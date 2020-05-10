Ayala Land : 1Q Net Fell 41% as Covid-19 Restrictions Hurt Sales

By P.R. Venkat



Ayala Land Inc. said first-quarter net profit fell 41% as pandemic restrictions imposed by the Philippines government hurt project sales.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 4.3 billion Philippines peso ($85.2 million), the company said Monday.

Revenue declined 28.0% to PHP28.4 billion. Financial performance was also hurt by the Taal volcano eruption in January which affected the sales of projects in Southern Luzon, Ayala Land said.

The company said it's continuing to pursue plans for a real estate investment trust, that would be listed in the Philippines. It said the timing of the listing will be subject to market conditions.

