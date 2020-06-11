AZEK : reg; Company Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AZEK Company Inc. (formerly CPG Newco LLC) ("AZEK") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 33,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,987,500 shares of Class A common stock from AZEK at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 12, 2020 under the ticker symbol "AZEK." The offering is expected to close on June 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers, and B. Riley FBR, Baird, Stephens Inc., Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;

11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;

28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements." These forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering, represent AZEK's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results or events described in this press release will not be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. AZEK does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-azek-company-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301074922.html

SOURCE The AZEK Company