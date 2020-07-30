Azimut S p A : 1H 2020 Results 0 07/30/2020 | 07:51am EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents • Q2 2020 Highlights 3 • Asset Management & Distribution 15 • Q2 2020 Financials 21 • Summary & Outlook 24 • About Azimut 29 2 Table of Contents • Q2 2020 Highlights 3 • Asset Management & Distribution 15 • Q2 2020 Financials 21 • Summary & Outlook 24 • About Azimut 29 3 Azimut Group 1H 2020: 3 key takeaways 1 2 3 Shareholder returns : Paid € 137mn as dividends and completed € 44mn in buybacks . One of the few Italian financial services company able to do so

: Paid and completed . One of the few Italian financial services company able to do so Azimut is a people business : no downsizing and no employee put on payroll subsidies / furlough

: no downsizing and no employee put on payroll subsidies / furlough Delivering on targets : recorded a 1H 2020 Net Profit of € 143mn , on track to reach the € 300mn target albeit markets remaining highly unpredictable 4 2Q 2020 Highlights: Resilience Revenue margins holding off well, reflecting the continuous focus on quality assets Despite lower average Managed AuM…(€bn)Revenues & Margins* improved (€mn) 42,9 Recurring Fees Insurance Revenues Variable Fees Others 41,5 248 238 5.9 5.4 29.7 30.4 15.7 26.3 179bps 175bps 187.6 185.4 2Q 2019 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 2Q 2020 Source: Company data. 5 Note*: Margin in red in bps calculated as recurring fees over average AUM 2Q 2020 Highlights: Resilience Operating expenses under control, leading to a strong jump in profitability Operating Costs (€m) Distribution Costs SG&A Others 148 4,3141 6,6 51,3 51,9 92,582,2 2Q 2019 2Q 2020 Reduction in distribution expenses due to focused actions to contain network costs and a new assessment in IFRS accounting

SG&A flat despite continuing investments on future growth Net Profit (€m) & Net Profit Margin* (bps) 91bps 75bps 94.5 80.0 2Q 2019 2Q 2020 A strong bottom line result thanks to:

Improvement in margins, strict cost control and a proactive asset allocation allowing to capture market upside in Q2 vs. Q1

Source: Company data. Note*: Net Profit margin is calculated as the annualized quarterly reported net 6 profit divided by average AUM 2Q 2020 Highlights: Resilience Focus on managed inflows: highest result in the last 6 quarters After an expected slowdown in Q1, Q2 shows the first encouraging signs of a continuous effort 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Managed Inflows* (€mn) Managed Inflows as % of Total 74,9% 70,0% 645 621 640 63,7% 576 60,0% 57,0% 50,0% 48,7% 304 235 40,0% 32,3% 30,0% 23,8% 20,0% 1Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 Source: Company data 7 Note*: Managed Inflows are organic, excluding M&A Group Inflows & AUM evolution Total Assets rebounded well from Q1, focus on additional inflows & capturing market upside Total Assets breakdown (€bn) Italy International * 59.1 After a challenging end of Q1, Total Assets bounced back to over €55bn 55.4 Net Inflows in 1H 2020 reached €1.8bn, entirely organic 50.4 50.8 51.4 Slightly higher contribution from the Italian business 17.1 43.6 15.0 International markets still in different 12.5 13.8 13.9 phases of COVID-19 and certain 36.7 7.7 countries impacted negatively by FX movement. Expected to show 30.0 4.3 stronger rebounds in 2H 2020 AUM breakdown: 2.1 Advisory 4% Discretionary 42.0 40.4 Portfolio 37.9 37.0 37.5 Management 35.9 32.4 24% 27.9 Mutual Funds 57% AZ Life Insurance 11% Alternatives 4% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 1H 2020 Source: Company data 8 Private Markets: completed the first deal in the US Partnership with Kennedy Lewis, a landmark deal in the Private Markets space A leading Private Credit manager Founded in 2017, Kennedy Lewis is a leading opportunistic credit manager with ca. $2.1bn in AUM (1)

is a with ca. in Primary focus is on middle-market companies facing disruption , whether it be cyclical, secular, or regulatory related. Target IRR : 12-14% range

is on , whether it be cyclical, secular, or regulatory related. Target : range Currently employing a growing team of 28 people, including 19 investment professionals

Kennedy Lewis AUM (1) by investor type : 10% 10% 27% 13% 15% 25% Public Pension Private Pension Insurance HNW/Family Office FoF Other Institutions The transaction Azimut , through its US subsidiary Azimut Alternative Capital Partners LLC ("AACP"), acquired a ca. 20% stake in various Kennedy Lewis entities.

