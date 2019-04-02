Azimut : Filed documentation for the AGM taking place on April 24th, 2019

Furthermore, the following are additional resolution proposals that will be formulated in the aforementioned AGM concerning item 2 on the agenda, relating to the appointment of the Board of Directors:

(*)Indicates non-executive Directors (financial advisors operating in Azimut Group companies) whose appointment is proposed for a single year and who will therefore alternate during the course of the three year term with other Board Members in order to provide full representation of the areas included within the Azimut Holding

The relative majority shareholder, TIMONE FIDUCIARIA Srl, with registered office in Milan, Via Sant'Andrea 2, owner of a total of n. 33,667,882 shares, equivalent to 23.50% of ordinary share capital, has filed the lists of candidates for both the BoD and Statutory Auditors.

Pursuant to the current regulations, Azimut Holding informs that the documentation relating to the lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors as well as Statutory Auditors for the years 2019/2020/2021 (including all the necessary material), are available at the company's registered office, Borsa Italiana spa and on the company website www.azimut-group.com in the Investor Relations, AGM section.

-Attribution to the BoD of a total gross annual remuneration for 2019, and for the two subsequent financial years and up to the expiry of the mandate, of a maximum of Euro 2,200,000.0 (unchanged since the Shareholders' Meeting of 2016), with the right to withdraw in more than one solution, leaving the Board of Directors to decide on the allocation itself.

For what regards the Board of Statutory Auditors, the list includes a total of n. 5 (five) candidates including:

-n. 3 (three) candidates as Standing Auditors, and

-n. 2 (two) candidate sas Alternate Auditors

as follows:

1 Vittorio ROCCHETTI Turin, 3/08/1962 n. 3 years AGM approving Financial [2019 - 2020 - 2021] Statements as of 31/12/2021 2 Daniele Carlo TRIVI Montevideo (Uruguay), n. 3 years AGM approving Financial 15/03/1955 [2019 - 2020 - 2021] Statements as of 31/12/2021 3 Costanza BONELLI Mantova, 19/02/1968 n. 3 years AGM approving Financial [2019 - 2020 - 2021] Statements as of 31/12/2021 1 Maria CATALANO Milan, 1/03/1980 n. 3 years AGM approving Financial [2019 - 2020 - 2021] Statements as of 31/12/2021 2 Federico STRADA Genoa, 28/09/1985 n. 3 years AGM approving Financial [2019 - 2020 - 2021] Statements as of 31/12/2021

Furthermore, the following is an additional proposed resolution that will be formulated in the aforementioned AGM concerning item 3 on the agenda, relating to the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors:

-Attribution of a gross annual salary of € 70,000.0 to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and € 65,000.0 to each of the other two Statutory Auditors, including all fees, costs, charges and expenses incurred by the auditors on the basis of the appointment (amounts unchanged since the Shareholders' Meeting of 2010).

Pietro Giuliani, Chairman of the Group, comments: "2019 started extremely well for Azimut, with returns well above the

market average: our net weighted average performance stands at +5.2% against the average industry holding at +4%. The first quarter of 2019 is expected to be one of the best in our history; thanks to the performance generated by our portfolio managers and the strength of our distribution network, we are confident to reach the target of 300 million euro net profit for 2019. As a result of this positive trend, the shareholders' meeting will be asked to approve the distribution of a dividend of 1.5 euro per share, confirming Azimut as the highest yielding stock of the Ftse Mib (ca. 10% yield), able to attract significant international investors. Also thanks to the above, our Group continues to deliver net inflows well above those of the Italian industry (Assogestioni data). As demonstrated by the month of February (the latest data available from Assogestioni), Azimut achieved positive flows of 250 million euro while the Italian industry recorded outflows, mostly due to problems in Italy / Europe. Such achievements were obtained also because of our capability to diversify internationally, where today we hold almost 30% of our Total Assets."

