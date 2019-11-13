Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Ayala Corporation    AC   PHY0486V1154

AYALA CORPORATION

(AC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philippines' Ayala Corp to invest over $200 million in Myanmar's Yoma Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:52pm EST
A worker of Ayala Corp's Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) is pictured at an electronics assembly line in Binan, Laguna

Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp on Thursday said it would invest $237.5 million in Myanmar's Yoma Group in search of growth in multiple sectors, in a deal the pair called the Philippines' biggest private investment in Myanmar.

Ayala, whose businesses include telecommunications, energy and infrastructure, will gain 20% in each of Yoma's two holding companies - Myanmar-listed First Myanmar Investment Public Co Ltd (FMI) and Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd .

The Philippine firm will become the second-largest shareholder of the two companies after the controlling Pun family. It will nominate its president and chief operating officer, Fernando Zobel de Ayala, to the board of each.

"Our partnership with the Yoma Group gives Ayala a unique opportunity to participate in Myanmar's growth story," Ayala Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said in a statement.

Yoma, chaired by tycoon Serge Pun, has expanded beyond real estate by partnering international companies entering Myanmar. It holds the KFC franchise from Yum Brands Inc and has a joint venture with Mitsubishi Motors Corp to distribute the Japanese automaker's vehicles.

"This partnership reflects Ayala's faith in the future of Myanmar," Pun, executive chairman of both FMI and Yoma Strategic, said in the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Yoma Strategic reported a net loss of $44.2 million its the second quarter through September, versus a profit of $18.8 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.42% 2866 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.79% 504 End-of-day quote.-11.89%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.49% 711 End-of-day quote.-16.95%
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.33 End-of-day quote.-4.35%
YUM BRANDS 0.04% 98.38 Delayed Quote.6.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AYALA CORPORATION
09:52pPhilippines' Ayala Corp to invest over $200 million in Myanmar's Yoma Group
RE
09:07pAYALA : to Pay Up to $237.5 Million for Stakes in Yoma Group Companies
DJ
05:33aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slide as trade uncertainty, Hong Kong unrest hurt risk s..
RE
11/12AYALA : Nine-Month Net Profit Nearly Doubled
DJ
11/06Globe Telecom 9-Month Net Profit Rose 20% on Year
DJ
11/05AYALA LAND : Nine-Month Profit Rose 12% on Strong Commercial, Office Sales
DJ
11/04PHINMA : The RVR Award for Nation Building
AQ
10/25Most fall; Thailand slumps as banks drag
RE
10/21Conglomerate-owned banks continue to dominate in Philippines
AQ
10/18AYALA : Land Expects PHP17.7 Billion in First-Phase Sales at Mixed-Use Developme..
DJ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 307 B
EBIT 2019 60 902 M
Net income 2019 40 373 M
Debt 2019 376 B
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,91x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 517 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 076,90  PHP
Last Close Price 824,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco CFO, MD, Chief Risk Officer, & Group Head-Finance
Maria Angelica B. Rapadas Chief Information Officer
Delfin Lapus Lazaro Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA CORPORATION10 681
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.35%44 926
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.73%38 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.95%31 991
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.84%31 898
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.18.15%26 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group