AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
Axway Software : Presentation Analyst Conference of 2020 Half-Year Results

07/27/2020

2020 Half-Year Results

Analyst Conference

July 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

  • This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the Company's future growth and profitability. The Group highlights that signatures of its contracts, which often represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.
  • Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2019 Universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on April 14, 2020 under number D.20-0289.
  • The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them.

axway.com

2

2020 Half-Year Results

Agenda

1.

Operational situation &

Strategic developments in times of crisis

2.

Customer Success Organisation first-half achievements

3.

Financial results for the first half of 2020

4.

2020 Targets & Mid-term Ambitions

5.

Q&A Session

axway.com

3

Operational situation & Strategic developments in times of crisis

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

axway.com

Highlights of the first half of 2020

Limited decline in revenue despite crisis

€136.6m

Stable profit on operating activities vs. H1 2019

1.9%

Strong growth in Subscription activity

+58.5%

+187.6%

Major increase in ACV*

+26.3%

Significant growth in Signatures*

Solid performance in difficult times

Organic growth

-2.0%

or

€2.5m

or

€37.2m

or

€10.2m

or

€41.0m

axway.com

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.

5

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

Mike Tyson

Managing a sudden crisis

  • Safety of employees and stakeholders as a top priority
  • Business Continuity plan
    and strengthened customer engagement
  • Rapid adaptation and agility in response to an unprecedented crisis situation

Pipeline growth in H1 2020

2019 2020

PAUSE

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

6

3-year transformation plan finalisation

2018

2019

2020

HIP LEADER

  • Upgrading the product portfolio
  • Strengthening the management team and engaging employees
  • Implementing a structure adapted to changes in the business model
    → Increasing awareness and sustaining a growth dynamic

axway.com

7

AMPLIFY: Offer strengthened by recent investments

R&D Investments (€m)

32.6

31.230.4

28.7

26.8

S1 2018

S2 2018

S1 2019

S2 2019

S1 2020

Enterprise

Unified Governance

Future Proof,

API Platform

Integration Platform

and Control

Open and Flexible

axway.com

8

Constant strengthening of the teams

Appointments to the Executive Committee

M.Fairbrother

R.Bhatia

EVP Research & Development

EVP Product Management

  • Executive team now complete
  • Over the past 12 months:
    • Creation of Inside Sales teams
    • Regional alignment and strengthening of sales and Customer Success Management teams
    • Renewed corporate culture based on discipline and rigorous execution

Employee engagement

  • Further improvement in attrition in H1 2020

-13%

i.e. 15.4% attrition in H1 2020

  • Increase in Employee Engagement Score

+18%

58% in 2019 versus 49% in 2018

axway.com

9

Accelerated transition to virtualized customer engagement

Webinars

Brand & Catalysts

1,975

58

Registrations

Webinars in H1 2020

1,100

7,000

Attendees

Attendees

axway.com

10

Half-Year 2020 - Revenue by activity

[€m]

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2019

Total

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth

Growth*

License

10.5

21.9

21.8

-51.9%

-52.0%

Subscription

37.2

23.5

23.1

+60.9%

+58.5%

Maintenance

70.7

72.5

72.1

-1.9%

-2.5%

Services

18.2

21.5

21.5

-15.7%

-15.7%

Axway

136.6

139.4

138.6

-1.4%

-2.0%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

8%

License 13%

Services

27%

Subscription

52%

Maintenance

79% Recurring revenue

vs. 69% in H1 2019

  • Steady growth in the Subscription activity since the beginning of 2017
  • Decline in Maintenance activity limited to -2.5% over the first half of the year
  • Decrease in License in a crisis environment where customers have favored flexibility
  • 10-pointincrease in the share of recurring revenues to 79% of total Group revenues

axway.com

11

Customer Success Organisation first-half achievements

Roland Royer

Chief Customer Officer

12

Strong growth in Signatures

Signatures* growth by geography

[€m]

