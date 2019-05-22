Azbil : Launches an Enhanced Thermal Micro Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meter Capable of Measuring Flows of 0.5 to 50 mL/min, Adds Functionality to Existing Lineup

－New Model Features Increased Measurement Range, New Function Enables
Measurement of Two Liquids with a Single Unit－
Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845) announced that it has enhanced its
Thermal Micro Flow Rate Liquid Flow Meter Model F7M (hereafter, "F7M
flow meter") lineup by introducing a model with an increased measurement
range of up to 50 mL/min, while adding new functionality to existing
models. Sales commenced in May.
Based on the company's years of experience bringing reliable gas flow
meters to market, Azbil originally launched two models of the F7M flow
meter in 2017, with one model capable of measuring micro flow rates as
low as 0.1 mL/min—a level that was considered until that point to be
difficult to measure. The company launched the new F7M flow meter and
added functionality to the existing lineup in response to the ever
diverse needs of customers and the limited availability of flow meters
that measure micro flows up to 50 mL/min.
Overview
1.
New model features a measurement range of 0.5 to 50 mL/min. (The two
existing models feature a range of 0.1 to 10 mL/min and 0.3 to 30
mL/min, respectively.)
2.
During zero point adjustment, the flow meter estimates and
automatically sets the correction value characteristic to each
liquid. (All models)
3.
A single unit can measure two types of liquids by switching between
the respective liquid correction values upon receiving a digital
contact signal from an external device. (All models)
Azbil enhanced all three models of the F7M flow meter to automatically
set the correction value. This can be performed easily through button
operation or the flow meter receiving a digital signal from a host
device, eliminating the need for specialized knowledge or equipment.
Additionally, the F7M flow meter can save correction values for two
types of liquids and switch between them by receiving a digital contact
signal from a host device, allowing a single unit to measure the flow
rate of both liquids.
Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,”
Azbil is committed to delivering products that satisfy customers’ needs,
providing safety, comfort, and fulfillment.
- For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.azbil.com/products/factory/factory-product/flowmeter/rate-liquid/index.html
About Azbil Corporation
Azbil Corporation is a leading company in building and industrial
automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide
customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more
efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers
across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute
to people's safety, comfort and fulfillment, and global environmental
preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people
worldwide and generated JPY262 billion in revenue.
For more
information, please visit https://www.azbil.com.
