 6.2 6.4 Deferred Revenues 76.5 85.6 Other current liabilities 45.5 44.0 Current liabilities 131.1 141.1 Total Liabilities 204.6 213.1 Total Equity and Liabilities 564.6 569.5 Cash and cash equivalents of €24.3m

DSO's controlled at 70 days

Net debt of €17.7m

Equity remains stable finishing at €360.1m axway.com 38 Changes in equity & EPS at 30/06/2020 In millions of euros 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 31/12/2019 Equity at Beginning of Period 362.6 362.7 362.7 Profit for the period -6.0 -6.1 5.4 Dividends - - -8.5 Capital increase 0.2 0.2 0.0 First-time application of IFRS16 - 0.0 -0.7 Other 1.5 -1.3 0.8 Foreign exchange translation adjustments 1.9 0.9 2.8 Equity at End of Period 360.1 356.4 362.6 In € 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Net profit for the period -6.0 -6.1 Weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares 21,27M 21,23M Basic earnings per share -0.28 -0.29 Theorical potential weighted average number of shares 22,08M 21,90M Diluted earnings per share (in €) -0.27 -0.28 axway.com 39 2020 Half-Year Results- Headcount 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 France 471 466 Rest of Europe 838 831 Americas 512 526 Asia/Pacific 64 62 Axway 1,885 1,885 Attrition rate for the first half of 2020 fell to 15,4% with strong employee engagement axway.com 40 Shareholding structure at 30/06/2020 Pasquier Odin Family Family Managers Shares outstanding 32.44% 21.13% 0.13% 1.39% 1.61% Voting rights 38.31% 24.96% 0.13% 1.46% 1.57% Shareholders' agreement 56.70% of shares outstanding / 66.42% of voting rights Caravelle Public Treasury shares 12.07% 30.98% 0.25% 14.26% 19.32% 21,308,766 shares outstanding 36,091,445 voting rights axway.com Figure as of 30/06/2020 41 Alternative performance measures Restated revenue : Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.

: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year. Organic growth : Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.

: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts. Growth at constant exchange rates : Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts.

: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts. ACV : Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a Subscription agreement.

: Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a Subscription agreement. TCV : Total Contract Value - Full value of a Subscription agreement including both recurring revenue over the contract term and one-time payments.

: Total Contract Value - Full value of a Subscription agreement including both recurring revenue over the contract term and one-time payments. Signature metric : Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period.

: Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period. Profit on operating activities : Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.

: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets. NPS : Net Promoter Score - Customer satisfaction and recommendation indicator for a product or a service. axway.com 42 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Axway Software SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 16:30:02 UTC 0 Latest news on AXWAY SOFTWARE 12:31p AXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation Analyst Conference of 2020 Half-Year Results PU 11:46a AXWAY SOFTWARE &NDASH; HALF-YEAR 202 : Strong Growth in Subscription Thanks to C.. BU 07/16 AXWAY : Levels up AMPLIFY Development, Welcomes Two New EVPs BU 07/15 AXWAY SOFTWARE : HM Health Solutions Chooses Axway for API Management, MFT, and .. PU 07/15 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvr.. PU 07/15 AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2020 - 2021 share buyback program PU 07/08 AXWAY : Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux BU 07/01 AXWAY : Achieves Dual AWS Competency Designations for Healthcare and Life Scienc.. BU 06/30 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right.. CO 06/29 AXWAY SOFTWARE : New calendar for the presentation of the 2020 Half-Year Results BU

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 287 M 338 M 338 M Net income 2020 8,81 M 10,4 M 10,4 M Net Debt 2020 20,6 M 24,3 M 24,3 M P/E ratio 2020 48,7x Yield 2020 2,08% Capitalization 409 M 476 M 482 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 1,50x Nbr of Employees 1 885 Free-Float 30,5% Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 16,35 € Last Close Price 19,25 € Spread / Highest target -11,7% Spread / Average Target -15,1% Spread / Lowest Target -18,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer Pierre Pasquier Chairman Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Mark Fairbrother Executive Vice President-Research & Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AXWAY SOFTWARE 55.24% 476 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 27.65% 1 524 042 ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 262.38% 69 555 SEA LIMITED 166.34% 50 665 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 53.18% 45 504 SPLUNK INC. 33.25% 31 705