Azimut S p A : 1H 2020 Results

Source: Company out of Assogestioni monthly figures. Assogestioni
excludes foreign operations.17 Azimut includes consolidated numbers at Group level.
Italy: continuing to recruit and grow our sales force
# of New Financial Advisors joining
198
153
141
128
146
94
48
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20
Total # of Financial Advisors
1806
1788
1747
1637 1638
1576
1524
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20
Source: Azimut.
18
International: continuing to grow and delivering results
Latest developments
Brazil: a true integrated platform
Completed a corporate restructuring fully integrating production and distribution
Local partners switched shares in their respective AM and WM businesses into shares of a newly set up Holding entity controlling a fully integrated platform
Azimut increased its overall stake in the Holding to 80%, yet defining long term agreements with local partners
MENA Region
Launch of the first Egyptian Equity UCITS compliant fund, providing access to an attractive EM. Targeting$50mn in AUM.
Turkey delivered strong and consistently positive Net Inflows especially thanks to a well functioning integrated production and distribution business
Singapore
Hiring teams of Private Bankers continuing at a steady pace,AUM reached almost €1bn
Chile
Obtained a license to operate as local Asset Manager
Source: Azimut.
19
Consolidated reclassified Income Statement (IAS/IFRS Compliant)
Income Statement
€/000
1H 2020
1H 2019
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
Entry commission income
5,174
2,626
2,736
1,607
Recurring fees
378,622
357,804
185,431
187,654
Variable fees
39,886
86,767
30,368
29,725
Other income
6,839
6,224
3,205
3,768
Insurance revenues
45,499
32,489
26,277
15,693
Total Revenues
476,020
485,911
248,017
238,447
Distribution costs
(175,043)
(185,661)
(82,161)
(92,510)
Personnell and SG&A
(104,623)
(99,577)
(51,932)
(51,320)
Depreciation, amort./provisions
(13,134)
(9,164)
(6,586)
(4,324)
Operat ing cost s
(292,800)
(294,402)
(140,678)
(148,154)
Operating Profit
183,220
191,509
107,339
90,294
Interest income
(5,969)
11,825
8,371
4,811
Net non operating costs
(1,408)
(4,430)
(927)
(3,982)
Interest expenses
(8,554)
(4,992)
(4,233)
(2,634)
Profit Before Tax
167,290
193,913
110,549
88,489
Income tax
(21,897)
(16,998)
(14,592)
(8,029)
Deferred tax
3,238
1,254
691
3,082
Net Profit
148,631
178,168
96,648
83,542
Minorities
5,605
7,143
2,136
3,436
Consolidated Net Profit
143,025
171,025
94,512
80,106
Source: Company data
21
Net Financial Position (IAS/IFRS Compliant)
Net Financial Position
€/000
30-06-20
31-12-19
30-06-19
Amounts due to banks:
(52,154)
(59,491)
(198,274)
Loan BPM
(52,154)
(59,491)
(198,274)
Securities issued:
(853,410)
(852,475)
(350,858)
Azimut 17-22 senior bond 2.0%
(351,155)
(354,523)
(350,858)
Azimut 19-24 senior bond 1.625%
(502,255)
(497,952)
-
TOTAL DEBT
(905,564)
(911,966)
(549,132)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
821,778
984,685
474,396
NET FINANCIAL POSITION
(83,786)
72,719
(74,736)
Lease Liabilit ies IFRS16 adopt ion
(43,132)
(43,463)
(48,318)
NET FINANCIAL POSITION (including IFRS16 impact )
(126,918)
29,256
(123,054)
NFP at the end of June includes:
€ 1 euro p.s. dividend paid on May 20th 2020 (€137mn in total) €44mn for Buybacks
Treasury shares (not booked within the NFP) stand at 3.5% as of 30/06/2020
Lease liabilities do not constitute a cash item
Source: Company data
22
How are we doing so far..?
