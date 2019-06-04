Azbil : Completes Construction of New Production Building at Main Factory – Paves Way for the Start of the azbil Group's “Mother Factory”

TOKYO, June 4, 2019: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it completed construction in April of a production building at its main factory near the city of Shonan (Kanagawa prefecture, Japan) and held a ceremony on May 24 to mark the event. The new building is part of the azbil Group's 'mother factory' framework, which is expected to lead production innovation. This new building is part of the Group's plans to consolidate domestic factories in order to create an advanced production network and further optimize overall production. With the addition of an administrative building built in June 2018 and the new production building, the Shonan factory will be the primary base of the Group's global production network.

The concept of a mother factory-a factory whose processes can be applied as best practices to other factories-is not new but Azbil's concept differs from that of others. The mother factory will include not only the Shonan factory but also the Fujisawa Technology Center, Azbil's R&D facility located in the nearby city of Fujisawa. Created from the collaborative efforts of both locations, the mother factory is expected to advance innovation for next-generation production that brings together humans, machines, and processes. Azbil's mother factory will perform three vital functions.

Create: While pursuing the latest technologies and developing MEMS*1 sensor package technology, the mother factory will create new and exceptional high value-added products and advanced production processes through leveraging automatic microassembly/microprocessing, AI, and ICT*2 technologies during production.

Verify: The mother factory will support high-mix low-volume as well as customized production and, through the development of advanced automated production lines where humans and machines work together, will be a place that will allow verification of production that is competitive, flexible, and resilient. The factory's high-mix production is such that the company can produce over 7000 varieties of control valves alone. To make that possible, the factory will employ an inspection system using AI to prevent human error and a thorough quality control system that utilizes big data. At the same time, Azbil will implement advanced automation based on AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) into various processes, including work that traditionally required human skills or judgement.

Lead: The Shonan factory will lead the azbil Group's efforts in production, logistics, and procurement, standardizing various processes for global production and applying those practices to Group factories worldwide. The factory will also facilitate training of employees around the world in production and management.

azbil Group's global development and production network

Overview of the new administrative and production buildings

Building area 4,480 m2 Total floor area 12,700 m2 Completion Administrative building: June 2018

Production building: April 2019 Start of

operation June 2019 Products Products for process automation, factory automation, and building automation systems; components including switches and sensors

New administrative building (foreground) and production building (background) at the Shonan factory

Since 2013, the azbil Group has been reorganizing its production bases worldwide. By optimizing the location of development and production functions, the Group is engaged in restructuring its advanced development and production network. In addition to completing the new administrative and production buildings, Azbil is also consolidating their nearby Isehara factory with the Shonan factory to improve the Group's overall production efficiency.

Guided by the philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' the azbil Group strives to contribute to a better society by developing and providing products and services that address customers' needs.

*1 Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS): Refers to devices fabricated through microprocessing technology that collects machine components, sensors, actuators, and circuits onto a circuit board.

*2 Information and Communications Technology: Refers to computer, telecommunications, and related technologies.

