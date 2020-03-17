Azbil : Launches Adjustable Proximity Sensor Featuring Two Outputs and Easy Installation

Log in
03/17/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

Reduces Required Configuration Time, Helping To Improve Equipment Operating Rates

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO:6845) announced that it has launched the Adjustable Proximity Sensor Model H3C, which boasts two outputs and increased efficiency by allowing operators to check and configure settings from a computer. This contributes to decreased operator hours for configuration and improved operating rates of equipment. The new sensor was launched on March 4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005015/en/

Adjustable Proximity Sensor Model H3C (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adjustable Proximity Sensor Model H3C (Graphic: Business Wire)

Proximity sensors are used in applications such as machining and shipping processes where they act as switches to output an on/off signal based on whether metal is detected within their sensing area. Conventional proximity sensors have a single output and a fixed operating point in the sensing area where they output an on/off signal. The Model H3C features the functionality of two sensors in a single unit, enabling two operating points to be set in the sensing area to correspond to the movement of the object (workpiece) being detected, with each point able to output an on/off signal. As a result, a single Model H3C achieves sensing of four areas by combining the on/off operational logic of each output (the four combinations are off/off, on/off, on/on, and off/on).

Until now, certain processes have required two conventional proximity sensors, such as in the automatic changing of machine tools, where two sensors must be employed to detect whether a tool is present and whether the attachment position is correct. It takes only a single Model H3C to achieve the same results.

General proximity sensors have a sensing distance of a mere 1 to 10 mm, which entails a considerable amount of work in setting the sensor in a stable yet ideal position that allows for proper sensing. Moreover, there will invariably be differences in how each operator sets the sensor, which may result a lack of stability. The Model H3C’s dedicated configuration utility allows an operator to easily and automatically set the sensor’s operating points appropriately by computer regardless of the sensor’s position. This allows stable sensing to be achieved quickly.

Conventional proximity sensors have LED indicators on that show their operating status but because these sensors are often installed within machine tool equipment, checking the status while the equipment is in operation is challenging. With the Model H3C, an operator can monitor the status and the relative positioning of the operating points and workpiece all from a computer.

Features

  1. Detection in up to four areas through the use of two outputs on a single unit
    Eliminates the need to spend considerable operator hours adjusting the position of multiple sensors
  2. Automatic configuration of operating points based on the movement of the workpiece
    Capable of being set on/off even within the sensing area
  3. Visualization of the sensing safety margin through the dedicated configuration utility’s monitoring screen
    Capable of monitoring the operating status while equipment is in use

Sales targets

Initial year: 4,500 units
After five years: 45,000 units

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated ¥262 billion in revenue.
For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