Business has shown strong capability to recover, and we aren't even out of the crisis yet
Total Assets
Net Inflows
Revenues
Net Profit
+172%
+95%
2Q20 vs. 1Q20
+8%
+9%
2019 vs. 2018
2012 vs. 2011
+203%
+40%
+16%
+5%
1
+100%
+36%
+33%
+19%
1
1
1
+1,100%
+182%
+36%
2009 vs. 2008
+22%
1
1
1
1
Source: Company data
24
Note: 2Q20 vs. 1Q20 Inflows refer to Managed Assets
Summary & Outlook
Azimut evolved in being much more resilient, diversified, profitable and recurring-fee focused
Italian business has proven to be resilient and quick to adapt in new environments
+12k clients and +48 new Financial Advisors in the 1H of 2020
Strong focus on managed flows
Cost control on financial advisor network
Completed rehosting of IT infrastructure
International business includes very different markets, on track to fully recover post COVID
Improving trends on AUM and recurring fees
Strong pick up in business from the Asian region (Singapore) as well as Turkey and the MENA region Completed combination in Brazil resulting in a fully integrated production and distribution business Contribution of 47% of Global Net Inflows YtD
Source: Company data
25
Summary & Outlook
Azimut evolved in being much more resilient, diversified, profitable and recurring-fee focused
Private Markets reflects the Group proactive attitude despite a challenging environment
Launched several different products and initiatives (Social Infrastructure fund, Alternative PIR, PIPE, Digitech, etc.)
Concretely investing in target companies through Italia 500 VC fund, expect to make first deals soon
with PE fund
Completed first acquisition in the US private markets space by acquiring a stake in Kennedy Lewis, leading private credit manager with $2.1bn AUM
Areas of focus going forward:
Working to reach €300mn Net Profit target for 2020, although markets remain highly unpredictable
Continue focusing on improving cost base, both relating to the network as well as SG&A
International business focus remains growth with profitability. M&A only on selected countries/opportunities
Accelerate growth on Private Markets business, both in Italy and the US
Source: Company data
26
Private Markets division update
Private Market AUM Evolution
A new business segment
€ bn
aimed at generating additional long term
performance to clients and returns for
shareholders
10+
1.7
0.6
2019
Today
2020
+8
AUM
Target:
2.0
+0.3
2020 2024
27
A diversified business model for sustainable, l/t growth
Azimut.
Integrated Distribution and Asset Management platform
Public Markets
Private Markets
Emerging/International
Markets
€39bn
~€1.7bn*
~€15bn
➢ Mutual Funds
➢ Private Equity, Private
➢ Local Asset
➢ Separate Managed
Credit and Club Deals
Management
➢ VC & Start-Ups
Accounts
➢ Mutual Funds
➢ Unit Linked & Advisory
➢ Real Estate and Social
➢ Separate Managed
Infrastructure
Accounts
Total Assets Evolution (€bn)
2024E Assets Breakdown
59.1
55.4
Private Markets &
50.4 50.8
43.6
Alternatives
International
36.7
>15%
and/or Emerging
15.8 16.5 16.5 19.624.0
30.0
35%
Markets
8.7
11.6
13.9
15.7
13.0
Traditional /
50%
Developed Markets
Source: Company data
Note: As of June 30, 2020. Includes the latest closing of Demos 1 and 29 the Kennedy Lewis deal.
Azimut international presence
Azimut overseas business stands at 27% of Total Assets at June 2020
Ireland
Monaco
Brazil
Italy
Switz.
Lux.
Turkey
Australia
Chile
U.A.E.
