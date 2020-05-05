Log in
AYALA CORPORATION

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
  Report
News 


Duterte says sorry to Philippine tycoons, their firms' shares surge

05/05/2020 | 12:21am EDT
ASEAN leaders attend a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has apologised for his "hurting words" about two tycoons whom he openly dislikes, responding to their help in fighting the coronavirus by offering an olive branch to settle a costly regulatory row.

Shares in conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp, owners of the country's two largest water distributors, climbed on Tuesday following the president's late night apology.

"So maybe there will be a lot of legal issues but we can talk. I am ready to talk and I would be reasonable," Duterte said during a televised speech.

"My hurtful words to the Ayalas and to (Manuel) Pangilinan, I apologise for the hurting words," he said, adding that the novel coronavirus outbreak had humbled him.

During his four years in office, Duterte has repeatedly lashed out at Pangilinan and the Ayala family for numerous reasons. The billionaires typically do not comment on his remarks.

Between them, their firms have a telecoms duopoly and major interests in real estate, retail, renewable energy, healthcare, power, education and infrastructure.

The Philippines was among the first countries to enforce strict home quarantine measures against coronavirus, which has infected 9,485 people in the country and killed 623 of them.

The capital, Manila, and several other urban centres have been under a strict lockdown for nearly seven weeks.

Private firms have donated much-needed protective gear and other supplies to hospitals and the public, plugging some gaps in government efforts.

Ayala Corp rose as much as 8.5% while subsidiary Manila Water Co Inc spiked up to 13.2% and infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific rose as much as 11.6%, all outpacing the 1.8% uptick of the broader index.

Duterte had criticised contracts of Manila Water and Metro Pacific's Maynilad Water "onerous and disadvantageous" to the public and threatened to strip them of their concessions.

His public barbs since December have caused big share price losses for the companies, and rattled investors already wary about regulatory risks from Duterte's notorious volatility and his influence over courts and Congress.

The companies' concessions, which allow them to service a combined 16 million customers mostly in the capital, will expire in 2022 but are subject to a 15-year extension under review.

In a statement, Ayala's top executives welcomed Duterte's comments, committing to help the government to save lives and gradually put the country back on a growth path.

Pangilinan also welcomed Duterte's remarks, saying his group was willing to work with the government.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert Birsel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION -1.02% 582 End-of-day quote.-0.09%
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC. -2.21% 10.64 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 1.98% 2.57 End-of-day quote.0.39%
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2020 266 B
EBIT 2020 54 312 M
Net income 2020 33 273 M
Debt 2020 348 B
Yield 2020 1,33%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 364 B
Chart AYALA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ayala Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYALA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 817,33  PHP
Last Close Price 582,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION-0.09%7 193
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.18%40 208
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.12%39 772
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.51%30 328
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.16%29 251
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.63%27 809