, through its US subsidiary Azimut Alternative Capital Partners LLC ("AACP"), in various Kennedy Lewis entities. As part of its mandate, AACP seeks to buy minority stakes in Private Market companies with a solid track record and strong EBITDA margins

Azimut will consequently:

will consequently: Consolidate Kennedy Lewis's AUM on a pro-rata basis (Azimut will therefore consolidate $420mn ) Receive pro-rata quarterly distributions from profits

The first of several deals of this type, helping to:

Increase recurring profitability at Group level Offer exclusive high quality private markets products to Azimut clients and advisors globally Geographically diversify the Group's Private Markets efforts

Source: Company data 9 Note (1): AUM is as of July 24, 2020 and represents committed capital during the investment period and net invested capital following the investment period. Private Markets: completed the first deal in the US The Partners of Kennedy Lewis: a stellar team with best in class background and track record ' 3 '4 '5 '6 '7 '8 '9 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 David Chene Founder, Co-Portfolio Manager Darren Richman Founder, Co-Portfolio Manager Doug Logigian Partner, President Dik Blewitt Partner, Head of Tactical Opps Mark Crawford Partner Rakesh Wilson Partner, Head of Natural Rs Anthony Pasqua Partner, COO Ben Schryber Partner, Head of Business Dev. DiMaio Ahmad Capital/CSAM Morgan Credit CarVal Investors Kennedy Lewis Stanley Suisse DiMaio Ahmad Blackstone Kennedy Lewis Capital Citigroup Blackstone K.L. Lehman Brothers Blackrock Blackstone K.L Credit Carlyle GSC Carval Investors Kennedy Lewis Suisse Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley Apollo Global Management K.L. Chatham Shumway Ellis Lake Capital Snow Park Magnolia Kennedy Lewis ComScore Blue Albourne First Avenue The Carlyle Kennedy Lewis Ridge Group Investment Partners Non-Investment Partners Source: Company data 10 Private Markets Italy: latest initiatives Remained pro-active across the various asset classes despite unprecedented times Early Stage Azimut Digitech Fund Focus: startups with a focus on software B2B, in partnership with Gellify Group

Status: fundraising

fundraising Target size: €50m

Target client: HNW and Professional Investors Italia 500 Focus: Venture Capital fund investing in startups with a digital focus, in partnership with P101

Status: investing, already competed 6 investments

investing, already competed 6 investments Size: €40m

Target client: Retail ( €5k min. investment size )

) "Innovative" SMEs: tax efficient vehicle Source: Company data 11 Private Markets Italy: latest initiatives Remained pro-active across the various asset classes despite unprecedented times Later stage (Private Equity, Infrastructure) Demos I Focus: Direct PE, Italian SMEs, internally managed

Status: final closed reached , investing

, investing Size: €260mn

Target client: Retail ( €5k min. investment size ) AZ Eltif Ophelia Focus: Private Equity, minority stakes in Italian SMEs. Alternative PIR compliant (total tax exemption )

) Status: fundraising

Target Size: €200mn

Target client: Retail ( €10k min. investment size ) Infrastructure for Growth ESG Fund Focus: schools, student housing, retirement homes, etc.

Status: fundraising

fundraising Target Size: €1bn

Target client: Professional & Institutional Investors + reopening of the Private Debt fund for another 50mn Source: Company data 12 Private Markets Italy: latest initiatives Remained pro-active across the various asset classes despite unprecedented times Club Deal Azimut Private Equity 1 Offering clients possibility to participate in one of the largest PIPE transactions in Europe by investing in INWIT

in Europe by investing in INWIT Target size: up to € 110 mn , reserved for Italian and European qualified investors, including leverage

, reserved for Italian and European qualified investors, including leverage INWIT: main operator in Italy with 22,100 cell phone towers and 2 nd largest in Europe. Key role in development of new 5G network as deployment partner of both TIM and Vodafone.

largest in Europe. Key role in development of new 5G network as deployment partner of both TIM and Vodafone. Telecoms tower sector is strategic for Italy. Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated its importance to the economy with video comms traffic and smart working growing six-fold

Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated its importance to the economy with video comms traffic and smart working growing six-fold Status: Fundraising Insurtech Current fundraising for a vehicle aimed to invest in a target in the insurance / insurtech market

Target fundraising: €33mn Source: Company data 13 Global Private Markets division: today at €1.7bn of AUM Stronger diversification and on track to deliver our €2bn target by year end AuM breakdown by category Venture Private Capital SPAC Equity FoF 2.4% 9.0% 6.0% Private Equity 25.1% Private Credit 57.5% AuM breakdown by region US 22% Italy 78% Source: Company data 14 Table of Contents • Q2 2020 Highlights 3 • Asset Management & Distribution 15 • Q2 2020 Financials 21 • Summary & Outlook 24 • About Azimut 29 15 Azimut Net Weighted Average Performance to clients Performance continued improving in Q2, delivering solid positive returns in an 18 months horizon 15% 10% 5% 0% -5% -10% -15% Azimut Net WAP Risk Free Source: Company data at 30/7/2020 and Bloomberg 16 Risk free: MTSIBOTR Index. Net Inflows - Azimut Group vs. Avg. Italian Industry Group total Net New Money as % of AuM: consistently above Italian industry levels Azimut Group Italian Funds' Industry 25% 25% Azimut average: +11.4% 15% 15% 5% 5% -5% Industry -5% average: -1.2% -15% -15% -25% -25% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20 Source: Company out of Assogestioni monthly figures. Assogestioni excludes foreign operations.17 Azimut includes consolidated numbers at Group level. Italy: continuing to recruit and grow our sales force # of New Financial Advisors joining 198 153 141 128 146 94 48 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20 Total # of Financial Advisors 1806 1788 1747 1637 1638 1576 1524 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20 Source: Azimut. 18 International: continuing to grow and delivering results Latest developments Brazil: a true integrated platform

Completed a corporate restructuring fully integrating production and distribution Local partners switched shares in their respective AM and WM businesses into shares of a newly set up Holding entity controlling a fully integrated platform Azimut increased its overall stake in the Holding to 80%, yet defining long term agreements with local partners