Egypt
China
Mexico
Hong Kong
USA
Singapore
Taiwan
Asset Management
Distribution
Private Markets
Source: Company data
30
Azimut Group Structure
100%
Azimut Holding
(Listed: AZM.IM)
AZ International Holdings(6) (2010)
Asset
100%
Azimut Investments SA4)
(1999)
Management
100% Azimut Capital
Management (2004)
Distribution
100%
Azimut Financial
Insurance (2015)
100%
100%
100%
An Zhong (AZ) IM
AZ Brasil Holdings
AZ IM Singapore
(2011)
(2013)
(2013)
100%
81%
AZ IM HK 100%
AZ IM
AZ Quest
(2011)
(2011)
(2015)
51%
100%
100%
AZ Swiss & Partners (5)
AZ Sestante
Azimut (ME)
(2012)
(2015)
(2019)
100%
100%
100%
Azimut Portföy
CGM-Azimut Monaco(3)
Azimut (DIFC)
(2011)
(2011)
(2017)
51%
100%
100%
AZ Sinopro FP
AZ-México Holdings
Azimut Egypt AM
(2013)
S.A. de CV (2014)
(2019)
100%
100%
100%
AZ Sinopro IP(2)
Màs Fondos S.A.
AZ Brasil Holdings
(2013)
(2014)
(2013)
100%
57%
90%
AZ Andes SpA
AZ NGA
Azimut Brasil WM
Holding(1)
(2015)
(2014)
(2015)
100%
Katarsis CA
(2011)
100%
AZ US Holdings (2015)
83%
AZ Apice LLC
(2016)
Life
100%
AZ Life
Insurance
(2003)
100%
Azimut Enterprises
Private
(2014)
Markets
100%
Azimut Libera Impresa
SGR (2014)
96.5%
AACP
(2019)
Source: Company data as at 30/06/2020. Note (1): Controls distribution companies M&O Consultoria,
FuturaInvest and Azimut Brasil Wealth Management. Note (2): controls AZ Sinopro Insurance Planning. Note (3): 31
Controls 100% of CGM Italia SGR. Note (4): 30% is owned by Azimut Capital Management and 19% by Azimut
Financial Insurance, both fully owned by Azimut Holding. Note (5): controls SDB Financial Solutions.
Azimut Group business overview
Azimut Holding
(Listed: AZM.IM)
Life
Asset Management
Distribution
Private Markets
Insurance
Italy
Ireland
Italy
Luxembourg
Italy
Monaco
Ireland
EMEA
Monaco
Turkey
Switzerland
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Turkey
UAE
Egypt
UAE
Egypt
PACIFIC-
Hong Kong
China
Taiwan
Australia
Singapore
Australia
Hong Kong
Singapore
ASIA
China
AMERICAS
Brazil
Mexico
Brazil
Mexico
USA
Chile
USA
Source: Company data
32
Azimut funds breakdown
Breakdown by asset class reflecting client behaviour and risk appetite
AuM by Category
Equity11.2%(9.3%)
Money
Market
9.5%
(9.7%)
Balanced
21.4%
(18.4%)
Bond 20.3%
(20.2%)
AuM by Underlying Asset
Flexible
39%(39%)
37.6%
(42.4%)
Equity:Total
Foreign
Equity 35.1%
(34.8%)
Italian Equity
4.4%
(4.0%)
Fixed
Income
46.8%
(42.7%)
Cash 13.8%
(18.5%)
Source: Company data at 30/06/2020
33
Note: Numbers in bracket refer to previous
quarter.
Azimut funds breakdown
Breakdown of Equities and Fixed Income by Geography and type
Equities
Fixed Income
North
UK 6%
(6,4%)
Asia-Pacific
America
27%
10%
(30.1%)
(10.4%)
Emerging
10%
(10.3%)
Other 16%
(14.8%)
Europe
30.6%
(28.1%)
Sovereigns
26.1%
(31.0%)
Securitized
9.5%
(9.0%)
Convertible
4.7%
(3.5%)
Hybrid 10.9%
(12.1%)
Investment
Grade 25.0%
(21.8%)
High Yield
31.0%
(29.1%)
Source: Company data at 30/06/2020
34
Note: Numbers in bracket refer to previous quarter
Azimut pre-IPO history
20+ years of growth and evolution
Pietro Giuliani and the most of the
current top management join the
As a result of the Bipop
company and start the
restructuring, Azimut's
recruitment of top level
management buys out the
professionals for the distribution
business backed up by Apax
network (organised in 6 regional
Partners. Approximately 700
companies) and the fund
people invested in the MBO,
managers
team.
