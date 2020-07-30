Log in
Azimut S p A : 1H 2020 Results

07/30/2020 | 07:51am EDT

Azimut Group

1H 2020 Results

July 30th, 2020

Table of Contents

Q2

2020

Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

15

Q2

2020

Financials

21

Summary & Outlook

24

About Azimut

29

2

Table of Contents

Q2 2020 Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

15

Q2 2020 Financials

21

Summary & Outlook

24

About Azimut

29

3

Azimut Group 1H 2020: 3 key takeaways

1

2

3

  • Shareholder returns: Paid € 137mn as dividends and completed € 44mn in buybacks. One of the few Italian financial services company able to do so
  • Azimut is a people business: no downsizing and no employee put on payroll subsidies / furlough
  • Delivering on targets: recorded a 1H 2020 Net Profit of € 143mn, on track to reach the € 300mn target albeit markets remaining highly unpredictable

4

2Q 2020 Highlights: Resilience

Revenue margins holding off well, reflecting the continuous focus on quality assets

Despite lower average Managed AuM…(€bn)Revenues & Margins* improved (€mn)

42,9

Recurring Fees

Insurance Revenues

Variable Fees

Others

41,5

248

238

5.9

5.4

29.7

30.4

15.7

26.3

179bps

175bps

187.6

185.4

2Q 2019

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

2Q 2020

Source: Company data.

5

Note*: Margin in red in bps calculated as recurring fees over average AUM

2Q 2020 Highlights: Resilience

Operating expenses under control, leading to a strong jump in profitability

Operating Costs (€m)

Distribution Costs

SG&A

Others

148

4,3141

6,6

51,3

51,9

92,582,2

2Q 2019

2Q 2020

  • Reduction in distribution expenses due to focused actions to contain network costs and a new assessment in IFRS accounting
  • SG&A flat despite continuing investments on future growth

Net Profit (€m) & Net Profit Margin* (bps)

91bps

75bps

94.5 80.0

2Q 2019

2Q 2020

  • A strong bottom line result thanks to:
    • Improvement in margins, strict cost control and a proactive asset allocation allowing to capture market upside in Q2 vs. Q1

Source: Company data.

Note*: Net Profit margin is calculated as the annualized quarterly reported net 6 profit divided by average AUM

2Q 2020 Highlights: Resilience

Focus on managed inflows: highest result in the last 6 quarters

After an expected slowdown in Q1, Q2 shows the first encouraging signs of a continuous effort

800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0

Managed Inflows* (€mn)

Managed Inflows as % of Total

74,9%

70,0%

645

621

640

63,7%

576

60,0%

57,0%

50,0%

48,7%

304

235

40,0%

32,3%

30,0%

23,8%

20,0%

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Source: Company data

7

Note*: Managed Inflows are organic, excluding M&A

Group Inflows & AUM evolution

Total Assets rebounded well from Q1, focus on additional inflows & capturing market upside

Total Assets breakdown (€bn)

Italy

International

*

59.1

After a challenging end of Q1, Total Assets bounced back to over €55bn

55.4

Net Inflows in 1H 2020 reached €1.8bn,

entirely organic

50.4

50.8

51.4

Slightly higher contribution

from the

Italian business

17.1

43.6

15.0

International

markets still

in

different

12.5

13.8

13.9

phases of COVID-19 and certain

36.7

7.7

countries impacted negatively by FX

movement.

Expected

to show

30.0

4.3

stronger rebounds in 2H 2020

AUM breakdown:

2.1

Advisory 4%

Discretionary

42.0

40.4

Portfolio

37.9

37.0

37.5

Management

35.9

32.4

24%

27.9

Mutual Funds

57%

AZ Life

Insurance 11%

Alternatives 4%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

1H 2020

Source: Company data

8

Private Markets: completed the first deal in the US

Partnership with Kennedy Lewis, a landmark deal in the Private Markets space

A leading Private Credit manager

  • Founded in 2017, Kennedy Lewis is a leading opportunistic credit manager with ca. $2.1bn in AUM(1)
  • Primary focus is on middle-marketcompanies facing disruption, whether it be cyclical, secular, or regulatory related. Target IRR: 12-14% range
  • Currently employing a growing team of 28 people, including 19 investment professionals
  • Kennedy Lewis AUM(1) by investor type:

10%

10%

27%

13%

15%

25%

Public Pension

Private Pension

Insurance

HNW/Family Office

FoF

Other Institutions

The transaction

  • Azimut, through its US subsidiary Azimut Alternative Capital Partners LLC ("AACP"), acquired a ca. 20% stake in various Kennedy Lewis entities.
  • As part of its mandate, AACP seeks to buy minority stakes in Private Market companies with a solid track record and strong EBITDA margins
  • Azimut will consequently:
    • Consolidate Kennedy Lewis's AUM on a pro-rata basis (Azimut will therefore consolidate $420mn)
    • Receive pro-rata quarterly distributions from profits
  • The first of several deals of this type, helping to:
    • Increase recurring profitability at Group level
    • Offer exclusive high quality private markets products to Azimut clients and advisors globally
    • Geographically diversify the Group's Private Markets efforts

Source: Company data

9

Note (1): AUM is as of July 24, 2020 and represents committed capital

during the investment period and net invested capital following the investment period.