MENA Region

Launch of the first Egyptian Equity UCITS compliant fund, providing access to an attractive EM. Targeting $50mn in AUM. Turkey delivered strong and consistently positive Net Inflows especially thanks to a well functioning integrated production and distribution business

Singapore

Hiring teams of Private Bankers continuing at a steady pace, AUM reached almost €1bn

Chile

Obtained a license to operate as local Asset Manager

Source: Azimut. 19 Table of Contents • Q2 2020 Highlights 3 • Asset Management & Distribution 15 • Q2 2020 Financials 21 • Summary & Outlook 24 • About Azimut 29 20 Consolidated reclassified Income Statement (IAS/IFRS Compliant) Income Statement €/000 1H 2020 1H 2019 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Entry commission income 5,174 2,626 2,736 1,607 Recurring fees 378,622 357,804 185,431 187,654 Variable fees 39,886 86,767 30,368 29,725 Other income 6,839 6,224 3,205 3,768 Insurance revenues 45,499 32,489 26,277 15,693 Total Revenues 476,020 485,911 248,017 238,447 Distribution costs (175,043) (185,661) (82,161) (92,510) Personnell and SG&A (104,623) (99,577) (51,932) (51,320) Depreciation, amort./provisions (13,134) (9,164) (6,586) (4,324) Operat ing cost s (292,800) (294,402) (140,678) (148,154) Operating Profit 183,220 191,509 107,339 90,294 Interest income (5,969) 11,825 8,371 4,811 Net non operating costs (1,408) (4,430) (927) (3,982) Interest expenses (8,554) (4,992) (4,233) (2,634) Profit Before Tax 167,290 193,913 110,549 88,489 Income tax (21,897) (16,998) (14,592) (8,029) Deferred tax 3,238 1,254 691 3,082 Net Profit 148,631 178,168 96,648 83,542 Minorities 5,605 7,143 2,136 3,436 Consolidated Net Profit 143,025 171,025 94,512 80,106 Source: Company data 21 Net Financial Position (IAS/IFRS Compliant) Net Financial Position €/000 30-06-20 31-12-19 30-06-19 Amounts due to banks: (52,154) (59,491) (198,274) Loan BPM (52,154) (59,491) (198,274) Securities issued: (853,410) (852,475) (350,858) Azimut 17-22 senior bond 2.0% (351,155) (354,523) (350,858) Azimut 19-24 senior bond 1.625% (502,255) (497,952) - TOTAL DEBT (905,564) (911,966) (549,132) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 821,778 984,685 474,396 NET FINANCIAL POSITION (83,786) 72,719 (74,736) Lease Liabilit ies IFRS16 adopt ion (43,132) (43,463) (48,318) NET FINANCIAL POSITION (including IFRS16 impact ) (126,918) 29,256 (123,054) NFP at the end of June includes: € 1 euro p.s. dividend paid on May 20th 2020 (€137mn in total) €44mn for Buybacks Treasury shares (not booked within the NFP) stand at 3.5% as of 30/06/2020 Lease liabilities do not constitute a cash item Source: Company data 22 Table of Contents • Q2 2020 Highlights 3 • Asset Management & Distribution 15 • Q2 2020 Financials 21 • Summary & Outlook 24 • About Azimut 29 23 How are we doing so far..? Business has shown strong capability to recover, and we aren't even out of the crisis yet Total Assets Net Inflows Revenues Net Profit +172% +95% 2Q20 vs. 1Q20 +8% +9% 2019 vs. 2018 2012 vs. 2011 +203% +40% +16% +5% 1 +100% +36% +33% +19% 1 1 1 +1,100% +182% +36% 2009 vs. 2008 +22% 1 1 1 1 Source: Company data 24 Note: 2Q20 vs. 1Q20 Inflows refer to Managed Assets Summary & Outlook Azimut evolved in being much more resilient, diversified, profitable and recurring-fee focused Italian business has proven to be resilient and quick to adapt in new environments

+12k clients and +48 new Financial Advisors in the 1H of 2020

Strong focus on managed flows

Cost control on financial advisor network

Completed rehosting of IT infrastructure

+12k clients and +48 new Financial Advisors in the 1H of 2020 Strong focus on managed flows Cost control on financial advisor network Completed rehosting of IT infrastructure International business includes very different markets, on track to fully recover post COVID

