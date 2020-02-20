Azbil : Reduces Nearly 35,000 Tons of CO2 Emissions at Indonesian Refinery Unit through Bilateral Carbon Credit Program by Using Coordinated Control Technology

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2020: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that its low-carbon technology has successfully reduced approximately 35,000 tons of CO 2 emissions in 10 months at a refinery unit of Indonesia's largest gas and oil company, PT Pertamina (Persero). This was one of three demonstration projects in Indonesia for the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM)*1, organized by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

In January 2020, NEDO and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announced that the three projects resulted in the issuance of 37,836 tons worth of credits, of which Azbil contributed approximately 92%, or 34,956 tons.

The purpose of the demonstration project Azbil participated in was to improve the operation of power plants at Pertamina's oil refinery unit in Central Java (project timeframe: system installed in 2017, CO 2 reduction monitored in 2018). Azbil installed its advanced control technology in the existing control system and achieved coordinated control of multiple power plants by configuring settings without operator assistance, resulting in greatly improved efficiency. The advantages of using the advanced control technology, unlike a complete retrofit, are completing the project in a short time, showing immediate results, and being cost effective. In addition to CO 2 reduction, the power plants were able to cut energy usage by approximately 4%, leading to a savings of approximately 300 million yen (calculated in terms of heavy oil).

Designed for and deployed in process plants for product manufacturing in order to reduce energy usage and maximize profitability, Azbil's advanced control technology is increasingly being applied in recent years to equipment at power plants, such as boilers and turbines. With this core technology, Azbil, an energy management service provider*2, contributes worldwide to customers' competitiveness through cost reduction and to improving the environment.

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil will continue to develop and offer products and systems that help solve problems faced by society and meet customers' needs.

*1 Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM): A program in which Japan and a partner country engage in projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Based on the results, issued credits and shared by both countries for emissions reduction targets. Indonesia became a partner country in 2013.

*2 In Japan, Azbil is an energy management service provider registered with the Sustainable Open Innovation Initiative (SII).

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.