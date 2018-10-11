Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Azbil Corp    6845   JP3937200008

AZBIL CORP (6845)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Azbil : to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)—Asia Pacific's Leading Trade Event for Industry 4.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:08am CEST

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2018: Azbil Corporation (head office: 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / CEO: Hirozumi Sone) will participate as an exhibitor in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), which begins in Singapore on October 16.

ITAP - a HANNOVER MESSE eventis the region's premiere B2B trade event on Industry 4.0.. With its theme including Industrial Automation and Digital Factory, the key objective of the tradeshow is to promote Industry 4.0 technologies in Asia Pacific. The first-of-its-kind trade show in Asia Pacific will welcome approximately 10,000 visitors from a wide range of manufacturing businesses, IT companies, engineering companies and governments.

At the Azbil booth, the smart manufacturing initiative for promoting Industry 4.0 in B2B and energy management, which is our area of expertise, will be the two main exhibition themes. We will introduce our state-of-the-art products and services to visitors from South East Asia including Singapore.

On October 19, there is a technical tour planned by the ITAP organizer, and Azbil has been chosen as one of thebest industrial transformation showcases and deployment concepts for Industry 4.0.. In this tour, we will invite event visitors to our new showroom in Singapore. The showroom opened in July in our Strategic Planning & Development Office for South East Asia. It has an exhibition of the azbil Group's capabilities, core products and solutions. It can also host real-time presentations and discussions with offices in Japan or other areas by collaborating with azbil Techno Plaza*, a facility at the Fujisawa Technology Center.

■Event overview and Azbil booth information

Date 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., Tuesday October 16-Thursday October 18, 2018
Event Industrial Transformation Asia Pacific -ITAP
Venue Singapore EXPO
Our booth Hall2, Booth T10
Official website https://industrial-transformation.com/
Displayed Items ■Smart Manufacturing Zone
・Control valve maintenance support systems
・Advanced critical trend monitoring for safety
・Online anomaly monitoring systems
・IoT in factory automation equipment (e.g., NX-SVG with a smart device gateway)
■Energy Management Zone
・Energy-saving solutions for factories and plants
・Demand response systems
・Optimal cloud control
・Azbil's leading edge case studies for virtual power plant (VPP)
■Smart Robots
・Next-generation smart robots with high-level force-sensing technology

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil Corporation is accelerating global growth to deliver value to the customers by providing safety, comfort and fulfillment.

* azbil Techno Plaza: A facility at the company's Fujisawa Technology Center in Japan, established to introduce the azbil Group's latest initiatives and to create value collaboratively with customers.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZBIL CORP
09:08aAZBIL : to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)—Asia P..
PU
10/05AZBIL : Patent Application Titled "Combustion Controlling Device And Method" Pub..
AQ
10/05AZBIL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Combustion Controlling Device An..
AQ
09/28AZBIL : report 2018 is available on our website.
PU
09/27AZBIL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Pressure Sensor", for Approval (..
AQ
09/26AZBIL CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26AZBIL CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26AZBIL CORP : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
09/06AZBIL : Patent Application Titled "Capacitive Pressure Sensor" Published Online ..
AQ
09/06AZBIL : "Capacitive Pressure Sensor" in Patent Application Approval Process (USP..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 268 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 18 343 M
Finance 2019 78 226 M
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 18,20
P/E ratio 2020 17,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 345 B
Chart AZBIL CORP
Duration : Period :
Azbil Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZBIL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 814  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirozumi Sone President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiji Onoki Chairman
Junya Nishimoto Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Tadayuki Sasaki Director, EVP, Head-Legal Affairs & Secretariat
Eugene H. Lee Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZBIL CORP-53.49%3 073
KEYENCE CORPORATION-5.94%66 289
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.25%47 751
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.52%43 615
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.49%40 282
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.68%37 787
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.