Azimut is
Bipop-Carirecompleted
in June 2002.
The 6 regional
acquires Azimut,
distribution
established by
which continues to
companies merged
Akros
operate
into Azimut
Finanziaria
independently.
Consulenza SIM.
1990
1988
-
1998
2001
2002
1992
Azimut's Initial
Public Offering
(AZM.IM) on July
7th, 2004
2004
Azimut Holding
Apax Partners
Management
20%
and Promotori
65%
35%
Azimut
Azimut
Azimut
Azimut
Azimut
Azimut
Piemonte
Lombardia
Triveneto
Liguria-Toscana
Adriatica
Centro-sud
Azimut Holding
80%
100%
Promotori
Azimut Consulenza SIM
35
Azimut post-IPO development
A dynamic Group at the verge of product and corporate innovation
New management
Libera Impresa
Strengthened and
Obtained a
team
JV in Taiwan
rationalized Turkey
BBB Rating
JV in Egypt and USA
JV in China
JV in Brazil
Strengthened Brazil
New Senior Bond
Repricing recurring
JV in Singapore
Futurimpresa
JV in U.A.E.
fees
Azimut IPO
JV in Turkey
Convertible bond
(Private Equity)
Share buybacks
New financing
Insurance: AZ Life
JV in Monaco
Azimut 2013-2020
Growing in Australia
Strengthened CH
Re-Launch of Private
(Ireland)
JV in Switzerland
2.125%
JV in Chile
Expansion in Australia
Markets
2004
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
AZ
International
Launch of
JV in Mexico
Strengthened
Timone MBO
Reduced
Holdings
participating
Second Turkey JV
Australia
leverage on
Strengthened
financial instruments
JV in Australia
Strengthened Brazil
Timone MBO
Australia
New Timone LBO
AZ Swiss
Expanded in
Total Assets (€bn)
Private Insurance
Switzerland
First US Private Market
Out of the CRD IV
acquisition
59.1
regime
55.4
50.4
50.8
43.6
36.7
30.0
19.6
24.0
15.7
15.8
16.5
16.5
11.6
13.9
13.0
Source: Azimut
36
Product & Geographical diversification
A proven product and geographical diversification is ever more crucial
Italy
Asia-Pacific
EMEA
Americas
2Q 2020 Total Assets
2Q 2020 Net Inflows
Mutual Funds
Separated Accounts
Private
Markets
73%
11%
8%
8%
53%
47%
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Source: Company data
37
International expansion - Turkey
2011: Start of a building block leading us to become the largest independent player in Turkey
AZ International Holdings (2010)
100% Azimut Portföy (Asset management &
distribution)
In 2011 Azimut entered the Turkish market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing on both the production and distribution sides of the business
In October 2014 Azimut acquired 70% of Notus, a Turkish independent asset management company. Notus manages discretionary portfolio mandates for individual and corporate clients ensuring diversified and efficient asset allocation plans across local and international markets.
In December 2014 Azimut acquired 100% of AZ Global (renamed Azimut Portfoy) to continue its growth plans in Turkey
In January 2015 Azimut reached an agreement to acquire 70% of Bosphorus Capital (later merged into Azimut Portfoy).
In September/October 2015 Azimut announced the reorganization of it's Turkish platform to extract stronger commercial synergies and operational efficiencies, concentrating it's business in Azimut Portfoy
The commercial and industrial integration within Azimut Portföy creates the Turkish largest independent player with a 5% market share
38
International expansion - Egypt
2019: Enter the Egyptian asset management industry
AZ International
Holdings (2010)
100% Azimut Egypt AM
(2019)
In 2019 Azimut entered the Egyptian market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing on both the production and distribution sides of the business
In January 2019 Azimut acquired 100% of Rasmala Egypt, a Egyptian independent asset management company. Rasmala Egypt manages conventional and Shariah compliant portfolio management in Egypt with AUM of EGP 8.46bn (USD 474mn).
