Axway Software – 1st Quarter 2019: Revenue of 67.0 million, with organic growth of +2.1%

Acceleration in Subscription revenue (+11.2%), in line with the roadmap

License growth (+6.7%) and Maintenance resilience (+0.8%)

Launch of several new technological components of the AMPLIFY™ platform

Acquisition of Streamdata.io, adding event-based API technology to the AMPLIFY™ platform

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) launched 2019 by bringing together its customers and employees at several events in Europe and the Americas to present the Group's mid-term vision and ambitions. These events were also an opportunity to launch several new components of the hybrid integration platform AMPLIFY™, which should support the ramp-up of Subscription activities over the full year.

Axway aims to become a leader in hybrid integration platforms by the end of 2020 and the Group's investment efforts in Research & Development in the second half of 2018 enabled a significant new step towards this objective. In early 2019, the AMPLIFY™ offer was listed among the best existing offers on this market by a well-known independent research firm.

In parallel, Axway announced the acquisition of the start-up Streamdata.io at the end of March 2019, to further enhance the technological capabilities of the AMPLIFY™ platform. This acquisition allows the Group to offer its customers an event-driven API management offer, capable of handling events and data in real time, as well as a complete digital transformation methodology built around the adoption and maturity of APIs throughout their lifecycle.

Strengthened by these developments, Axway will continue to accelerate the execution of its strategy throughout 2019. Technological investment will be maintained at a high level, while Sales and Marketing efforts will be intensified to maximize the adoption of its new offerings by large organizations.

Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of Axway, said:

'As we continue to move forward with our strategy, I'm pleased with the initial results of our recent Research & Development efforts. In the first quarter of 2019, our innovations enabled us to establish the foundations of our AMPLIFY™ offer. We are now able to explain to customers not only the capabilities of our platform, but also the roadmap we propose regarding improvements to their existing systems. In the first three months of the year, our signatures were more strongly supported by License activity growth than by the annual contract value of new Subscription deals signed. However, over the full year, the gradual acceleration of our Sales and Marketing efforts should enable us to continue with confidence on the path towards our 2020 ambitions.'