Improving trends on AUM and recurring fees Strong pick up in business from the Asian region (Singapore) as well as Turkey and the MENA region Completed combination in Brazil resulting in a fully integrated production and distribution business Contribution of 47% of Global Net Inflows YtD Source: Company data 25 Summary & Outlook Azimut evolved in being much more resilient, diversified, profitable and recurring-fee focused Private Markets reflects the Group proactive attitude despite a challenging environment Launched several different products and initiatives (Social Infrastructure fund, Alternative PIR, PIPE, Digitech, etc.) Concretely investing in target companies through Italia 500 VC fund, expect to make first deals soon with PE fund Completed first acquisition in the US private markets space by acquiring a stake in Kennedy Lewis, leading private credit manager with $2.1bn AUM Areas of focus going forward: Working to reach €300mn Net Profit target for 2020, although markets remain highly unpredictable Continue focusing on improving cost base, both relating to the network as well as SG&A International business focus remains growth with profitability. M&A only on selected countries/opportunities Accelerate growth on Private Markets business, both in Italy and the US Source: Company data 26 Private Markets division update Private Market AUM Evolution A new business segment € bn aimed at generating additional long term performance to clients and returns for shareholders 10+ 1.7 0.6 2019 Today 2020 +8 AUM Target: 2.0 +0.3 2020 2024 27 Table of Contents • Q2 2020 Highlights 3 • Asset Management & Distribution 15 • Q2 2020 Financials 21 • Summary & Outlook 24 • About Azimut 29 28 A diversified business model for sustainable, l/t growth Azimut. Integrated Distribution and Asset Management platform Public Markets Private Markets Emerging/International Markets €39bn ~€1.7bn* ~€15bn ➢ Mutual Funds ➢ Private Equity, Private ➢ Local Asset ➢ Separate Managed Credit and Club Deals Management ➢ VC & Start-Ups Accounts ➢ Mutual Funds ➢ Unit Linked & Advisory ➢ Real Estate and Social ➢ Separate Managed Infrastructure Accounts Total Assets Evolution (€bn) 2024E Assets Breakdown 59.1 55.4 Private Markets & 50.4 50.8 43.6 Alternatives International 36.7 >15% and/or Emerging 15.8 16.5 16.5 19.6 24.0 30.0 35% Markets 8.7 11.6 13.9 15.7 13.0 Traditional / 50% Developed Markets Source: Company data Note: As of June 30, 2020. Includes the latest closing of Demos 1 and 29 the Kennedy Lewis deal. Azimut international presence Azimut overseas business stands at 27% of Total Assets at June 2020 Ireland Monaco Brazil Italy Switz. Lux. Turkey Australia Chile U.A.E. Egypt China Mexico Hong Kong USA Singapore Taiwan Asset Management Distribution Private Markets Source: Company data 30 Azimut Group Structure 100% Azimut Holding (Listed: AZM.IM) AZ International Holdings(6) (2010) Asset 100% Azimut Investments SA4) (1999) Management 100% Azimut Capital Management (2004) Distribution 100% Azimut Financial Insurance (2015) 100% 100% 100% An Zhong (AZ) IM AZ Brasil Holdings AZ IM Singapore (2011) (2013) (2013) 100% 81% AZ IM HK 100% AZ IM AZ Quest (2011) (2011) (2015) 51% 100% 100% AZ Swiss & Partners (5) AZ Sestante Azimut (ME) (2012) (2015) (2019) 100% 100% 100% Azimut Portföy CGM-Azimut Monaco(3) Azimut (DIFC) (2011) (2011) (2017) 51% 100% 100% AZ Sinopro FP AZ-México Holdings Azimut Egypt AM (2013) S.A. de CV (2014) (2019) 100% 100% 100% AZ Sinopro IP(2) Màs Fondos S.A. AZ Brasil Holdings (2013) (2014) (2013) 100% 57% 90% AZ Andes SpA AZ NGA Azimut Brasil WM Holding(1) (2015) (2014) (2015) 100% Katarsis CA (2011) 100% AZ US Holdings (2015) 83% AZ Apice LLC (2016) Life 100% AZ Life Insurance (2003) 100% Azimut Enterprises Private (2014) Markets 100% Azimut Libera Impresa SGR (2014) 96.5% AACP (2019) Source: Company data as at 30/06/2020. Note (1): Controls distribution companies M&O Consultoria, FuturaInvest and Azimut Brasil Wealth Management. Note (2): controls AZ Sinopro Insurance Planning. Note (3): 31 Controls 100% of CGM Italia SGR. Note (4): 30% is owned by Azimut Capital Management and 19% by Azimut Financial Insurance, both fully owned by Azimut Holding. Note (5): controls SDB Financial Solutions. Azimut Group business overview Azimut Holding (Listed: AZM.IM) Life Asset Management Distribution Private Markets Insurance Italy Ireland Italy Luxembourg Italy Monaco Ireland EMEA Monaco Turkey Switzerland Luxembourg Switzerland Turkey UAE Egypt UAE Egypt PACIFIC- Hong Kong China Taiwan Australia Singapore Australia Hong Kong Singapore ASIA China AMERICAS Brazil Mexico Brazil Mexico USA Chile USA Source: Company data 32 Azimut funds breakdown Breakdown by asset class reflecting client behaviour and risk appetite AuM by Category Equity11.2% (9.3%) Money Market 9.5% (9.7%) Balanced 21.4% (18.4%) Bond 20.3% (20.2%) AuM by Underlying Asset Flexible 39%(39%) 37.6% (42.4%) Equity:Total Foreign Equity 35.1% (34.8%) Italian Equity 4.4% (4.0%) Fixed Income 46.8% (42.7%) Cash 13.8% (18.5%) Source: Company data at 30/06/2020 33 Note: Numbers in bracket refer to previous quarter. Azimut funds breakdown Breakdown of Equities and Fixed Income by Geography and type Equities Fixed Income North UK 6% (6,4%) Asia-Pacific America 27% 10% (30.1%) (10.4%) Emerging 10% (10.3%) Other 16% (14.8%) Europe 30.6% (28.1%) Sovereigns 26.1% (31.0%) Securitized 9.5% (9.0%) Convertible 4.7% (3.5%) Hybrid 10.9% (12.1%) Investment Grade 25.0% (21.8%) High Yield 31.0% (29.1%) Source: Company data at 30/06/2020 34 Note: Numbers in bracket refer to previous quarter Azimut pre-IPO history 20+ years of growth and evolution Pietro Giuliani and the most of the current top management join the As a result of the Bipop company and start the restructuring, Azimut's recruitment of top level management