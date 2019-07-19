Azbil : Releases Reports of the azbil Group's Latest Research in Automation

July 19, 2019

TOKYO, Jul. 19, 2019: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Code: 8645) announced that it released the 2019 edition of 'azbil Technical Review,' a selection of technical research reports that focuses on the azbil Group's research and development, product development, manufacturing technology, and other topics related to the field of automation.

As part of the azbil Group's fundamental policy of being a long-term partner for the customer and the community by offering solutions based on the Group's technology and products, azbil Technical Review is released once per year, in the form of articles uploaded to Azbil's website, to provide information on research results, technology, and solutions. Readers can learn about how the azbil Group's automation technology aims to solve a wide range of problems faced by customers in their plants, factories, office buildings, homes, and other sites, which is at the core of the Group's philosophy of 'human-centered automation.'

This year's journal revolves around the theme of 'In Pursuit of Comfort Based on 'Human-Centered Automation'' and features five reports that describe research results for bringing about comfort in people's working spaces, production spaces, and living spaces, all the while being mindful of the impact on the environment. There is also one report that takes a look at the technology behind Azbil's thermal flowmeter for liquid microflows.

azbil Technical Review can be downloaded from the following website, which also contains previous editions of the journal.

https://www.azbil.com/corporate/technology/review/index.html

Featured Reports

A New 3D Thermal Environment Visualization System for Improved Air Conditioning Comfort

Thermal Comfort Evaluation Focused on Occupants' Thermal Preferences

The savic-net™G5 Supervisory Controller for Advanced Energy Management and Comfortable Indoor Spaces

Technical Features of the Newly Developed General Controller and Compact Remote I/O Module for the savic-net G5 Building Management System

A New Advanced Controller for Building HVAC Central Plants that Provides High Added Value

Technology and Features of a Thermal Flowmeter for Liquid Microflows

・savic-net is a trademark of Azbil Corporation in Japan and other countries.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.