Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Azbil Corporation    6845   JP3937200008

AZBIL CORPORATION

(6845)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Azbil : to Showcase the Latest Digital Transformation Technologies and Solutions at Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC (ITAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 03:59am EDT

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2019: Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) today announced that it will participate as an exhibitor for the second consecutive year in Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC (ITAP) to be held in Singapore from October 22 to 24. Under the theme of 'Driving Smart Manufacturing forward through 'Human-centered automation' －Azbil x Smart IoT －', the Azbil booth will showcase the latest smart manufacturing, energy management, and related technologies from Japan.

ITAP is the Asia-Pacific's counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world's leading industrial tradeshow, and is the region's premiere B2B trade event for promoting Industry 4.0, especially in areas such as industrial automation and digital factories. Last year's exhibition brought together 266 exhibitors from 23 countries and drew 15,000 attendees from 55 countries.

Azbil places importance on ITAP because it allows the Company to show its commitment to expanding business and increasing its presence in Southeast Asia, a region that is experiencing rapid growth in technology and other fields. That growth has led to a surge in demand for IoT and energy management solutions, especially in Singapore, which has undertaken numerous smart city initiatives in recent years. To show how its products and solutions can meet such demand, Azbil will showcase the latest technologies from Japan covering the following areas.

  • Process and factory automation, featuring examples of the latest technology such as smart industrial safety using IoT
  • Integrated energy, showing demand response, a vital technology for the construction of smart cities in Japan, as well as other cutting-edge technologies
  • Smart robots, displaying near-human sensing and precise force control

In addition, the booth will allow visitors to learn about the azbil Group's various initiatives regarding the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Exhibiting for a second consecutive year, Azbil will continue and strengthen its IR activities for shareholders and investors in Singapore, a major global financial center, as well as PR activities originating from Southeast Asia.


Event overview and booth information

Dates Tuesday, October 22 to Thursday, October 24, 2019
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Event Industrial Transformation ASIA PACIFIC (ITAP)
Venue Singapore EXPO, Singapore
Booth location Hall 2, Booth J18
Event website https://industrial-transformation.com/
Products and
solutions
on display 		Process automation
・Monitoring and control system
・Advanced critical trend monitoring for safety
・Smart valve positioners
・Control valve maintenance support system
・Device management system

Factory automation
・Multi-loop controller with multifunction display model C7G
・Network instrumentation module model NX-SVG
・Micro flow rate liquid flow meter model F7M
・General-purpose photoelectric switches with self-contained amplifier model HP7

Integrated energy solutions
・Building automation system for large facilities savic-net™G5
・Threaded two-way proportional valve for high differential pressure ACTIVAL™
・Demand response system
・Smart city initiatives for Society 5.0

Robot technology
・Smart robot with near-human sensing and precise force control designed to work in collaboration with people. Its user-friendly operation and easy configuration make it ideal for a variety of worksites.

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of 'human-centered automation,' Azbil continues to support customers by solving problems at and improving the value of their worksites.

* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.


Contact

For media inquiries
Robert Jones / Masayoshi Kogai
Public Relations Section, Azbil Corporation
Phone: +81-3-6810-1006　Email: publicity@azbil.com

Disclaimer

Azbil Corporation published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 07:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZBIL CORPORATION
03:59aAZBIL : to Showcase the Latest Digital Transformation Technologies and Solutions..
PU
10/07AZBIL :  Azbil Launches Photoelectric Switches with Improved Environmental Resis..
BU
09/27AZBIL CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/24AZBIL : Publishes 2019 Annual Report - Covers Progress on Medium-term Plan for S..
PU
09/24AZBIL : report 2019 is available on our website.
PU
09/19AZBIL : Starts Sales of Photoelectric Switches with Improved Environmental Resis..
PU
08/30AZBIL : Announces “Health and Well-being Declaration ” To Further Ad..
PU
07/19AZBIL : Releases Reports of the azbil Group's Latest Research in Automation
PU
06/12AZBIL : Subsidiary in Thailand to Exhibit at Manufacturing Expo 2019 – Sho..
PU
06/11AZBIL : Subsidiary in Thailand to Exhibit at Manufacturing Expo 2019
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 268 B
EBIT 2020 27 271 M
Net income 2020 19 245 M
Finance 2020 63 191 M
Yield 2020 1,70%
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 415 B
Technical analysis trends AZBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 020,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 943,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirozumi Sone President, CEO & Representative Director
Tadayuki Sasaki Chairman
Junya Nishimoto Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Eugene H. Lee Independent Outside Director
Katsuhiko Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZBIL CORPORATION41.02%3 815
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.84%73 022
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE36.94%49 073
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.67%41 661
NIDEC CORPORATION25.85%39 550
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.07%34 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group