Azbil : Subsidiary in Thailand to Exhibit at Manufacturing Expo 2019

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845) announced that its overseas subsidiary in
Thailand, Azbil (Thailand) Co., Ltd., will exhibit at Manufacturing Expo
2019 to be held in Bangkok from June 19 to 22.
The event will focus on the latest manufacturing technologies,
manufacturing machinery, automation technologies, and more, featuring
2,400 brands from 46 counties.
With the increasing demand to leverage AI, big data, and IoT, the Thai
government established its Thailand 4.0 initiative. As manufacturers
look to improve productivity, conserve energy, and implement smart
industrial safety through the latest technologies, they also need to
apply those latest technologies to existing equipment. To that end,
Azbil will showcase sensors, controllers, and other products that can be
applied to both the latest and pre-existing equipment.
The company’s booth will display demonstration models of products,
present specific solutions that address customers’ issues, and provide
proposals for improving productivity, conserving energy, and
implementing smart industrial safety at manufacturing sites.
|
|
Details
|
Date
|
|
10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., June 19 to 22
|
Venue
|
|
Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre
|
Booth location
|
|
Assembly & Automation Hall 99, Stand 9A51
|
Product types
|
|
• Distance-adjustable photoelectric switch
• Smart device gateway product
• Total solution for industrial furnaces
• Energy monitoring solution using flow meters
|
For details, please visit:
https://www.manufacturing-expo.com/en/Exhibitors/5714112/AZBIL-THAILAND-CO-LTD
About Azbil Corporation
Azbil Corporation is a leading company in building and industrial
automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide
customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more
efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers
across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute
to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental
preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people
worldwide and generated ¥262 billion in revenue.
For more
information, please visit https://www.azbil.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006059/en/