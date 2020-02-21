Aytu BioScience : Current report

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC
Form: 8-K
Date Filed: 2020-02-21
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1385818
AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
On February 19, 2020, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the " Company") received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq") indicating that the Company has failed to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a) (2) requires that companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share.
Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a 180 calendar day grace period to regain compliance by meeting the continued listing standard. The continued listing standard will be met if the Company's common stock has a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the 180 calendar day grace period.
The Company is monitoring the bid price of its common stock and will consider options available to it to achieve compliance.
Date: February 21, 2020
By: /s/ Joshua R. Disbrow
Joshua R. Disbrow
Chief Executive Officer
