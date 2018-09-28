Log in
azbil : report 2018 is available on our website.

09/28/2018 | 04:27am CEST

The azbil report combines the azbil Group's annual and CSR reports into a single volume. In this report the information about ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) is enhanced so that all our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors couldunderstand our value-creation in the long-term perspective. In addition, this report was edited with reference to an international framework for integrated reporting which had been issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council in December 2013.

azbil report 2018

[Itemized]

  • azbil's Value Creation (4,901KB)
    Leaders' Message / azbil is here too / azbil's History of Value Creation / azbil's Value Creation / Four Strengths of azbil Group / The Social Values Created through the azbil Group's Operations / Financial and Non-Financial Highlights / The Past Year at the azbil Group / Interview with the CEO / Financial Targets and Non-Financial Priority Initiatives / Feature azbil Group's Progressive Innovation
  • Infrastructure to Support Value Creation (1,991KB)
    Corporate Governance / CSR-focused Management / SDG Initiatives / Environmental Initiatives / Responsibility to Stakeholders
  • Value Creation Initiatives (3,369KB)
    At a Glance / Business Introduction, Business Overview / A Strong Value Chain for Sustainable Growth / Quality Assurance and Safety of Products and Services / Human Resources / The azbil Group's Global Operations
  • Financial Data (402KB)
    11-Year Key Financial Figures / Consolidated Balance Sheet / Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income / Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity / Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows / Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements / Independent Auditor's Report

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:26:08 UTC
