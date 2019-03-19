Log in
Azbil : Building Automation Products Win Prestigious iF Design Award

0
03/19/2019 | 03:21am EDT

March 19, 2019

TOKYO, Mar. 19, 2019 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6845) today announced that four of its I/O modules and controllers used with its savic-net™G5 Building Management System have won the prestigious iF Design Award 2019 in recognition for outstanding design.

Established in 1953, the iF Design Award is organized by Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH and is one of the most prestigious awards in design. Each year, a panel of design experts examines thousands of submissions, judging them on criteria including innovation, functionality and aesthetics. This year, the 67-member panel selected winning designs from over 6,300 entries submitted from 52 countries and regions.


The following products were recognized (from the left): RJ-12 Compact Remote I/O Modules, RY51 Direct Mount I/O Modules, WJ-12 Fan Coil Unit Controller, and WJ-11 Advanced Controller

The building automation products recognized by the expert panel are controllers and input/output modules used with savic-net G5 to manage building systems such as ventilation, lighting and heating. The following are some of the products' features.

・Compatibility with international communication standards for building management systems, allowing them to be used with various equipment and systems worldwide.
・More detailed control of building systems resulting from improved and enhanced product coordination.
・Enables operators to use a smartphone to easily perform onsite tasks such as checking data, configuring settings and troubleshooting.
・Consistent design of cable terminals allows easier differentiation of cables, leading to a reduction in workload.

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil is committed to developing products that boast not only high functionality and ease-of-use but also superb design.

To learn more about Azbil's building automation products, please visit the following website.
Azbil Corporation's Building Automation Systems

・ savic-net is a trademark of Azbil Corporation in Japan and other countries.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.


Contact

For media inquiries
Robert Jones / Masayoshi Kogai
Public Relations Section, Azbil Corporation
Phone: +81-3-6810-1006　Email: publicity@azbil.com

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:19:09 UTC