The Company has a high quality team of portfolio managers and analysts with 10 investment professionals managing a range of strategies embedded in public funds and mandates for local Sovereign institutions, international Sovereign Wealth Funds, pension plans, public banks and HNWI.
The team's track record includes periods of extended instability and volatility for local markets with an overall 624% accumulated returns over the period 2005-June 2018 in local currency, well above 537% for EGX 30 and 324% on average for local funds.
As of 2017 the Arab Bank Corporation Equity Fund, managed by Rasmala Egypt, ranked first for 3, 5 and 6 years performance
39
International expansion - Switzerland
2011: Start of a building block to create an independent asset management player
AZ International
Holdings S.A. (2010)
100%
Katarsis CA
(2011)
51%
AZ Swiss & Partners
(2012)
100%
SDB Financial
Solutions S.A. (2017)
AZ Swiss & Partners was established in 2012 and, on January 2016 following the acquisition of Augustum Opus, has received the authorization from the FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to operate under a LICol license.
In June 2016 AZ Swiss acquired the business of Sogenel Capital Holding S.A., which will form a new division within AZ Swiss to be headed by Sogenel's current founder and CEO.
In June 2017, AZ Swiss acquired the entire equity
capital of SDB Financial Solutions S.A. ("SDB"), which will operate as a subsidiary of AZ Swiss and will continue to be headed by SDB's current management team. With this second acquisition and its organic growth strategy AZ Swiss has achieved total AuM of almost € 2bn) as of December 2017.
With these acquisitions AZ Swiss is starting to deploy its
strategy based on: (i) the management of mutual funds (both UCITS and FIA) and discretionary portfolios;
the distribution of funds to qualified investors (HNW and institutional clients); (iii) the consolidation of independent asset managers and private bankers in Switzerland to grow an independent wealth management platform.
40
International expansion - Brazil
2013: Azimut enters LATAM with a JV in the Brazilian asset management market
AZ Quest (2015)
AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010)
100%
AZ Brasil Holdings Ltda (2013)
81%
90%
Azimut Brasil WM
Holding S.A. (2015)
M&O Consultoria Ltda
100%
(2013)
FuturaInvest Gestão de
100%
Recursos Ltda (2013)
Azimut Brasil Wealth
90%
Management (2015)
In 2013 Azimut acquired 50% of Legan (later merged into AZ Quest) focused on asset management
In 2014, Azimut acquired 50% of AZ FI Holding (later
increased to 100% and renamed Azimut Brasil Wealth Management Holding).
Azimut Brasil WM Holding controls M&O (financial services through advisory on asset allocation, funds selection and financial education) and FuturaInvest
(dedicated to asset management services through
funds of funds and managed accounts).
In February 2015 Azimut acquires a 50% stake in LFI (later renamed Azimut Brasil WM), focused on WM
In April 2015 Azimut acquired a 60% stake in award- winning Quest Investimentos, focused on equity
products and one of Brazil's best-performing managers.
In Q2 2020, Azimut completed a corporate restructuring integrating production and distribution
Local partners switched shares in their respective AM
and WM businesses into shares of a newly set up Holding entity controlling a fully integrated
platform. Azimut increased it's stake in AZ Quest to 81%.
41
International expansion - Mexico
2014: Azimut expands LATAM with a JV in the Mexican market
AZ International
Holdings (2010)
100% AZ-Mèxico Holdings S.A. de CV. (2014)
100%
Màs Fondos S.A. (2014)
On 17th June 2014 Azimut through its subsidiary AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") acquired 82.14% of Profie S.A. (renamed AZ Mèxico) a Mexican holding company controlling the entire equity capital of Más Fondos S.A. ("Más Fondos"), Mexico's largest pure independent asset management distribution company.
Through this partnership, Azimut and Más Fondos will cooperate to develop an integrated platform centred on a proprietary financial advisors network working in an open-architecture environment to exploit the growth potential of the Mexican market.
