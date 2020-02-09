Log in
AYALA LAND, INC.

(ALI)
Ayala Land : Planning REIT IPO in Philippines

02/09/2020 | 08:52pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI.PH) said it is planning an initial public offering through a real estate investment trust in the Philippines, which if successful, would be the first such listing in the country.

The company has filed an application to list the REIT which would have an initial portfolio of office assets located in Makati, Manila's financial district, it said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Monday.

Ayala Land didn't disclose the timing or the size of the planned IPO.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 56 591 M
Net income 2019 32 878 M
Debt 2019 179 B
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
Capitalization 638 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 56,02  PHP
Last Close Price 43,35  PHP
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Vincent Olmedo Dy President, CEO & Executive Director
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Aniceto V. Bisnar Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Augusto Cesar D. Bengzon CFO, Chief Information & Compliance Officer
Antonino T. Aquino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA LAND, INC.12 079
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.62%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.53%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.18%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.24%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.4.20%26 771
