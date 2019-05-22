Log in
Azbil : Launches an Enhanced Thermal Micro Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meter Capable of Measuring Flows of 0.5 to 50 mL/min, Adds Functionality to Existing Lineup

0
05/22/2019 | 12:57am EDT

－New Model Features Increased Measurement Range, New Function Enables Measurement of Two Liquids with a Single Unit－

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845) announced that it has enhanced its Thermal Micro Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meter Model F7M (hereafter, "F7M flow meter") lineup by introducing a model with an increased measurement range of up to 50 mL/min, while adding new functionality to existing models. Sales commenced in May.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521006021/en/

Thermal Micro Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meter Model F7M (Photo: Business Wire)

Thermal Micro Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meter Model F7M (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on the company's years of experience bringing reliable gas flow meters to market, Azbil originally launched two models of the F7M flow meter in 2017, with one model capable of measuring micro flow rates as low as 0.1 mL/min—a level that was considered until that point to be difficult to measure. The company launched the new F7M flow meter and added functionality to the existing lineup in response to the ever diverse needs of customers and the limited availability of flow meters that measure micro flows up to 50 mL/min.

 
Overview
1.   New model features a measurement range of 0.5 to 50 mL/min. (The two existing models feature a range of 0.1 to 10 mL/min and 0.3 to 30 mL/min, respectively.)
2. During zero point adjustment, the flow meter estimates and automatically sets the correction value characteristic to each liquid. (All models)
3. A single unit can measure two types of liquids by switching between the respective liquid correction values upon receiving a digital contact signal from an external device. (All models)
 

Azbil enhanced all three models of the F7M flow meter to automatically set the correction value. This can be performed easily through button operation or the flow meter receiving a digital signal from a host device, eliminating the need for specialized knowledge or equipment.

Additionally, the F7M flow meter can save correction values for two types of liquids and switch between them by receiving a digital contact signal from a host device, allowing a single unit to measure the flow rate of both liquids.

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil is committed to delivering products that satisfy customers’ needs, providing safety, comfort, and fulfillment.

- For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.azbil.com/products/factory/factory-product/flowmeter/rate-liquid/index.html

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfillment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated JPY262 billion in revenue.
For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com.


© Business Wire 2019
