By P.R. Venkat



Ayala Corp. (AC.PH) more than doubled its net profit for the first six months of the year due to higher contributions from its property, banking and telecommunications businesses.

Net profit for the period ended June came to 37.84 billion pesos ($726.5 million) compared with PHP16.07 billion year ago, the Philippine company said Tuesday.

Revenue rose 7.8% on to PHP160.38 billion during the period.