buys out the professionals for the distribution business backed up by Apax network (organised in 6 regional Partners. Approximately 700 companies) and the fund people invested in the MBO, managers team. Azimut is Bipop-Carirecompleted in June 2002. The 6 regional acquires Azimut, distribution established by which continues to companies merged Akros operate into Azimut Finanziaria independently. Consulenza SIM. 1990 1988 - 1998 2001 2002 1992 Azimut's Initial Public Offering (AZM.IM) on July 7th, 2004 2004 Azimut Holding Apax Partners Management 20% and Promotori 65% 35% Azimut Azimut Azimut Azimut Azimut Azimut Piemonte Lombardia Triveneto Liguria-Toscana Adriatica Centro-sud Azimut Holding 80% 100% Promotori Azimut Consulenza SIM 35 Azimut post-IPO development A dynamic Group at the verge of product and corporate innovation New management Libera Impresa Strengthened and Obtained a team JV in Taiwan rationalized Turkey BBB Rating JV in Egypt and USA JV in China JV in Brazil Strengthened Brazil New Senior Bond Repricing recurring JV in Singapore Futurimpresa JV in U.A.E. fees Azimut IPO JV in Turkey Convertible bond (Private Equity) Share buybacks New financing Insurance: AZ Life JV in Monaco Azimut 2013-2020 Growing in Australia Strengthened CH Re-Launch of Private (Ireland) JV in Switzerland 2.125% JV in Chile Expansion in Australia Markets 2004 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 AZ International Launch of JV in Mexico Strengthened Timone MBO Reduced Holdings participating Second Turkey JV Australia leverage on Strengthened financial instruments JV in Australia Strengthened Brazil Timone MBO Australia New Timone LBO AZ Swiss Expanded in Total Assets (€bn) Private Insurance Switzerland First US Private Market Out of the CRD IV acquisition 59.1 regime 55.4 50.4 50.8 43.6 36.7 30.0 19.6 24.0 15.7 15.8 16.5 16.5 11.6 13.9 13.0 Source: Azimut 36 Product & Geographical diversification A proven product and geographical diversification is ever more crucial Italy Asia-Pacific EMEA Americas 2Q 2020 Total Assets 2Q 2020 Net Inflows Mutual Funds Separated Accounts Private Markets 73% 11% 8% 8% 53% 47% ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Source: Company data 37 International expansion - Turkey 2011: Start of a building block leading us to become the largest independent player in Turkey AZ International Holdings (2010) 100% Azimut Portföy (Asset management & distribution) In 2011 Azimut entered the Turkish market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing on both the production and distribution sides of the business In October 2014 Azimut acquired 70% of Notus, a Turkish independent asset management company. Notus manages discretionary portfolio mandates for individual and corporate clients ensuring diversified and efficient asset allocation plans across local and international markets. In December 2014 Azimut acquired 100% of AZ Global (renamed Azimut Portfoy) to continue its growth plans in Turkey In January 2015 Azimut reached an agreement to acquire 70% of Bosphorus Capital (later merged into Azimut Portfoy). In September/October 2015 Azimut announced the reorganization of it's Turkish platform to extract stronger commercial synergies and operational efficiencies, concentrating it's business in Azimut Portfoy The commercial and industrial integration within Azimut Portföy creates the Turkish largest independent player with a 5% market share 38 International expansion - Egypt 2019: Enter the Egyptian asset management industry AZ International Holdings (2010) 100% Azimut Egypt AM (2019) In 2019 Azimut entered the Egyptian market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing on both the production and distribution sides of the business In January 2019 Azimut acquired 100% of Rasmala Egypt, a Egyptian independent asset management company. Rasmala Egypt manages conventional and Shariah compliant portfolio management in Egypt with AUM of EGP 8.46bn (USD 474mn). The Company has a high quality team of portfolio managers and analysts with 10 investment professionals managing a range of strategies embedded in public funds and mandates for local Sovereign institutions, international Sovereign Wealth Funds, pension plans, public banks and HNWI. The team's track record includes periods of extended instability and volatility for local markets with an overall 624% accumulated returns over the period 2005-June 2018 in local currency, well above 537% for EGX 30 and 324% on average for local funds. As of 2017 the Arab Bank Corporation Equity Fund, managed by Rasmala Egypt, ranked first for 3, 5 and 6 years performance 39 International expansion - Switzerland 2011: Start of a building block to create an independent asset management player AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010) 100% Katarsis CA (2011) 51% AZ Swiss & Partners (2012) 100% SDB Financial Solutions S.A. (2017) AZ Swiss & Partners was established in 2012 and, on January 2016 following the acquisition of Augustum Opus, has received the authorization from the FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to operate under a LICol license. In June 2016 AZ Swiss acquired the business of Sogenel Capital Holding S.A., which will form a new division within AZ Swiss to be headed by Sogenel's current founder and CEO. In June 2017, AZ Swiss acquired the entire equity capital of SDB Financial Solutions S.A. ("SDB"), which will operate as a subsidiary of AZ Swiss and will continue to be headed by SDB's current management team. With this second acquisition and its organic growth strategy AZ Swiss has achieved total AuM of almost € 2bn) as of December 2017. With these acquisitions AZ Swiss is starting to deploy its strategy based on: (i) the management of mutual funds (both UCITS and FIA) and discretionary portfolios; the distribution of funds to qualified investors (HNW and institutional clients); (iii) the consolidation of independent asset managers and private bankers in Switzerland to grow an independent wealth management platform. 