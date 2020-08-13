Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Ayala Corporation    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 08/12
739 PHP   -1.20%
12:16aAyala Corp. First-Half Net Profit Fell 79% Due to Covid-19 Impact
DJ
08/12AYALA CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
08/02Australia's Infigen forecasts "materially lower" earnings
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ayala Corp. First-Half Net Profit Fell 79% Due to Covid-19 Impact

08/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Ayala Corp.'s first-half net profit fell 79% from a year earlier, as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt operations across its business units ranging from industrials to finance.

Net profit declined to 7.94 billion pesos ($162.2 million), the Philippine conglomerate said Thursday.

Revenue fell 34% from a year earlier to PHP84.63 billion.

"While the health crisis has stifled the momentum of some of our businesses, we have started to see positive trends in the operations of BPI (Bank of the Philippine Islands), Globe Telecom, and Ayala Land since the easing of quarantine restrictions in June," Ayala President and Chief Operating Officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

The conglomerate's net cash during the first half stood at PHP28.3 billion, while net debt was at PHP93.8 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION -1.20% 739 End-of-day quote.-5.92%
AYALA LAND, INC. 0.61% 32.8 End-of-day quote.-27.91%
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS 2.46% 62.5 End-of-day quote.-28.90%
GLOBE TELECOM, INC. -0.73% 2164 End-of-day quote.7.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 225 B 4 596 M 4 596 M
Net income 2020 21 782 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2020 329 B 6 723 M 6 723 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 464 B 9 470 M 9 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 58 142
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart AYALA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ayala Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYALA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 774,38 PHP
Last Close Price 739,00 PHP
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION-5.92%9 585
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.64%36 418
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.39%32 866
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.63%30 823
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.01%29 256
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%28 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