In 2015 Azimut increased its stake in Màs Fondos (to 94%), reaffirming commitment to build a fully integrated platform
On the 2nd January 2017 Mas Fondos started fund management operations in Mexico with the launch of two local products and an additional one being launched in the 2H 2017. The launch of the first two funds is allowing us to continue building an integrated platform and increase overall profitability. At the 30th of June about 25% of Mas Fondos asset are managed on the two funds.
42
International expansion - USA
2015: Enter the USA asset management industry
AZ International
Holdings (2010)
100%
AZ US Holdings (2015)
83%
97%
AZ Apice LLC
(2016)
AACP
(2019)
20%
Kennedy Lewis (2020)
In 2015 Azimut entered the US market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing in the distribution targeting high net worth individuals and leveraging our Latin America presence. Shortly after, AZ Apice was set up in order to pursue this target.
In 2019 Azimut set up a Newco called "Azimut Alternative Capital Partners" (AACP) to build a next generation, diversified and multi-affiliate investment firm acquiring initially minority GP stakes in alternative asset managers
Focus of AACP is on U.S. Private Credit, Private Equity, Infrastructure and RE under $3bn of AUM offering permanent capital as well as potentially access to the Azimut global distribution
43
International expansion - China / HK
2010: Definition of a frame agreement with local entrepreneurs/partners
AZ International Holdings (2010)
100%
An Zhong (AZ) IM (2011)
100%
An Zhong (AZ) IM HK (2011)
100%
AZ Investment Management (2011)
An Zhong (AZ) Investment Management in Hong Kong is the Holding company. Azimut, through the Holding company, oversees the operating subsidiaries and has relocated 3 Senior PMs from Luxembourg. Azimut manages one of the largest RMB fund in the world
Through the operating subsidiaries Azimut aims at creating a regional hub and developing local production and distribution of asset management products and
investment advisory services with a focus on qualified
investors.
In June 2018, AZ Investment Management (Shanghai) has been granted registration as Private Fund Manager (PFM) by the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) -
a self-regulatory organization that represents the mutual fund industry of China. Azimut is the first eurozone based asset manager to have obtained the license, assigned to a limited and selected number of international asset managers.
The license will allow Azimut's subsidiary to launch, manage and offer onshore investment products to institutional and high net worth investors (HNWIs) in Mainland China.
44
International expansion - Taiwan
2013: Azimut widens its Asian presence with a JV in the distribution business in Taiwan
AZ International Holdings (2010)
51% AZ Sinopro FP
(2013)
100%
AZ Sinopro Investment
Planning Ltd (2013)
100%
AZ Sinopro Insurance
Planning Ltd (2015)
On 27th June 2013 AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") and An Ping Investment (later renamed AZ Sinopro Financial Planning), a Taiwanese holding controlling the entire capital of Sinopro Financial Planning Taiwan Limited ("Sinopro"), signed an investment and shareholders
agreement to start a partnership in the
distribution of asset management products in Taiwan.
In particular, Azimut purchased 51% of An Ping Investment's capital from its existing shareholders for an investment of ca. € 3mn to finance the business development activities, and has also call/put option rights.
The partnership increases Azimut presence in the Asian market together with a strong and dedicated financial planning and distribution partner, which will contribute in developing the financial knowledge and will respond to planning and financial consulting needs of Taiwanese investors
45
International expansion - Singapore
2013: Azimut signs a JV with a Singapore based asset management company
On 2nd October 2013 Azimut and Athenaeum Ltd, a
Singapore independent asset management
AZ International
Holdings S.A. (2010)
100%
AZ Investment
Management
Singapore (2013)
company, have signed an investment and shareholders agreement to start a partnership in the local market.
Azimut initially purchased 55% of Athenaeum's corporate capital through a capital increase, which was employed to finance the business plan.
