Axway Software : to Provide Syncplicity for Remote Work at no Cost to Help Businesses With the Transition to a Remote Workforce

Companies with surge in remote workforce now have free, secure resource for online storage and collaboration

PHOENIX, March 26, 2020-- Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leader in enterprise integration technology, today announced that the company is commencing a temporary initiative to provide Syncplicity for Remote Work file sharing and content collaboration at no cost. Syncplicity by Axway can be deployed quickly to provide immediate support and relief for users who are new to working remotely. The step is designed to help employees transition to a remote work setting by providing easy access to corporate files and data, while ensuring data security, governance and auditability.

'We have a strong solution that can help teams work remotely and collaborate securely,' said Axway CEO, Patrick Donovan. 'As a service to enterprises who need to help large portions of their workforce transition to working remotely, we decided to offer Syncplicity for free so they can adapt to the current circumstances.'

Specifically, this initiative will provide access to the Enterprise Edition (EE) of Syncplicity, including cloud storage. Furthermore, Axway will host remote work training sessions and provide other resources to help companies ramp up administration, security and user access and collaboration.

'We understand the needs and challenges companies face as they transition to a remote workforce in record time. We also understand the importance of doing so, securely. Axway has been providing secure file transfer and data sharing solutions to thousands of companies around the world for over 20 years,' said Donovan. 'Syncplicity is one of the many integration solutions we provide and we hope this action gives companies and remote workers peace of mind in this time of uncertainty.'

Syncplicity provides companies the ability to provision employee accounts and to include storage for their users. With this initiative, global teams can access and share folder and files remotely, and collaborate efficiently - while their IT departments retain overall control. At the end of the free period, customers will have the option to continue the service or migrate their data off of Syncplicity.

Click this link for more information about Syncplicity for Remote Work at no cost.

About Axway

Axway gives heritage IT infrastructure new life, helping more than 11,000 customers use what they already have to invent their digital journeys, add new business capabilities, and drive growth. With the future-proof AMPLIFY™ platform -­­ which combines APIs, B2B integration, content services, and digital ecosystems - we guide innovation and enhance the customer experience faster and more securely than ever. In business for more than 20 years, Axway employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. axway.com.