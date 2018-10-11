Azbil : to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)—Asia Pacific's Leading Trade Event for Industry 4.0

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2018: Azbil Corporation (head office: 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / CEO: Hirozumi Sone) will participate as an exhibitor in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), which begins in Singapore on October 16.

ITAP - a HANNOVER MESSE eventis the region's premiere B2B trade event on Industry 4.0.. With its theme including Industrial Automation and Digital Factory, the key objective of the tradeshow is to promote Industry 4.0 technologies in Asia Pacific. The first-of-its-kind trade show in Asia Pacific will welcome approximately 10,000 visitors from a wide range of manufacturing businesses, IT companies, engineering companies and governments.

At the Azbil booth, the smart manufacturing initiative for promoting Industry 4.0 in B2B and energy management, which is our area of expertise, will be the two main exhibition themes. We will introduce our state-of-the-art products and services to visitors from South East Asia including Singapore.

On October 19, there is a technical tour planned by the ITAP organizer, and Azbil has been chosen as one of thebest industrial transformation showcases and deployment concepts for Industry 4.0.. In this tour, we will invite event visitors to our new showroom in Singapore. The showroom opened in July in our Strategic Planning & Development Office for South East Asia. It has an exhibition of the azbil Group's capabilities, core products and solutions. It can also host real-time presentations and discussions with offices in Japan or other areas by collaborating with azbil Techno Plaza*, a facility at the Fujisawa Technology Center.

■Event overview and Azbil booth information

Date 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., Tuesday October 16-Thursday October 18, 2018 Event Industrial Transformation Asia Pacific -ITAP Venue Singapore EXPO Our booth Hall2, Booth T10 Official website https://industrial-transformation.com/ Displayed Items ■Smart Manufacturing Zone

・Control valve maintenance support systems

・Advanced critical trend monitoring for safety

・Online anomaly monitoring systems

・IoT in factory automation equipment (e.g., NX-SVG with a smart device gateway)

■Energy Management Zone

・Energy-saving solutions for factories and plants

・Demand response systems

・Optimal cloud control

・Azbil's leading edge case studies for virtual power plant (VPP)

■Smart Robots

・Next-generation smart robots with high-level force-sensing technology

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil Corporation is accelerating global growth to deliver value to the customers by providing safety, comfort and fulfillment.

* azbil Techno Plaza: A facility at the company's Fujisawa Technology Center in Japan, established to introduce the azbil Group's latest initiatives and to create value collaboratively with customers.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.