AZIEL Corporation to Become a Fully Reporting Company

LEAGUE CITY, TX, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Aziel Corporation, currently trading as AZIL on the OTC Pinks, is preparing its initial public offering (IPO), after which AZIL will register with the OTCQB. Our plans are anticipated to occur after our consolidated financials are complete and our prospectus has been declared effective. It is AZIEL’s intent, to become a fully reporting company.

Upon completion of the S-1 filing, Aziel will immediately file an SIC listing with the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) or “La Bolsa” joining other prestigious companies such as Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, American Express, Deustche Bank and Google. Mr. Jaime Fernandez, the former international trade advisor of the State of Hidalgo Mexico will be Director of Latina America for Aziel.

Aziel is an insurance claims adjusting firm contracted with many property and casualty insurance carriers across the United States providing both catastrophic and daily claims adjusting services. It is Aziel’s intent to acquire several other Insurance claims adjusting firms, and to be a leader in this market space. Aziel will be using the PPM investment funds to acquire another firm that will push our gross sales into the 9-figure column, while making the company debt free with a double-digit EBITDA.

We are notifying all our investors and potential investors to be aware of our plans. Currently Aziel Corporation shares are being offered through the OTC Pink listing service, under the symbol of AZIL.

For accredited investors, Aziel has a Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) exemption from registration under Regulation D 506C available for both foreign and domestic investors. If you would like further information about the PPM, please contact the company at the contact information below.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Clyde Veltmann CEO Telephone – 1-830-202-2010 clyde@azielcorporation.com www.azielcorporation.com