H1 2020

France

+14%

Rest of Europe

+18%

Americas

+46%

Asia/Pacific

-11%

Axway

+26%

  • Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

Signature Metric up

+26%

vs. H1 2019

axway.com

13

Acceleration of the transition to Subscription

Subscription

bookings

License

bookings

21%

32%

Bookings

Bookings

H1 2019

H1 2020

€9.5m

€14.2m

68%

License

bookings

79%

Subscription

bookings

Share of Subscriptions bookings up 47 points vs. H1 2019

axway.com

14

A successful half-year thanks to our customer-focused strategy

Customer Centricity

  • Focus on improving the customer experience measured by the Net Promoter Score

Engagement

  • Virtual User Groups and Virtual Customer Advisory Groups
  • Weekly Catalysts' webinars on digital transformation attracting hundreds of people each week

Offering

  • Free use of our Content Services solution offered to our customers moving to
    "working from home" and remote collaboration
  • Promoting Subscription based offers

In H1 2020

>89%

of signatures value with our customer base

axway.com

15

A successful half-year thanks to the breadth of our portfolio

MFT

A large financial institution

in France…

Migrating to our new

MFT solution

5-year subscription

APIM

A major satellite radio

broadcaster in the USA …

Re-Platforming their global

infrastructure thanks to

AMPLIFY API Management

3-year subscription

B2B

Content Services

A well-known auto equipment

A famous telecommunications

manufacturer in Germany…

and mass media company…

Selecting Axway Cloud B2B to

Deploying Syncplicity to

accelerate the spin-off of their

generate important cost

electric and self-driving

savings on securely managing

technologies

unstructured data

5-year subscription

3-year subscription

The 4 largest deals in H1 2020 cover the entire product portfolio

axway.com

16

Great technology is not enough

Accelerate Workshop

Axway catalysts guide the

strategy and execution process

And move from a discussion about improving functionality to a review of business

strategy

Business: Human pharma, animal health & biopharma

Employees: 50,000

2017 Revenue: $18.2B (Top 20 Pharma, Worldwide)

Axway Sales, Catalysts, Partnerships/Alliances, Presales & PSO work together to create a viable solution to support B.I.'s business objectives

Customer made direct request for

  • Recommended partners
  • Professional services proposals in MVP mode
  • Potential HIP cross-sell of Integration Builder/iPaaS
  • Help with Design & other front-end activities that make their offering more robust

Catalysts → PSO

The journey

continues

Axway Partner

axway.com

17

Axway as a critical part of today and tomorrow

Heritage

Hybrid

Applications, Data

Integration

& Systems

Platform

axway.com

18

2nd half of 2020: In difficulty lies opportunity

Pipeline trend over the past 12 months

juin-19

juil-19

août-19

sept-19

oct-19

nov-19

déc-19

janv-20

févr-20

mars-20

avr-20

mai-20

juin-20

axway.com

19

Successful Transformation

Strategic focus on Customer Success

Steady improvement of the NPS

Positive business dynamique

Positive Signature metric despite COVID-19

Transition to Subscription models

Recurring Group revenue close to 80%

axway.com

20

Financial results

for the first half of 2020

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

axway.com

2020 Half-Year Results- Income statement

In millions of euros

H1 2020

H1 2019

Revenue

136.6

138.6

Cost of sales

47.3

45.9

Gross Profit ( % of Revenue)

89.3

65.4%

92.6

66.8%

Operating expenses

86.8

90.2

of which Sales and marketing

43.5

44.3

of which Research and development

30.4

32.6

of which General and administrative

12.9

13.3

Profit on operating activities

2.5

1.9%

2.5

1.8%

Profit from recurring operations

-3.7

-2.7%

-2.7

-1.9%

Operating profit

-3.7

-2.7%

-3.0

-2.1%

Income taxes

0.2

-1.9

Net profit ( % of Revenue)

-6.0

-4.4%

-6.1

-4.4%

Basic earnings per share (in €)

-0.28

-0.29

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.

