Ayala Land : Planning REIT IPO in Philippines

By P.R. Venkat



Ayala Land Inc. (ALI.PH) said it is planning an initial public offering through a real estate investment trust in the Philippines, which if successful, would be the first such listing in the country.

The company has filed an application to list the REIT which would have an initial portfolio of office assets located in Makati, Manila's financial district, it said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Monday.

Ayala Land didn't disclose the timing or the size of the planned IPO.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com