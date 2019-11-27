Azbil : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Cities and Smart Supply Chains

Azbil Corporation (TOKYO: 6845) today announced that it is one of the sponsors of the NIKKEI SASIN FORUM 2019: "Smart City and Smart Supply Chain for Inclusive Urban and Rural Development," a forum to be held at Chulalongkorn University on November 29, in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Mekong-Japan Exchange project.

The forum, organized by Nikkei Inc. and Sasin School of Management of Chulalongkorn University, will focus on smart mobility and smart energy as these are critical elements of development for Thailand’s “Smart City” initiative. The event gathers industry experts and business leaders from Southeast Asia and Japan to promote the growth of smart cities, not only through enabling attendees to share insights and best practices but also through facilitating business matching and technology exchange.

Azbil, a leading company in building and industrial automation, contributes to the development of smart cities through its measurement and control technologies, the foundation of automation. The sponsorship is part of Azbil’s commitment to help bring about its vision of a “super-smart society”—an idea first proposed by the Japanese government—through cutting-edge automation technologies.

Kiyohiro Yamamoto, Managing Executive Officer of Azbil, will deliver a presentation on smart energy solutions for developing smart cities based on human-centered automation.

“We are happy to be invited to speak at the NIKKEI SASIN FORUM after the successful Nikkei-NUS Enterprise FORUM in Singapore” said Mr. Yamamoto. “Azbil is committed to the development of smart cities based on human-centered automation by providing effective solutions. It is not merely aimed at achieving comfortable societies and cost savings but also to address the many environmental issues, such as climate change”

Other speakers include Dr. Passakon Prathombutr, Senior Executive Vice President/CTO, Digital Economy Promotion Agency; Mr. Koji Uebayashi, Director for Global Market Development, International Policy Division, Policy Bureau Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) Government of Japan; Mr. Piroon Paireepairit, Head of 5G Working Group, True Corporation Plc.; and Dr. Takamasa Fujioka, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Global Business, Meiji University/Director of Sasin Japan Center, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfillment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated JPY262 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005665/en/