AYALA LAND, INC.

(ALI)
Southeast Asia stocks - Philippines leads regional retreat after bumper week

06/05/2020 | 12:37am EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

By Arundhati Dutta

Philippine stocks plunged over 3% in early trade on Friday as investors locked in profits after seven straight sessions of sharp gains, with most other Southeast Asian markets slipping into the red after a bumper week of gains. Singapore and Malaysia were still on course for their best week since a little over a decade, while Philippine stocks were set to rack up their biggest weekly gain since March this year as optimism both regionally and globally about the reopening of coronavirus-hit economies coursed through markets. Governments across the region have also been taking steps to counter the impact of the crisis.

Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist, UnionBank of the Philippines, said the pull back was driven by investors booking profits on the back of a halt in gains for the world's major stock markets on Thursday. Leading the fall, Philippine shares lost as much as 3.3%, with blue chip conglomerates SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc sliding nearly 5%, each.

The Indonesian benchmark shed as much as 1.3%, with financials accounting for most of the losses. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk slipped up to 3.5%.

Malaysian shares edged lower, while Vietnamese equities were subdued.

On the upside, Singaporean stocks, up for a fifth day, rose as much as 0.7%, lifted by gains in heavyweights such as Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd.

Thai shares were slightly higher and extended gains to a fifth session, helped by communication services and financials.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. 4.17% 37.5 End-of-day quote.-17.58%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.00% 42.49 End-of-day quote.-23.58%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK 0.17% 28950 End-of-day quote.-13.39%
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 5.50% 997 End-of-day quote.-4.41%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED 0.14% 21.63 End-of-day quote.-18.10%