40 International expansion - Brazil 2013: Azimut enters LATAM with a JV in the Brazilian asset management market AZ Quest (2015) AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010) 100% AZ Brasil Holdings Ltda (2013) 81% 90% Azimut Brasil WM Holding S.A. (2015) M&O Consultoria Ltda 100% (2013) FuturaInvest Gestão de 100% Recursos Ltda (2013) Azimut Brasil Wealth 90% Management (2015) In 2013 Azimut acquired 50% of Legan (later merged into AZ Quest) focused on asset management In 2014, Azimut acquired 50% of AZ FI Holding (later increased to 100% and renamed Azimut Brasil Wealth Management Holding). Azimut Brasil WM Holding controls M&O (financial services through advisory on asset allocation, funds selection and financial education) and FuturaInvest (dedicated to asset management services through funds of funds and managed accounts). In February 2015 Azimut acquires a 50% stake in LFI (later renamed Azimut Brasil WM), focused on WM In April 2015 Azimut acquired a 60% stake in award- winning Quest Investimentos, focused on equity products and one of Brazil's best-performing managers. In Q2 2020, Azimut completed a corporate restructuring integrating production and distribution Local partners switched shares in their respective AM and WM businesses into shares of a newly set up Holding entity controlling a fully integrated platform. Azimut increased it's stake in AZ Quest to 81%. 41 International expansion - Mexico 2014: Azimut expands LATAM with a JV in the Mexican market AZ International Holdings (2010) 100% AZ-Mèxico Holdings S.A. de CV. (2014) 100% Màs Fondos S.A. (2014) On 17th June 2014 Azimut through its subsidiary AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") acquired 82.14% of Profie S.A. (renamed AZ Mèxico) a Mexican holding company controlling the entire equity capital of Más Fondos S.A. ("Más Fondos"), Mexico's largest pure independent asset management distribution company. Through this partnership, Azimut and Más Fondos will cooperate to develop an integrated platform centred on a proprietary financial advisors network working in an open-architecture environment to exploit the growth potential of the Mexican market. In 2015 Azimut increased its stake in Màs Fondos (to 94%), reaffirming commitment to build a fully integrated platform On the 2nd January 2017 Mas Fondos started fund management operations in Mexico with the launch of two local products and an additional one being launched in the 2H 2017. The launch of the first two funds is allowing us to continue building an integrated platform and increase overall profitability. At the 30th of June about 25% of Mas Fondos asset are managed on the two funds. 42 International expansion - USA 2015: Enter the USA asset management industry AZ International Holdings (2010) 100% AZ US Holdings (2015) 83% 97% AZ Apice LLC (2016) AACP (2019) 20% Kennedy Lewis (2020) In 2015 Azimut entered the US market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing in the distribution targeting high net worth individuals and leveraging our Latin America presence. Shortly after, AZ Apice was set up in order to pursue this target. In 2019 Azimut set up a Newco called "Azimut Alternative Capital Partners" (AACP) to build a next generation, diversified and multi-affiliate investment firm acquiring initially minority GP stakes in alternative asset managers Focus of AACP is on U.S. Private Credit, Private Equity, Infrastructure and RE under $3bn of AUM offering permanent capital as well as potentially access to the Azimut global distribution 43 International expansion - China / HK 2010: Definition of a frame agreement with local entrepreneurs/partners AZ International Holdings (2010) 100% An Zhong (AZ) IM (2011) 100% An Zhong (AZ) IM HK (2011) 100% AZ Investment Management (2011) An Zhong (AZ) Investment Management in Hong Kong is the Holding company. Azimut, through the Holding company, oversees the operating subsidiaries and has relocated 3 Senior PMs from Luxembourg. Azimut manages one of the largest RMB fund in the world Through the operating subsidiaries Azimut aims at creating a regional hub and developing local production and distribution of asset management products and investment advisory services with a focus on qualified investors. In June 2018, AZ Investment Management (Shanghai) has been granted registration as Private Fund Manager (PFM) by the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) - a self-regulatory organization that represents the mutual fund industry of China. Azimut is the first eurozone based asset manager to have obtained the license, assigned to a limited and selected number of international asset managers. The license will allow Azimut's subsidiary to launch, manage and offer onshore investment products to institutional and high net worth investors (HNWIs) in Mainland China. 