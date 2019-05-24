Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Ayala Land, Inc.    ALI   PHY0488F1004

AYALA LAND, INC.

(ALI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southeast Asia stocks: Most decline as Sino-U.S. trade dispute deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 12:20am EDT
A stockbroker looks on his monitors inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Friday as the trade war between the United States and China snowballed into a deeper strategic issue, while Indonesia was on track to snap four weeks of declines.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration's complaints against Huawei Technologies might be resolved within the framework of a Sino-U.S. trade deal, while at the same time calling the Chinese firm "very dangerous".

Washington last week placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, which effectively banned U.S. companies from selling goods to the telecom giant.

"Asian markets are likely to take another step back today as investors reassess their market positioning amid the potentially protracted US-China trade war," OCBC Bank said in a note to clients.

The Manila index fell up to 1.8%, dragged by industrial and real estate stocks, but was poised to gain 1.6% for the week.

Conglomerate SM Investments Corp lost 2.4%, while property developer Ayala Land Inc dropped 2.3%.

The spillover effect of the ban has also seeped into Asia with retailers in the region, including in Singapore and Philippines, refusing to accept Huawei phones for trade-ins as customers look to offload their devices.

Meanwhile, Singapore stocks traded marginally lower ahead of the country's April manufacturing output figures due later in the day. The index was set to fall 1.6% this week, its third straight weekly loss.

Economic data from the island, released earlier in the week, showed Singapore's first-quarter annual economic growth contract to the lowest in nearly a decade, as manufacturing contracted in the wake of the bitter Sino-U.S. spat.

The Thai bourse slipped 0.7% and was likely to decline for a third consecutive week. Energy stocks dragged the index as oil prices plunged overnight on dampened demand outlook due to the ongoing trade tension. [O/R]

Oil & gas firms PTT Exploration and Production PCL and PTT PCL declined 4.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Indonesian stocks, however, advanced as much as 0.6% and was expected to rise 3.8% for the week as it snaps four straight weeks of losses.

Markets were largely positive during the week after incumbent President Joko Widodo was re-elected, despite some violence seen in the capital by protesters angry about the outcome.

Malaysian equities rose on Friday as consumer price index in April rose 0.2% from a year earlier, matching the pace in March, but was below a 0.4% estimate in a Reuters poll.

Earlier this month, the country's central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time since 2016, amid weak inflation and concerns over slowing economic growth.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0400 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3151.58 3160.72 -0.29

Bangkok 1602.07 1609.79 -0.48

Manila 7702.17 7804.03 -1.31

Jakarta 6050.057 6032.696 0.29

Kuala Lumpur 1605.6 1601.87 0.23

Ho Chi Minh 980.95 982.71 -0.18

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3151.58 3068.76 2.70

Bangkok 1602.07 1563.88 2.44

Manila 7702.17 7,466.02 3.16

Jakarta 6050.057 6,194.50 -2.33

Kuala Lumpur 1605.6 1690.58 -5.03

Ho Chi Minh 980.95 892.54 9.91

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AYALA LAND, INC.
12:20aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most decline as Sino-U.S. trade dispute deepens
RE
05/21AYALA LAND : The new beachfront hotel in El Nido
AQ
05/09AYALA LAND : income up 12% to P7.3 billion in Q1
AQ
05/08AYALA LAND : P40-billion capex this year 'fully covered'
AQ
05/07AYALA LAND : income grows 12% to P7.3 B
AQ
04/29AYALA LAND : setting up industrial park for mainland China firms
AQ
04/27AYALA : plans to launch venture capital fund to boost tech innovations
AQ
04/26AYALA : launches $150 M venture capital fund
AQ
04/24AYALA LAND : files first real estate investment trust listing
AQ
04/24Philippines' Ayala Land to raise $500 mln in country's first REIT
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 57 222 M
Net income 2019 34 251 M
Debt 2019 172 B
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 20,61
P/E ratio 2020 17,81
EV / Sales 2019 4,81x
EV / Sales 2020 4,24x
Capitalization 707 B
Chart AYALA LAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ayala Land, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,7  PHP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Vincent Olmedo Dy President, CEO & Executive Director
Fernando Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Aniceto V. Bisnar Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Augusto Cesar D. Bengzon CFO, Chief Information & Compliance Officer
Antonino T. Aquino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA LAND, INC.13 472
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.79%49 689
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.61%39 086
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.84%35 134
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.68%29 803
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD1.48%27 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About