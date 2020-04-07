Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axway Software    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axway : Software Suspends Its Annual Objectives and Will Propose to the Next General Meeting That No Dividend Be Paid in Respect Of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Axway Software (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), meeting today under the chairmanship of Pierre Pasquier, reviewed the Company’s action plan to address the COVID-19 global crisis.

Business continuity plan

From mid-March, Axway has ensured strict compliance with local regulations and recommendations in each of the countries where it operates. The Company has continued to deliver the solutions, subscriptions and services required by its customers.

The following steps were taken immediately:

  • Creation of a committee to monitor developments in the health and economic situation, capable of making immediate decisions.
  • Implementation of appropriate and secure remote working procedures for all employees.
  • Close monitoring of cash management and the Company’s financial position.

Remote work is part of Axway’s international culture, and the solutions the Company develops facilitate this way of working. The rapid transition of all employees to remote working was therefore carried out seamlessly and Axway’s teams are currently fully mobilized.

2020 targets

The 2020 targets, announced by Axway on 19 February based on information available at the time, have been called into question by the uncertainties surrounding the current crisis.

It is worth recalling that 70% of Axway’s annual revenues are recurring business and, to date, the Company has not encountered any particular accounts receivable issues.

Dividend for fiscal year 2019

At its meeting today, Axway’s Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting that no dividend be paid in respect of fiscal year 2019.

This decision allows Axway to preserve its resources and ensure that, in a context of prolonged uncertainty, the Company will be able to protect its employees, customers and shareholders under the best conditions.

The Company benefits from a sound financial position and positive cash flow and has readily available financing capacity.

Financial calendar

Tuesday, 14 April 2020: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Thursday, 23 April 2020, after close of trading: Publication of Q1 2020 Revenue

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integration by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges. To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AXWAY SOFTWARE
01:38pAXWAY SOFTWARE : Press Release
PU
01:31pAXWAY : Software Suspends Its Annual Objectives and Will Propose to the Next Gen..
BU
04/06AXWAY SOFTWARE : Share buyback
PU
04/06AXWAY SOFTWARE : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
03/26AXWAY SOFTWARE : to Provide Syncplicity for Remote Work at no Cost to Help Busin..
PU
02/24AXWAY SOFTWARE : Transcript
PU
02/20AXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation
PU
02/19AXWAY SOFTWARE &NDASH; 2019 FULL-YEA : Annual performance above targets, transfo..
PU
02/19AXWAY SOFTWARE : Press Release
PU
02/19Axway Software – 2019 Full-Year Results
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 285 M
EBIT 2019 18,0 M
Net income 2019 7,57 M
Debt 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 46,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,60  €
Last Close Price 15,60  €
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Joël Depernet Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE23.39%361
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.84%1 199 550
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.80.69%40 768
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC13.73%33 687
SEA LIMITED11.39%20 526
SPLUNK INC.-20.95%20 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group