44 International expansion - Taiwan 2013: Azimut widens its Asian presence with a JV in the distribution business in Taiwan AZ International Holdings (2010) 51% AZ Sinopro FP (2013) 100% AZ Sinopro Investment Planning Ltd (2013) 100% AZ Sinopro Insurance Planning Ltd (2015) On 27th June 2013 AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") and An Ping Investment (later renamed AZ Sinopro Financial Planning), a Taiwanese holding controlling the entire capital of Sinopro Financial Planning Taiwan Limited ("Sinopro"), signed an investment and shareholders agreement to start a partnership in the distribution of asset management products in Taiwan. In particular, Azimut purchased 51% of An Ping Investment's capital from its existing shareholders for an investment of ca. € 3mn to finance the business development activities, and has also call/put option rights. The partnership increases Azimut presence in the Asian market together with a strong and dedicated financial planning and distribution partner, which will contribute in developing the financial knowledge and will respond to planning and financial consulting needs of Taiwanese investors 45 International expansion - Singapore 2013: Azimut signs a JV with a Singapore based asset management company On 2nd October 2013 Azimut and Athenaeum Ltd, a Singapore independent asset management AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010) 100% AZ Investment Management Singapore (2013) company, have signed an investment and shareholders agreement to start a partnership in the local market. Azimut initially purchased 55% of Athenaeum's corporate capital through a capital increase, which was employed to finance the business plan. Through this partnership, Azimut and Athenaeum will aim at maximising the potential of Athenaeum's existing funds and develop an internal sales structure to service institutional and HNWI investors in South East Asia. In addition, the partners will work to leverage these asset management competences via Azimut international presence and clients. In January 2016 Azimut acquired the remaining 45% to extract stronger commercial synergies and operational efficiencies abroad. The local partners agreed to continue working together over the long term to grow the business in Singapore and focus on managing the local products as well as cultivating relationships with family offices and HNWI in the region. Based on a US$/€ exchange rate of 1:0,74 46 International expansion - Australia 2014: Azimut signs an agreement to enter the Australian asset management market AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010) 100% AZ Sestante (2015) 57% AZ Next Generation Advisory (2014) All 100% ➢ Eureka Whittaker ➢ Empowered ➢ Wealthmed (2017) Macnaught (2015) Financial ➢ FHM (2017) ➢ Pride Advice (2015) Partners (2016) ➢ Wealthwise (2016) ➢ Henderson Maxwell ➢ Lifestyle Financial (2017) Planning ➢ Priority Advisory ➢ McKinley Plowman Services (2015) Group (2016) (2018) ➢ Financial Lifestyle ➢ Sterling Planners ➢ Spencer Fuller & Partners (2015) (2016) Associates (2019) ➢ Wise Planners ➢ Logiro (2016) (2015) ➢ On-Track (2016) ➢ Harvest Wealth ➢ MTP (2017) (2015) ➢ RI Toowoomba ➢ PnP (2017) (2016) On November 3rd, 2014, Azimut acquired a 93% stake in Next Generation Advisory ("NGA"), an Australian based newco established with the purpose of consolidating financial planning businesses providing asset allocation and advisory services to local retail, HNW and institutional clients. The business plan targets to reach AUD 7.6bn of consolidated AuM (ca. €5.3bn) in the next 12 years The Australian wealth management industry is the largest market in the Asia Pacific region and the 4th largest in the world. Australia has one of the world's leading pension system (Superannuation), which has underpinned the growth of the Australian asset management industry. In August 2015, a majority stake (76%, later increased to 100%) was acquired in Ironbark Funds Management (RE) Ltd (renamed AZ Sestante), a company operating as trustee and manager of Australian mutual funds, necessary to launch and offer funds locally. Based on a AUD/€ exchange rate of 1:0,6948 Note: the AZ NGA controlling structure is a summarized47 representation International expansion - Monaco 2011: Entered the Monaco market with (initially) a 51% stake AZ International Holdings (2010) 100% CGM-Azimut Monaco (Asset management) 100% CGM Italia SIM (2011) On 10th May 2011 Azimut through its subsidiary AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") signed a binding frame agreement with CGM (Compagnie de Gestion privée Monegasque); the acquisition of a 51% stake has been completed on 30th December 2011. The partnership added new competences to Azimut Group targeting UHNWI also thanks to CGM's operating subsidiary in Italy. Current CGM management entered Azimut's shareholders' agreement. In 2016, Azimut reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% as of 31/12/2017 48 Azimut's shareholder base Total shares issued: 143.3m Timone Fiduciaria represents the shares of over 2,000 individual shareholders (FAs, employees, managers working for Azimut) tied up in a strong shareholders' agreement. In June 2018, more than 1,200 participants of the shareholders agreement invested a total of € 100 million in Azimut shares, thereby further increasing it's partnership stake, now at 21% of share capital 3.5% 21.5% Treasury Shares 75.0% Timone Fiduciaria Free Float Timone: a strong agreement for l/t commitment Participants Advisors, employees and management organised in separate areas 3 years automatically renewed unless the Duration absolute majority of the voting rights refuses. Already renewed in 2016 and 2019 Part of each participant's shares are locked following a table based on the tenure within the Agreement. The residual can be sold at any time but subject to pre-emption right amongst other participants. The price for this transfer is a 30 days rolling average. Share lock-up Years matured(1) % of locked shares < 3 75% 3 - 6 66% 6 - 9 33% > 9 25% A share trust includes 100% of the voting rights of the participants. Governance A committee is responsible for managing and monitoring the participants' obligations and rights under the agreement Source: Azimut, June 2020 49 Note (1): since receiving the shares The 2018 Timone Leveraged Buy-Out In June 2018 completed the most significant investment in Azimut Holding stock since the IPO Transaction Summary Timone strengthened it's stake in Azimut Holding from 15.8% to 20.7% at €14.4 avg share price