Through this partnership, Azimut and Athenaeum
will aim at maximising the potential of Athenaeum's existing funds and develop an internal sales structure to service institutional and HNWI investors in South East Asia. In addition, the partners will work
to leverage these asset management competences via Azimut international presence and clients.
In January 2016 Azimut acquired the remaining 45% to extract stronger commercial synergies and operational efficiencies abroad.
The local partners agreed to continue working together over the long term to grow the business in Singapore and focus on managing the local products as well as cultivating relationships with family offices and HNWI in the region.
Based on a US$/€ exchange rate of 1:0,74
46
International expansion - Australia
2014: Azimut signs an agreement to enter the Australian asset management market
AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010)
100%
AZ Sestante
(2015)
57%
AZ Next Generation
Advisory (2014)
All 100%
➢ Eureka Whittaker
➢ Empowered
➢ Wealthmed (2017)
Macnaught (2015)
Financial
➢
FHM (2017)
➢ Pride Advice (2015)
Partners (2016)
➢ Wealthwise (2016)
➢
Henderson Maxwell
➢ Lifestyle Financial
(2017)
Planning
➢ Priority Advisory
➢
McKinley Plowman
Services (2015)
Group (2016)
(2018)
➢ Financial Lifestyle
➢ Sterling Planners
➢
Spencer Fuller &
Partners (2015)
(2016)
Associates (2019)
➢ Wise Planners
➢ Logiro (2016)
(2015)
➢ On-Track (2016)
➢ Harvest Wealth
➢
MTP (2017)
(2015)
➢ RI Toowoomba
➢ PnP (2017)
(2016)
On November 3rd, 2014, Azimut acquired a 93% stake in Next Generation Advisory ("NGA"), an Australian based newco established with the purpose of consolidating financial planning businesses providing asset allocation and advisory
services to local retail, HNW and institutional clients.
The business plan targets to reach AUD 7.6bn of consolidated AuM (ca. €5.3bn) in the next 12 years The Australian wealth management industry is the largest market in the Asia Pacific region and the 4th largest in the world. Australia has one of the world's leading pension system (Superannuation), which has underpinned the growth of the Australian asset management industry.
In August 2015, a majority stake (76%, later increased to 100%) was acquired in Ironbark Funds Management (RE) Ltd (renamed AZ Sestante), a company operating as trustee and manager of Australian mutual funds, necessary to launch and offer funds locally.
Based on a AUD/€ exchange rate of 1:0,6948
Note: the AZ NGA controlling structure is a summarized47 representation
International expansion - Monaco
2011: Entered the Monaco market with (initially) a 51% stake
AZ International Holdings
(2010)
100% CGM-Azimut Monaco (Asset management)
100%
CGM Italia SIM (2011)
On 10th May 2011 Azimut through its subsidiary AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") signed a binding frame agreement with CGM (Compagnie de Gestion privée Monegasque); the acquisition of a 51% stake has been completed on 30th December 2011.
The partnership added new competences to Azimut Group targeting UHNWI also thanks to CGM's operating subsidiary in Italy.
Current CGM management entered Azimut's shareholders' agreement.
In 2016, Azimut reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% as of 31/12/2017
48
Azimut's shareholder base
Total shares issued: 143.3m
Timone Fiduciaria represents the shares of over 2,000 individual shareholders (FAs, employees, managers working for Azimut) tied up in a strong shareholders' agreement.
In June 2018, more than 1,200 participants of the shareholders agreement invested a total of € 100 million in Azimut shares, thereby further increasing it's partnership stake, now at 21% of share capital
3.5%
21.5%
Treasury Shares
75.0%
Timone Fiduciaria
Free Float
Timone: a strong agreement for l/t commitment
Participants
Advisors, employees
and management
organised in separate areas
3 years automatically renewed unless the
Duration
absolute majority of the voting rights refuses.
Already renewed in 2016 and 2019
Part of each participant's shares are locked
following a table based on the tenure
within the Agreement. The residual can be
sold at any time but subject to pre-emption
right amongst other participants. The price
for this transfer is a 30 days rolling average.
