Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) on Behalf of Investors

04/21/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf Aytu BioScience, Inc. ("Aytu" or the Company") (NASDAQ: AYTU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Aytu investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 10, 2020, Aytu reported that it reached a license agreement for the exclusive distribution of a point-of-care rapid test for certain COVID-19 antibodies in the U.S. for three years, with three year auto-renewals moving forward.

Then, on April 17, 2020, pre-market, NBC News issued a report entitled “Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states.” Citing health officials and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) filings, the article stated that the Company has been distributing unreliable COVID-19 tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, which were shipped to the U.S. after the FDA relaxed its guidelines for tests in mid-March.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.12 per share, or 8%, to close at $1.38 per share on April 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Aytu should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22,0 M
EBIT 2020 -17,4 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,18x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,62x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 124 M
Chart AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aytu BioScience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75  $
Last Close Price 1,36  $
Spread / Highest target 268%
Spread / Average Target 176%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua R. Disbrow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jarrett T. Disbrow Chief Operating Officer
David A. Green Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael E. Macaluso Director
Carl Dockery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC.42.93%126
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.22%400 778
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.09%287 725
MERCK & CO., INC-8.63%210 744
PFIZER, INC.-7.91%204 763
NOVARTIS-6.42%201 492
