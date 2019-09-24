Log in
AZBIL CORP

(6845)
azbil : report 2019 is available on our website.

09/24/2019 | 12:47am EDT

The azbil report combines the azbil Group's annual and CSR reports into a single volume. In this report the information about ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) is enhanced so that all our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors couldunderstand our value-creation in the long-term perspective. In addition, this report was edited with reference to an international framework for integrated reporting which had been issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council in December 2013.

azbil report 2019

[Itemized]

  • azbil's Value Creation (3,686KB)
    Leader's Message / azbil is here too / azbil's History of Value Creation / azbil's Value Creation / The Social Values Created through the azbil Group's Operations / Strengths of azbil Group / Financial and Non-Financial Highlights / The Past Year at the azbil Group / Interview with the CEO / Financial Targets and Non-Financial Priority Initiatives
  • Infrastructure to Support Value Creation (3,408KB)
    CSR Management / Human Resources / Environmental Initiatives / Corporate Governance / Communication with Stakeholders / Social Contribution Activities
  • Value Creation Initiatives (4,629KB)
    At a Glance / Business Introduction, Business Overview / Resolving Social Issues through Our Business Activities / A Robust Global Value Chain
  • Financial Data (749KB)
    11-Year Key Financial Figures / Consolidated Balance Sheet / Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income / Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity / Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows / Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements / Independent Auditor's Report

Back Numbers

To view PDF files, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your computer.
If the Acrobat Reader is not installed on your computer, click the banner on the left to download it from the website of Adobe Systems Inc. Acrobat Reader is provided free of charge.

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:46:03 UTC
