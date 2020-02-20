Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Azbil Corporation    6845   JP3937200008

AZBIL CORPORATION

(6845)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Azbil : Reduces Nearly 35,000 Tons of CO2 Emissions at Indonesian Refinery Unit through Bilateral Carbon Credit Program by Using Coordinated Control Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:53am EST

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2020: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that its low-carbon technology has successfully reduced approximately 35,000 tons of CO2 emissions in 10 months at a refinery unit of Indonesia's largest gas and oil company, PT Pertamina (Persero). This was one of three demonstration projects in Indonesia for the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM)*1, organized by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
In January 2020, NEDO and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announced that the three projects resulted in the issuance of 37,836 tons worth of credits, of which Azbil contributed approximately 92%, or 34,956 tons.

The purpose of the demonstration project Azbil participated in was to improve the operation of power plants at Pertamina's oil refinery unit in Central Java (project timeframe: system installed in 2017, CO2 reduction monitored in 2018). Azbil installed its advanced control technology in the existing control system and achieved coordinated control of multiple power plants by configuring settings without operator assistance, resulting in greatly improved efficiency. The advantages of using the advanced control technology, unlike a complete retrofit, are completing the project in a short time, showing immediate results, and being cost effective. In addition to CO2 reduction, the power plants were able to cut energy usage by approximately 4%, leading to a savings of approximately 300 million yen (calculated in terms of heavy oil).

Designed for and deployed in process plants for product manufacturing in order to reduce energy usage and maximize profitability, Azbil's advanced control technology is increasingly being applied in recent years to equipment at power plants, such as boilers and turbines. With this core technology, Azbil, an energy management service provider*2, contributes worldwide to customers' competitiveness through cost reduction and to improving the environment.

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil will continue to develop and offer products and systems that help solve problems faced by society and meet customers' needs.

*1 Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM): A program in which Japan and a partner country engage in projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Based on the results, issued credits and shared by both countries for emissions reduction targets. Indonesia became a partner country in 2013.
*2 In Japan, Azbil is an energy management service provider registered with the Sustainable Open Innovation Initiative (SII).

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.


Contact

For media inquiries
Robert Jones / Masayoshi Kogai
Public Relations Section, Azbil Corporation
Phone: +81-3-6810-1006　Email: publicity@azbil.com

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AZBIL CORPORATION
03:53aAZBIL : Reduces Nearly 35,000 Tons of CO2 Emissions at Indonesian Refinery Unit ..
PU
2019AZBIL : Revises Corporate Guiding Principles and Code of Conduct - Based on its ..
PU
2019AZBIL : Announces Support for the Recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-r..
PU
2019AZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of S..
BU
2019AZBIL : Starts Overseas Sales of Ceiling Temperature Sensor for Office Buildings
BU
2019AZBIL : to Showcase the Latest Digital Transformation Technologies and Solutions..
PU
2019AZBIL :  Azbil Launches Photoelectric Switches with Improved Environmental Resis..
BU
2019AZBIL CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019AZBIL : Publishes 2019 Annual Report - Covers Progress on Medium-term Plan for S..
PU
2019AZBIL : report 2019 is available on our website.
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 264 B
EBIT 2020 27 781 M
Net income 2020 19 605 M
Finance 2020 76 366 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 410 B
Technical analysis trends AZBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 372,50  JPY
Last Close Price 2 916,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirozumi Sone President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadayuki Sasaki Chairman
Junya Nishimoto General Manager-Technology & Development
Eugene H. Lee Independent Outside Director
Katsuhiko Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZBIL CORPORATION-3.92%3 662
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.82%83 057
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.45%57 803
EMERSON ELECTRIC-5.77%43 710
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.12%43 188
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.81%37 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group