MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Ayala Corporation

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 06/26
785 PHP   +1.29%
06/28Battle heats up for Australia's Infigen as suitors raise bids
RE
06/25AYALA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/19Australian regulator won't oppose Ayala's takeover bid for Infigen
RE
News 
News Summary

Battle heats up for Australia's Infigen as suitors raise bids

06/28/2020 | 11:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A fence is seen in front of wind turbines that are part of the Infigen Energy Capital Wind Farm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, near the Australian capital city of Canberra

By Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashwat Awasthi

A bidding war for Australian wind and solar firm Infigen Energy heated up on Monday, with Spain's Iberdrola raising its bid to A$856 million ($589.1 million), shortly after Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp hiked its offer.

Philippines-based UAC Energy, a joint venture of Ayala's AC Energy and Hong Kong-based UPC Renewables Group, revised its cash offer to A$0.86 per share from A$0.80 per share earlier on Monday, matching Iberdrola initial bid.

UAC also declared its bid free of conditions which had irked Infigen.

Iberdrola responded immediately by sweetening its offer by 3 cents to A$0.89 a share, a touch above Infigen's close on Friday of A$0.885, valuing the renewables firm at A$856 million.

Infigen shares jumped 4% to trade at A$0.92, indicating investors expect both suitors to improved their bids.

Infigen said it was considering developments on both the offers and advised shareholders not to take any action.

Analysts had forecast a bidding war as the firms tussle for Infigen's seven wind farms and a large pipeline of projects which it recently put on hold.

Iberdrola and UAC pounced on Infigen after its share price slumped due to falling power prices in Australia and challenges facing wind and solar firms hooking up projects to a shaky grid.

UAC has already secured approval for its bid from Australia's foreign investment board, at a time when the country has introduced tougher policies to monitor foreign investments as interest rises for troubled Australian assets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Infigen earlier backed Iberdrola's offer, as the bid from the Spanish company was 7.5% higher with fewer conditions.

"We think that Iberdrola may need to reduce the conditions in its offer or offer a higher offer price in order to make its offer clearly superior and retain the Infigen recommendation," RBC analysts said in a note.

($1 = 1.4531 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION 1.29% 785 End-of-day quote.-0.06%
IBERDROLA -0.69% 10.04 End-of-day quote.9.37%
INFIGEN ENERGY LIMITED 0.00% 0.885 End-of-day quote.36.15%
PHINMA ENERGY CORP End-of-day quote.
