Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Ayala Corporation    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION (AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Climb as U.S. and China inch towards trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:31pm EST
An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as further headway in U.S.-China trade talks increased chances of the two nations striking a deal to end the long-drawn confrontation, lifting uncertainty from the market.

U.S. and Chinese officials are continuing negotiations in China for an unscheduled third day amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of U.S. commodities and greater access to China's markets.

Boosting sentiment, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the talks were going very well, with Bloomberg reporting on Wednesday that the president is eager to agree on a deal with China soon in an effort to soothe financial markets.

"Market players continued to place their hopes on the ongoing US-China trade for some positive breakthrough," said ING, in a note to clients.

Leading the regional gains, Philippine stocks <.PSI> recovered from last session's decline to climb as much as 2 percent.

Industrial and financial stocks supported the Manila index, with SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp advancing 2.8 percent each.

The archipelago's November trade data is due later in the week.

Meanwhile, the Singapore index <.STI> hit a more than five week high and extended gains for a fourth straight session. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose 2.7 percent, its highest in more than five years.

Indonesian benchmark index <.JKSE> gained up to 0.9 percent buoyed by the financials sector. Bank Central Asia rose as much as 1.5 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) climbed 2.7 percent.

In a positive twist to the trade war, Indonesian vice president on Tuesday said that the U.S.-China conflict could offer an opportunity for the country to benefit from shifting global production chains.

Thai stocks gained for a fourth consecutive session, while Malaysian index advanced as much as 0.7 percent.

Markets await Chinese inflation data which is due on Thursday, as the world's second largest economy begins to show signs of slowing.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Sunil Nair)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.91% 67.88 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AYALA CORPORATION
10:31pClimb as U.S. and China inch towards trade deal
RE
07:31aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as investors remain unsure about U.S.-China tr..
RE
2018AYALA : Can AI eliminate jobs in the workplace? Experts weigh in Philippine sett..
AQ
2018AYALA : Zobel brothers aren't retiring (yet)
AQ
2018AYALA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018AYALA : wants to become bigger RE player in Phl
AQ
2018AYALA : Chairman Emeritus Jaime Zobel de Ayala Attends Celebratory Lunch at Japa..
PU
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall on fresh worries of deteriorating U.S.-China relati..
RE
2018AYALA : Project Kasibulan, now on its third year
PU
2018AYALA : Department of Agriculture expands Partnership with Ayala Corp.
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 282 B
EBIT 2018 64 201 M
Net income 2018 32 570 M
Debt 2018 329 B
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 19,40
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
EV / Sales 2018 3,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 630 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 085  PHP
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Xavier Pardo de Tavera Loinaz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION12 005
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.56%43 694
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 395
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.46%37 379
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD8.51%28 511
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.32%26 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.