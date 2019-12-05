Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Ayala Land, Inc.    ALI   PHY0488F1004

AYALA LAND, INC.

(ALI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism; Philippines falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: File photo of Singapore Stock Exchange logo

Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday, with Indonesia leading the gains, buoyed by hopes of a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal before further tariffs kick in on Dec. 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised expectations of a breakthrough after he said negotiations with China were "going very well," relieving some pressure in a week that has seen the U.S. announce tariffs on multiple other countries.

Separately, media reports suggested the world's top two economies were closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal.

"However, until the day we see it (a trade deal) in black and white, investors are likely to remain cautious and vigilant on this matter," said Margaret Yang Yan, analyst at CMC Markets.

Resource and banking stocks helped the Indonesian index rise the most in the region.

Chemicals maker Chandra Asri Petrochemical advanced 1.6%, while lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) was 2.2% higher.

An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia <.JKLQ45> gained 1.3%.

Singapore's benchmark index snapped six sessions of losses, helped by gains in the real estate and consumer sectors.

Real estate developer Capitaland rose 0.8%, while agribusiness company Wilmar International was up 2.5%.

Philippine stocks fell after the country's inflation accelerated to 1.3% in November from a year earlier, higher than October's 0.8% climb.

"The inflation data was slightly higher than the state's target, so there might be some dial back in the BSP's (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) easing measures, and the market is reacting to that," said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst at Manila-based AP Securities.

The index was also dragged by big cap stocks like Ayala Land and Metro Pacific, after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered https://in.reuters.com/article/philippines-politics-utilities/philippines-duterte-orders-prosecution-of-utilities-over-onerous-contracts-idINKBN1Y81PM the filing of criminal charges against two water utilities related to them.

"The sentiment is negative for foreign investors if there is political interference in businesses, especially as it is related to water infrastructure," Rachelle added.

Malaysian shares rose on gains in the consumer and banking sectors, while Vietnam stocks were slightly lower.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
CAPITALAND LIMITED -1.37% 3.6 End-of-day quote.15.76%
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP. End-of-day quote.
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -2.19% 4.02 End-of-day quote.27.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AYALA LAND, INC.
05:19aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most rise on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism; Philippin..
RE
12/04Philippines leads declines as most markets fall on trade war fears
RE
12/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall as Trump hardens trade war rhetoric
RE
11/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on U.S.-China trade deal possibility; China da..
RE
11/26Southeast Asia stocks - Most inch higher after Trump trade deal remarks
RE
11/26SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip as U.S.-China trade talk uncertainty caps risk..
RE
11/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on mixed trade cues; Thailand up on stimulu..
RE
11/22SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore recovers; others subdued amid China-U.S. trade..
RE
11/16AYALA LAND : A cosmopolitan center that continues to progress
AQ
11/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worri..
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 177 B
EBIT 2019 55 796 M
Net income 2019 33 101 M
Debt 2019 174 B
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
Capitalization 677 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,61  PHP
Last Close Price 46,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Vincent Olmedo Dy President, CEO & Executive Director
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Aniceto V. Bisnar Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Augusto Cesar D. Bengzon CFO, Chief Information & Compliance Officer
Antonino T. Aquino Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYALA LAND, INC.13 282
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.18%41 047
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.37%37 364
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.75%31 788
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED14.26%30 225
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.26.21%25 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group