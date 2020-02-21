Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aytu BioScience, Inc.    AYTU

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(AYTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aytu BioScience : Current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 06:34pm EST

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC

Form: 8-K

Date Filed: 2020-02-21

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1385818

© Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 19, 2020

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-38247

47-0883144

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

Identification No.)

373 Inverness Parkway, Suite 206

Englewood, CO 80112

(Address of principal executive offices, including Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (720) 437-6580

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

AYTU

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On February 19, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the " Company") received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq") indicating that the Company has failed to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a) (2) requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a 180 calendar day grace period to regain compliance by meeting the continued listing standard. The continued listing standard will be met if the Company's common stock has a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the 180 calendar day grace period.

The Company is monitoring the bid price of its common stock and will consider options available to it to achieve compliance.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Date: February 21, 2020

By: /s/ Joshua R. Disbrow

Joshua R. Disbrow

Chief Executive Officer

2

Disclaimer

Aytu BioScience Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 23:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.
05:17pAYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
02/20AYTU BIOSCIENCE : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership (Amen..
PU
02/18AYTU BIOSCIENCE : Completes Acquisition of Innovus Pharmaceuticals
PU
02/14AYTU BIOSCIENCE : Current report
PU
02/14AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of..
AQ
02/14AYTU BIOSCIENCE : Prospectuses and communications, business combinations
PU
02/14AYTU BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/13AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
02/13AYTU BIOSCIENCE : Reports Q2 Revenue of $3.2M, Up 77% Year-over-Year and 121% Se..
PU
02/13AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,7 M
EBIT 2020 -19,6 M
Net income 2020 -18,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 19,1 M
Chart AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aytu BioScience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,88  $
Last Close Price 0,75  $
Spread / Highest target 564%
Spread / Average Target 547%
Spread / Lowest Target 531%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua R. Disbrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jarrett T. Disbrow Chief Operating Officer
David A. Green Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Macaluso Director
Carl Dockery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.-26.64%19
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.10%390 914
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.08%298 571
NOVARTIS2.89%217 737
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.30%210 018
PFIZER-7.53%198 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group