Share lock-up
Years matured(1)
% of locked
shares
< 3
75%
3 - 6
66%
6 - 9
33%
> 9
25%
A share trust includes 100% of the voting
rights of the participants.
Governance
A committee is responsible for managing
and monitoring the participants' obligations
and rights under the agreement
Source: Azimut, June 2020
49
Note (1): since receiving the shares
The 2018 Timone Leveraged Buy-Out
In June 2018 completed the most significant investment in Azimut Holding stock since the IPO
Transaction Summary
Timone strengthened it's stake in Azimut Holding from 15.8% to 20.7% at €14.4 avg share price
Participation of more than 1,200 colleagues from
14 countries worldwide
LBO: financed 50% through equity raised by Timone members and 50% through bank debt, secured by a pledge on shares acquired and a cash collateral
Key Metrics
∼€155m
: €100m
Debt
€50m
̴7mln Azimut shares
̴5
✓ Peninsula joined
the deal acquiring at
settlement ca. 3.8m shares (2.7% of share
capital)
✓ Strengthen and provide additional stability to
Azimut governance with strong and renewed
commitment to the market
Strategic
✓Provide additional
levered upside to existing
(younger) Timone members, considering the
Rationale
stock is significantly undervalued
✓ Messages reinforced by the involvement of a leading financial investor (Peninsula) sharing the same view
✓ January 2018: Transaction announced
✓ June 2018: Transaction completed
Timeline
✓ February 2020: fully repaid debt financing at
Timone level through an ABB @ €23.7 per share (2x virtual return) with the remaining shares fully locked-in
TotalInvestment:
Timone
Equity
€50m
Peninsula
∼€55m
Shareholding structure:
Pre (10 May 2018)
9%
15.8%
75%
% stake acquired
̴3.8mln Azimut shares ̴2.7% stake acquired
Post (10 May 2018)
20.7% 23.3%
75%
Source: Company data
50
One step ahead: Azimut initiatives in context
Undisputed leader in corporate and product innovation thanks to a unique business model
Banca Generali,
Banca Fideuram,
FinecoBank
International
2010
2017
expansion
Integrated Asset
FinecoBank
1989
2017
Management &
Distribution model
Private Markets &
Banca Mediolanum
2014
2017
Corporate
Finance
Banca Mediolanum
Blockchain and
2015
2017
new technologies
… who's next?
51
Summarized Azimut product offering
A balanced and complete product offering, focused on innovation and performance
HIGHER RISK
LOWER RISK
Italian Equity
Brazil
Trend
Commodity Commodity
Japan
European Equity Egypt
CEEMEA
Alpha
Trend
European
Real Plus
Asia Absolute
Global Quality
Absolute
Global
Equity OptionsEquity Options New World Opportunities
Small Cap
Target Funds
Azimut
Turkey
Growth
Europe FoF
China
Long Term Income Opportunities
America
European
Borletti
Global IncomeMultistrategy
Sukuk
US Short
Global
Long/short
Dynamic
Balanced
Term Bond
Europe
Alternative - Capital
Global
Quant
Italian
Global Macro
RMB Funds
Enhanced
Infrastructure
Excellence
Conservative
Funds*
Funds
Smart Risk Hybrid Bonds
Bond Target
Premia
Arbitrage
Conservative Euro Aggregate
Funds
Macro Volatility
Short Term
Core Brands
Income
Global
Conservative
Sustainable
Cat Bond Fund
Dynamic
Allocation
Global Equity
Plus
Munis Yield
Eskatos
CLASSIC
INNOVATIVE
Fixed Income AlternativeEquityBalancedCommodity
Note: for illustrative purposes only, may not be not exhaustive.
Does not include FOF, Multiasset, Private Markets. Note*: Including 52
QBond, Qinternational. Source: Azimut as of 30/06/2020
Strong, consistent growth trends
Continuous growth throughout the decade in different market cycles
Note: 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Net Profit excludes one-offs
Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:50:17 UTC