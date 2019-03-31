Azimut : Filing of the lists for the Board of Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

Filing of the lists for the Board of Statutory Auditors

Milan, 31 March 2019

The relative majority shareholder (Timone Fiduciaria Srl) has filed a list of candidates for the election of the Board of Directors and Board of Auditors, on which the AGM will be asked to vote on as per the notice published on March 13th 2019 and available on the company's website www.azimut-group.com in the Investor Relations, AGM section.

Given only one list has been filed for the election of the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to art. 144- sexies of the Consob regulation, other minority shareholders may file a list with half of 1% of share capital, following the terms as per point 2 of art 144-octies and point 5 of article 144-sexies of the Consob regulation, that is within the 2nd April 2019.

All of the above documentation will be filed at the company's registered office and Borsa Italiana SpA and will be available on the company website (www.azimut-group.com) 21 days prior to the AGM scheduled for April 24, 2019.

Azimut is Italy's leading independent asset manager (active since 1989). The parent company Azimut Holding was listed on the Italian stock exchange on 7 July 2004 (AZM.MI) and, among others, is a member of the main Italian index FTSE MIB. The shareholder structure includes over 1,900 managers, employees and financial advisors aswell as Peninsula Capital, bound by a shareholders' agreement that controlsover 23% of the company. The remaining is free float. The Group comprises various companies active in the sale, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, with Registered Offices mainly in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Monaco, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Chile, USA, UAE and Turkey. In Italy, Azimut Capital Management SGR sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, as well as being active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Furthermore, Azimut Capital Management SGR, following the demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM, distributes Group and third party products in Italy via a network of financial advisors while Azimut Libera Impresa SGR focuses on the Alternatives business. Overseas main operations are AZ Fund Management SA (founded in Luxembourg in 1999), which manages the multi strategy fundsAZ Fund1 andAZ Multi Asset andtheIrishAZ LifeDAC,whichofferslifeinsuranceproducts.

Contacts - AzimutHolding S.p.A.

www.azimut-group.com