Organic growth*

Total growth

-2.0%

-1.4%

Sales & Marketing

R&D

-1.9%

-6.6%

Profit on op. activities

Net profit

€2.5m -€6.0m

or 1.9% of Rev. or -€0.28 per share

axway.com

22

2020 Half-Year Results - Focus on License & Maintenance

[€m]

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2019

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth*

License

10.5

21.9

21.8

-52.0%

of which Q1 20

3.9

9.2

9.1

-57.4%

of which Q2 20

6.6

12.7

12.7

-48.2%

Maintenance

70.7

72.5

72.1

-2.5%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

  • License revenue fell over the entire period and, in all regions, with a strong move to Subscription
  • Resilience of the Maintenance activity, supported by contract renewals in a context of declining License sales

axway.com

23

2020 Half-Year Results - Focus on Subscription

[€m]

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2019

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth*

Subscription

37.2

23.5

23.1

+58.5%

of which Q1 20

15.7

11.1

10.9

+41.4%

of which Q2 20

21.5

12.4

12.3

+73.7%

New ACV

10.2

3.5

3.5

+187.6%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

  • Significant increase in new ACV during the crisis period
  • First half Subscriptions include €11.8m up-front revenue on Customer Managed Subscriptions
  • License to Subscription trend continued from the later part of Q1 and throughout all Q2

axway.com

24

2020 Half-Year Results - Signature metric

[€m]

New

Weighting

Weighted New

Signatures

Factor

Signatures

Value

License

10.5

1x

10.5

New

10.2

3x

30.5

Subscription (ACV*)

Half-year 2020 Weighted Signatures

41.0

Organic Growth*

+26.3%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

  • Signature metric strong at +26.3% for H1
  • New Subscription ACV driving Signature metric growth

axway.com

25

Main balance sheet items at 30/06/2020

Cash and equivalents

DSO

Total assets

€24.3m

70 days

€564.6m

vs. €21.1m at 31/12/2019

vs. 61 days at 30/06/2019

vs. €568.8m et 31/12/2019

Net debt

Current deferred revenues

Total equity

€17.7m

€76.5m

€360.1m

vs. €22.0m at 31/12/2019

vs. €60.6m at 31/12/2019

vs. €362.6m at 31/12/2019

axway.com

26

Cash flows & Covenants at 30/06/2020

In millions of euros

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Net profit for the period

-6.0

-6.1

Change in operating working capital

5.0

3.0

requirements

Net cash from operating activities

10.6

8.6

Free cash flow

4.9

1.2

Net cash used in investing activities

-1.7

-4.5

Net cash used in financing activities

-5.2

-7.8

Net change in cash

3.3

-3.6

and cash equivalents

Opening cash position

21.1

35.8

Closing cash position

24.3

32.1

  • Free cash flow up to €4.9M
  • Cash increase of €3.3m in the first half of 2020

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

EBITDA

106.8

43.9

45.2

Cost of debt

(covenant > 5)

Net debt

0.50

0.70

0.47

EBITDA

(covenant < 3)

Net debt

0.05

0.06

0.03

Equity

(covenant < 1)

  • All banking covenants well respected in the period

axway.com

27

2020 Targets & Mid-term Ambitions

28

Unchanged technological ambition

Become a market leader in

Hybrid integration platforms

By the end of 2020

"By 2022, Gartner predicts at least 65% of large organizations will have implemented an HIP" (1)

(1) Gartner, Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms, Massimo Pezzini, October 15, 2018.

axway.com

29

Caution in an uncertain environment

Context of prolonged uncertainty

Very limited VISIBILITY

30

Review of 2020 targets

At this stage, while emphasising the

2020 2019

historical importance of the fourth quarter

in its annual performance, Axway is

targeting revenue and operating profit for

2020 within the same range as 2019.

axway.com

31

Confirmation of mid-term ambitions

Achieve revenue of €500 million

(Organic growth + M&A)

Return to operating margin on business activity rates above 15%

and gradually move towards 20%

Sustainably increase earnings per share to above €1

axway.com

32

Q&A

Thank You

axway.com

Appendices

2020 Half-Year Results - Revenue by geography

[€m]

