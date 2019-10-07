Log in
Axway Software : provides API innovation for healthcare with new Verification Router Service (VRS) Solution

10/07/2019

PHOENIX - October 7, 2019 - Axway announces an innovative new API product allowing partners access to pharmaceutical data needed to confirm authenticity of drug labels. The solution was created in response to the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requiring wholesale distributors to verify returned serialized product with the manufacturer before the product can be resold.

It's known as the Verification Router Service (VRS) Solution. VRS is a key defense mechanism to increase confidence that the U.S. drug supply is authentic, unadulterated and safe for consumers.

'While the U.S. has a very safe pharmaceutical supply chain, returned drugs are an area that has been exploited to insert fake, substandard product into the supply chain,' said Marcus Chang, Track & Trace Product Manager at Axway. 'VRS uses the serialization label on the pharmaceutical to ask the manufacturer to verify that this serial number represents an authentic, saleable item.'

The Axway VRS Solution is another example of an API innovation provided by Axway, a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. The VRS solution is powered by Axway's market-leading AMPLIFY API Management solution, and Axway Decision Insight - a recognized leader of real-time analytics and data intelligence solutions.

'With the Axway VRS Solution we can ensure your readiness today. Our solution is built on proven technology and therefore we do not have the teething problems other vendors have encountered,' said Kathryn Smith VP Portfolio Management at Axway. 'The Axway VRS solution can be configured to meet any additional emerging international verification requirements, providing our customers confidence in their ability to meet future compliance regulations.'

The Axway VRS solution is natively interoperable with the Axway Track & Track Solution or any serialization solution regardless of whether it is in the cloud or on-premise. The Open-API based VRS solution will work with any solution provider following the GS1 VRS guidelines.

'Axway's VRS solution has significant advantages over the competition including proven mature technology, advanced security, out of the box business intelligence and highly configurable policies to ensure compliance today and for tomorrow,' said Chang.

Learn more about Axway VRS Solution.

About Axway

Axway enables customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, partners and ecosystems. Our hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, helps businesses accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate services. It speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with APIs and application integration using over 150 prebuilt connectors. 11,000 organizations worldwide rely on Axway for their integration challenges. www.axway.com

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:16:01 UTC
