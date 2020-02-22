Log in
AYALA CORPORATION

AC
Honda's Philippine unit to close auto production plant

02/22/2020 | 11:59am EST
The Philippine unit of Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Saturday its production facility will shut down next month, as the Japanese automaker struggles to shore up global automobile operations.

Japan's third-largest automaker has seen its profitability decline by more than half in the past two years, led by a series of quality-related issues.

In a statement, Honda Cars Philippines Inc said its production plant south of the capital Manila will cease operations next month. But automobile sales and after-sales services will continue through Honda's regional network. (https://bit.ly/2T60kyH)

"To meet Honda's customer needs in the Philippines for reasonably priced and good quality products, Honda considered efficient allocation and distribution of resources," the company said.

Production will focus on other hubs in Asia and Oceania, it added.

Honda Philippines' manufacturing plant, which has 650 employees and associates, started operations in 1992. It makes BR-V and City passenger cars catering to local demand.

Honda Philippines counts Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp as its local partners.

The Philippines' automotive output is a minnow compared with its Southeast Asian peers, notably Thailand. A government tax incentive program launched in 2015 has failed to significantly raise the country's local auto production.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ros Russell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.07% 3039 End-of-day quote.-0.49%
RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP End-of-day quote.
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 305 B
EBIT 2019 66 207 M
Net income 2019 49 520 M
Debt 2019 354 B
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 9,61x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 469 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 961,67  PHP
Last Close Price 750,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION9 256
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.13%41 861
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.63%38 126
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.47%32 186
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.74%29 292
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.27%27 970
