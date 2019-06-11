Azbil : Subsidiary in Thailand to Exhibit at Manufacturing Expo 2019

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845) announced that its overseas subsidiary in Thailand, Azbil (Thailand) Co., Ltd., will exhibit at Manufacturing Expo 2019 to be held in Bangkok from June 19 to 22.

The event will focus on the latest manufacturing technologies, manufacturing machinery, automation technologies, and more, featuring 2,400 brands from 46 counties.

With the increasing demand to leverage AI, big data, and IoT, the Thai government established its Thailand 4.0 initiative. As manufacturers look to improve productivity, conserve energy, and implement smart industrial safety through the latest technologies, they also need to apply those latest technologies to existing equipment. To that end, Azbil will showcase sensors, controllers, and other products that can be applied to both the latest and pre-existing equipment.

The company’s booth will display demonstration models of products, present specific solutions that address customers’ issues, and provide proposals for improving productivity, conserving energy, and implementing smart industrial safety at manufacturing sites.

Details Date 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., June 19 to 22 Venue Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre Booth location Assembly & Automation Hall 99, Stand 9A51 Product types • Distance-adjustable photoelectric switch • Smart device gateway product • Total solution for industrial furnaces • Energy monitoring solution using flow meters

For details, please visit:

https://www.manufacturing-expo.com/en/Exhibitors/5714112/AZBIL-THAILAND-CO-LTD

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated ¥262 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006059/en/