Azimut : Filed documentation for the AGM taking place on April 24th, 2019

0
04/02/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Filed documentation for the AGM taking place on April 24th, 2019

Milan, 2rd April 2019

Pursuant to the current regulations, Azimut Holding informs that the documentation relating to the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors as well as Statutory Auditors for the years 2019/2020/2021 (including all the necessary material), are available at the company's registered office, Borsa Italiana spa and on the company website www.azimut-group.comin the Investor Relations, AGM section.

The relative majority shareholder, TIMONE FIDUCIARIA Srl, with registered office in Milan, Via Sant'Andrea 2, owner of a total of n. 33,667,882 shares, equivalent to 23.50% of ordinary share capital, has filed the lists of candidates for both the BoD and Statutory Auditors.

For what regards the BoD, the lists includes a total of n. 12 (twelve) candidates:

-n. 10 (ten) candidates for a duration of 3 (three) years, and

-n. 2 (two) candidates for the duration of 1 (one) year

as follows:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

N.

Name

Place and date of birth

Duration

End of term of office

1

Pietro GIULIANI (Chairman)

Tivoli (Roma), 29/10/1956

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

2

Gabriele BLEI

Milan, 15/03/1980

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

3

Massimo GUIATI

Milan, 23/06/1972

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

4

Giorgio MEDDA

Carbonia (SU), 26/5/1975

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

5

Paolo MARTINI

Genoa, 26/08/1973

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

6

Alessandro ZAMBOTTI

Varese, 05/05/1982

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

Mirella PARDI (*)

Aosta, 28/04/1955

n. 1 year

AGM approving Financial

[2019]

Statements as of 31/12/2019

7

Cinzia STINGA (*)

Sorrento (NA), 31/08/1970

n. 1 year

AGM approving Financial

[2020] (***)

Statements as of 31/12/2020

Chiara SAVINO (*)

Chiomonte (TO), 19/08/1966

n. 1 year

AGM approving Financial

[2021] (***)

Statements as of 31/12/2021

Ambra ZIRONI (*)

Bologna, 08/05/1961

n. 1 year

AGM approving Financial

[2019]

Statements as of 31/12/2019

Lucia ZIGANTE (*)

Padua, 25/04/1973

n. 1 year

AGM approving Financial

8

[2020] (***)

Statements as of 31/12/2020

Anna FENOCCHIO (*)

Settimo Torinese (TO)

n. 1 year

AGM approving Financial

15/11/1960

[2021] (***)

Statements as of 31/12/2021

9

Nicola COLAVITO (**)

Bari, 24/01/1978

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

10

Antonio Andrea MONARI (**)

Adria (Rovigo), 19/08/1951

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

11

Raffaella PAGANI (**)

Milan, 21/06/1971

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

12

Anna Maria BORTOLOTTI (**)

Bologna, 02/10/1958

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

(*)Indicates non-executive Directors (financial advisors operating in Azimut Group companies) whose appointment is proposed for a single year and who will therefore alternate during the course of the three year term with other Board Members in order to provide full representation of the areas included within the Azimut Holding

S.p.A. shareholders agreement.

(**)Indicates members who meet the required independence standards prescribed by current regulations.

(***)From the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, approving the previous year's financial statements.

Furthermore, the following are additional resolution proposals that will be formulated in the aforementioned AGM concerning item 2 on the agenda, relating to the appointment of the Board of Directors:

-Appointment of Pietro Giuliani as Chairman of the Board of Directors;

-Attribution to the BoD of a total gross annual remuneration for 2019, and for the two subsequent financial years and up to the expiry of the mandate, of a maximum of Euro 2,200,000.0 (unchanged since the Shareholders' Meeting of 2016), with the right to withdraw in more than one solution, leaving the Board of Directors to decide on the allocation itself.

For what regards the Board of Statutory Auditors, the list includes a total of n. 5 (five) candidates including:

-n. 3 (three) candidates as Standing Auditors, and

-n. 2 (two) candidate sas Alternate Auditors

as follows:

1

Vittorio ROCCHETTI

Turin, 3/08/1962

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

2

Daniele Carlo TRIVI

Montevideo (Uruguay),

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

15/03/1955

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

3

Costanza BONELLI

Mantova, 19/02/1968

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

1

Maria CATALANO

Milan, 1/03/1980

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

2

Federico STRADA

Genoa, 28/09/1985

n. 3 years

AGM approving Financial

[2019 - 2020 - 2021]

Statements as of 31/12/2021

Furthermore, the following is an additional proposed resolution that will be formulated in the aforementioned AGM concerning item 3 on the agenda, relating to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors:

-Attribution of a gross annual salary of € 70,000.0 to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and € 65,000.0 to each of the other two Statutory Auditors, including all fees, costs, charges and expenses incurred by the auditors on the basis of the appointment (amounts unchanged since the Shareholders' Meeting of 2010).

Pietro Giuliani, Chairman of the Group, comments: "2019 started extremely well for Azimut, with returns well above the

market average: our net weighted average performance stands at +5.2% against the average industry holding at +4%. The first quarter of 2019 is expected to be one of the best in our history; thanks to the performance generated by our portfolio managers and the strength of our distribution network, we are confident to reach the target of 300 million euro net profit for 2019. As a result of this positive trend, the shareholders' meeting will be asked to approve the distribution of a dividend of 1.5 euro per share, confirming Azimut as the highest yielding stock of the Ftse Mib (ca. 10% yield), able to attract significant international investors. Also thanks to the above, our Group continues to deliver net inflows well above those of the Italian industry (Assogestioni data). As demonstrated by the month of February (the latest data available from Assogestioni), Azimut achieved positive flows of 250 million euro while the Italian industry recorded outflows, mostly due to problems in Italy / Europe. Such achievements were obtained also because of our capability to diversify internationally, where today we hold almost 30% of our Total Assets."

Azimut is Italy's leading independent asset manager (active since 1989). The parent company Azimut Holding was listed on the Italian stock exchange on 7 July 2004 (AZM.MI) and, among others, is a member of the main Italian index FTSE MIB. The shareholder structure includes over 1,900 managers, employeesandfinancial advisors aswell asPeninsula Capital, bound by a shareholders' agreement that controlsover 23% of thecompany. Theremainingis free float. The Group comprises various companies active in the sale, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, with Registered Offices mainly in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Monaco, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Chile, USA, UAE and Turkey. In Italy, Azimut Capital Management SGR sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, as well as being active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Furthermore, Azimut Capital Management SGR, following the demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM, distributes Group and third party products in Italy via a network of financial advisors while Azimut Libera Impresa focuses on the Alternatives business. Overseas main operations are AZ Fund Management SA (founded in Luxembourg in 1999), which manages the multi strategy fundsAZ Fund1 andAZ Multi Asset andtheIrishAZ LifeDAC,whichofferslifeinsuranceproducts.

Contacts - AzimutHolding S.p.A.

www.azimut-group.com

Investor Relations

MediaRelations

Vittorio Pracca

Maria Laura Sisti (CsCVision)

Tel. +39 0288985853

Tel. +39 347 4282 170

Email:vittorio.pracca@azimut.it

Email: marialaura.sisti@cscvision.com

Galeazzo CornettoBourlot

Viviana Merotto

Tel. +39 0288985066

Tel. +39 0288985026

Email: galeazzo.cornetto@azimut.it

Email:viviana.merotto@azimut.it

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:21:08 UTC
