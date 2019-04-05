Log in
Azarga Metals : Apr 05 2019 Management Change

04/05/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

AZARGA METALS CORP. ('Azarga Metals' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AZR) reports that it has today accepted the resignation of Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol with immediate effect.

The Company continues to work towards closing the previously announced investment by Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP ('BSCM') (February 14, 2019) acting on behalf of its discretionary client funds, principally Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd., and as we continue to prepare for a re-invigoration of physical exploration at the Unkur Copper-Silver Project, further leadership team transition is anticipated.

The Company thanks Mr. Nicol for his contributions.

Alex Molyneux, the Company's Chair will assume the role of interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

*****

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

'Alex Molyneux'
Alexander Molyneux, Chair and Interim President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext 6, visit www.azargametals.com, or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Corporation's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'suggest', 'indicate' and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current planned exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Disclaimer

Azarga Metals Corp. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 23:37:03 UTC