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2019

Total

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth

Growth*

France

40.9

40.8

40.8

+0.3%

+0.3%

Rest of Europe

29.6

30.9

31.0

-4.5%

-4.4%

Americas

59.3

60.3

59.4

-0.2%

-1.8%

Asia/Pacific

6.9

7.4

7.5

-8.1%

-6.9%

Axway

136.6

139.4

138.6

-1.4%

-2.0%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

5%

Asia/Pacific30% France

43%

Americas

22%

Rest of Europe

70% International revenue

vs. 71% in H1 2019

axway.com

36

2020 Half-Year Results - Change in revenue

€m

140

€138.6

+ €0.0m

+ €0.9m

USD vs. EUR = +2.5%

€136.6m

- €2.8m

Organic decrease

of 2,0%

130

120

H1 2019

Scope effect

Exchange rate

Organic

H1 2020

Revenue

effect

growth

Revenue

axway.com

37

Simplified balance sheet at 30/06/2020

In millions of euros

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Assets

Goodwill

350.6

347.2

Non-current assets

437.2

446.0

Trade receivables

64.7

52.8

Other current assets

38.5

38.4

Cash and cash equivalents

24.3

32.3

Current assets

127.5

123.5

Total Assets

564.6

569.5

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

360.1

356.4

Financial debt - long-term portion

39.2

39.5

Lease liabilities - long-term portion

20.8

22.1

Other non-current liabilities

13.5

10.5

Non-current liabilities

73.5

72.1

Financial debt - short-term portion

2.8

5.0

Lease liabilities - short-term portion

6.2

6.4

Deferred Revenues

76.5

85.6

Other current liabilities

45.5

44.0

Current liabilities

131.1

141.1

Total Liabilities

204.6

213.1

Total Equity and Liabilities

564.6

569.5

  • Cash and cash equivalents of €24.3m
  • DSO's controlled at 70 days
  • Net debt of €17.7m
  • Equity remains stable finishing at €360.1m

axway.com

38

Changes in equity & EPS at 30/06/2020

In millions of euros

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

31/12/2019

Equity at Beginning of Period

362.6

362.7

362.7

Profit for the period

-6.0

-6.1

5.4

Dividends

-

-

-8.5

Capital increase

0.2

0.2

0.0

First-time application of IFRS16

-

0.0

-0.7

Other

1.5

-1.3

0.8

Foreign exchange translation adjustments

1.9

0.9

2.8

Equity at End of Period

360.1

356.4

362.6

In €

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Net profit for the period

-6.0

-6.1

Weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

21,27M

21,23M

Basic earnings per share

-0.28

-0.29

Theorical potential weighted average number of shares

22,08M

21,90M

Diluted earnings per share (in €)

-0.27

-0.28

axway.com

39

2020 Half-Year Results- Headcount

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

France

471

466

Rest of Europe

838

831

Americas

512

526

Asia/Pacific

64

62

Axway

1,885

1,885

  • Attrition rate for the first half of 2020 fell to 15,4% with strong employee engagement

axway.com

40

Shareholding structure at 30/06/2020

Pasquier

Odin

Family

Family

Managers

Shares outstanding

32.44%

21.13%

0.13%

1.39%

1.61%

Voting rights

38.31%

24.96%

0.13%

1.46%

1.57%

Shareholders' agreement

56.70% of shares outstanding / 66.42% of voting rights

Caravelle

Public

Treasury

shares

12.07%

30.98%

0.25%

14.26% 19.32%

21,308,766 shares outstanding

36,091,445 voting rights

axway.com

Figure as of 30/06/2020

41

Alternative performance measures

  • Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.
  • Organic growth: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.
  • Growth at constant exchange rates: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts.
  • ACV: Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a Subscription agreement.
  • TCV: Total Contract Value - Full value of a Subscription agreement including both recurring revenue over the contract term and one-time payments.
  • Signature metric: Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period.
  • Profit on operating activities: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.
  • NPS: Net Promoter Score - Customer satisfaction and recommendation indicator for a product or a service.

axway.com

42

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 16:30:02 UTC