strengthened it's at €14.4 avg share price Participation of more than 1,200 colleagues from

14 countries worldwide

more than 1,200 colleagues 14 countries worldwide LBO : financed 50% through equity raised by Timone members and 50% through bank debt, secured by a pledge on shares acquired and a cash collateral Key Metrics ∼€155m : €100m Debt €50m ̴7mln Azimut shares ̴5 ✓ Peninsula joined the deal acquiring at settlement ca. 3.8m shares (2.7% of share capital) ✓ Strengthen and provide additional stability to Azimut governance with strong and renewed commitment to the market Strategic ✓ Provide additional levered upside to existing (younger) Timone members, considering the Rationale stock is significantly undervalued ✓ Messages reinforced by the involvement of a leading financial investor (Peninsula) sharing the same view ✓ January 2018: Transaction announced ✓ June 2018: Transaction completed Timeline ✓ February 2020: fully repaid debt financing at Timone level through an ABB @ €23.7 per share (2x virtual return) with the remaining shares fully locked-in TotalInvestment: Timone Equity €50m Peninsula ∼€55m Shareholding structure: Pre (10 May 2018) 9% 15.8% 75% % stake acquired ̴3.8mln Azimut shares ̴2.7% stake acquired Post (10 May 2018) 20.7% 23.3% 75% Source: Company data 50 One step ahead: Azimut initiatives in context Undisputed leader in corporate and product innovation thanks to a unique business model Banca Generali, Banca Fideuram, FinecoBank International 2010 2017 expansion Integrated Asset FinecoBank 1989 2017 Management & Distribution model Private Markets & Banca Mediolanum 2014 2017 Corporate Finance Banca Mediolanum Blockchain and 2015 2017 new technologies … who's next? 51 Summarized Azimut product offering A balanced and complete product offering, focused on innovation and performance HIGHER RISK LOWER RISK Italian Equity Brazil Trend Commodity Commodity Japan European Equity Egypt CEEMEA Alpha Trend European Real Plus Asia Absolute Global Quality Absolute Global Equity OptionsEquity Options New World Opportunities Small Cap Target Funds Azimut Turkey Growth Europe FoF China Long Term Income Opportunities America European Borletti Global IncomeMultistrategy Sukuk US Short Global Long/short Dynamic Balanced Term Bond Europe Alternative - Capital Global Quant Italian Global Macro RMB Funds Enhanced Infrastructure Excellence Conservative Funds* Funds Smart Risk Hybrid Bonds Bond Target Premia Arbitrage Conservative Euro Aggregate Funds Macro Volatility Short Term Core Brands Income Global Conservative Sustainable Cat Bond Fund Dynamic Allocation Global Equity Plus Munis Yield Eskatos CLASSIC INNOVATIVE Fixed Income Alternative Equity Balanced Commodity Note: for illustrative purposes only, may not be not exhaustive. Does not include FOF, Multiasset, Private Markets. Note*: Including 52 QBond, Qinternational. Source: Azimut as of 30/06/2020 Strong, consistent growth trends Continuous growth throughout the decade in different market cycles Total Assets (€bn) 59.1 50.4 50.8 43.6 36.7 30.0 24.0 15.7 15.8 16.5 16.5 19.6 11.6 13.9 13.0 8.7 7.2 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Clients ('000) 218 220 208 198 187 173 154 156 160 163 149 148 145 135 120 101 109 Net Inflows (€bn) 6.7 6.5 6.8 5.6 4.4 4.6 3.2 1.9 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.2 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.5 0.1 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Financial Advisors 1,788 1,747 1,6371,638 1,576 1,524 1,477 1,396 1,3791,390 1,289 1,255 1,205 1,117 881 947 780 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Company data. 53 2009-2020 A beta stock with a strong P&L 240 200 160 120 80 40 - -40 -80 -120 -160 Solid financial performance (€mln) Series1 Series2 Series3 Series4 Rec. Margin Var. Fees Rec. Fees Var. Fees SG&A Other Costs 240 200 135 160 120 120 105 90 75 60 45 -80 30 -120 15 -160 0 Operating Profit Net Profit 140 180 160 120 140 120 100 80 100 60 80 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 Source: Company data as of 30/06/2020 54 Note: 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Net Profit excludes one-offs Contacts & Corporate calendar Investor Relations Contacts Vittorio Pracca Tel. +39.02.8898.5853 Email: vittorio.pracca@azimut.it Upcoming events 12 November 2020: Board of Directors approval of

9M 2020 Results Galeazzo Cornetto Bourlot Tel. +39.02.8898.5066 Email: galeazzo.cornetto@azimut.it www.azimut-group.com Disclaimer - Safe harbour statement This document has been issued by Azimut Holding just for information purposes. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by independent auditors, or other third parties. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person. The Company and its subsidiaries, or any of their respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person acting on behalf of the Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The information in this document might include forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statement. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Any forward-looking information contained herein has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect and, accordingly, actual results may vary. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and/or investment products mentioned and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The information herein may not be reproduced or published in whole or in part, for any purpose, or distributed to any other party. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. The Officer in charge of the preparation of Azimut Holding SpA accounting documents, Alessandro Zambotti (CFO), declares according to art.154bis co.2 D.lgs. 58/98 of the Consolidated Law of Finance, that the financial information herein included, corresponds to the records in the company's books. 55 Attachments Original document