Private Markets: completed the first deal in the US

The Partners of Kennedy Lewis: a stellar team with best in class background and track record

' 3

'4

'5

'6

'7

'8

'9

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

David Chene

Founder, Co-Portfolio Manager

Darren Richman

Founder, Co-Portfolio Manager

Doug Logigian

Partner, President

Dik Blewitt

Partner, Head of Tactical Opps

Mark Crawford

Partner

Rakesh Wilson

Partner, Head of Natural Rs

Anthony Pasqua

Partner, COO

Ben Schryber

Partner, Head of Business Dev.

DiMaio Ahmad Capital/CSAM

Morgan

Credit

CarVal Investors

Kennedy Lewis

Stanley

Suisse

DiMaio Ahmad

Blackstone

Kennedy Lewis

Capital

Citigroup

Blackstone

K.L.

Lehman Brothers

Blackrock

Blackstone

K.L

Credit

Carlyle

GSC

Carval Investors

Kennedy Lewis

Suisse

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management

K.L.

Chatham

Shumway

Ellis Lake Capital

Snow Park

Magnolia

Kennedy Lewis

ComScore

Blue

Albourne

First Avenue

The Carlyle

Kennedy Lewis

Ridge

Group

Investment Partners

Non-Investment Partners

Source: Company data

10

Private Markets Italy: latest initiatives

Remained pro-active across the various asset classes despite unprecedented times Early Stage

Azimut Digitech Fund

  • Focus: startups with a focus on software B2B, in partnership with Gellify Group
  • Status: fundraising
  • Target size: €50m
  • Target client: HNW and Professional Investors

Italia 500

  • Focus: Venture Capital fund investing in startups with a digital focus, in partnership with P101
  • Status: investing, already competed 6 investments
  • Size: €40m
  • Target client: Retail (€5k min. investment size)
  • "Innovative" SMEs: tax efficient vehicle

Source: Company data

11

Private Markets Italy: latest initiatives

Remained pro-active across the various asset classes despite unprecedented times Later stage (Private Equity, Infrastructure)

Demos I

  • Focus: Direct PE, Italian SMEs, internally managed
  • Status: final closed reached, investing
  • Size: €260mn
  • Target client: Retail (€5k min. investment size)

AZ Eltif Ophelia

  • Focus: Private Equity, minority stakes in Italian SMEs. Alternative PIR compliant (total tax exemption)
  • Status: fundraising
  • Target Size: €200mn
  • Target client: Retail (€10k min. investment size)

Infrastructure for Growth ESG Fund

  • Focus: schools, student housing, retirement homes, etc.
  • Status: fundraising
  • Target Size: €1bn
  • Target client: Professional & Institutional Investors

+ reopening of the Private Debt

fund for another 50mn

Source: Company data

12

Private Markets Italy: latest initiatives

Remained pro-active across the various asset classes despite unprecedented times Club Deal

Azimut Private Equity 1

  • Offering clients possibility to participate in one of the largest PIPE transactions in Europe by investing in INWIT
  • Target size: up to € 110 mn, reserved for Italian and European qualified investors, including leverage
  • INWIT: main operator in Italy with 22,100 cell phone towers and 2nd largest in Europe. Key role in development of new 5G network as deployment partner of both TIM and Vodafone.
  • Telecoms tower sector is strategic for Italy. Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated its importance to the economy with video comms traffic and smart working growing six-fold
  • Status: Fundraising

Insurtech

  • Current fundraising for a vehicle aimed to invest in a target in the insurance / insurtech market
  • Target fundraising: €33mn

Source: Company data

13

Global Private Markets division: today at €1.7bn of AUM

Stronger diversification and on track to deliver our €2bn target by year end

AuM breakdown by category

Venture

Private

Capital

SPAC

Equity FoF

2.4%

9.0%

6.0%

Private

Equity

25.1%

Private

Credit

57.5%

AuM breakdown by region

US

22%

Italy

78%

Source: Company data

14

Table of Contents

Q2

2020

Highlights

3

Asset Management & Distribution

15

Q2

2020

Financials

21

Summary & Outlook

24

About Azimut

29

15

Azimut Net Weighted Average Performance to clients

Performance continued improving in Q2, delivering solid positive returns in an 18 months horizon

15%

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

Azimut Net WAP

Risk Free

Source: Company data at 30/7/2020 and Bloomberg

16

Risk free: MTSIBOTR Index.

Net Inflows - Azimut Group vs. Avg. Italian Industry

Group total Net New Money as % of AuM: consistently above Italian industry levels

Azimut Group

Italian Funds' Industry

25%

25%

Azimut

average:

+11.4%

15%

15%

5%

5%

-5%

Industry

-5%

average:

-1.2%

-15%

-15%

-25%

-25%

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

2019 Jun-20

Source: Company out of Assogestioni monthly figures. Assogestioni

excludes foreign operations.17 Azimut includes consolidated numbers at Group level.

Italy: continuing to recruit and grow our sales force

# of New Financial Advisors joining

198

153

141

128

146

94

48

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20

Total # of Financial Advisors

1806

1788

1747

1637 1638

1576

1524

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Jun-20

Source: Azimut.

18

International: continuing to grow and delivering results

Latest developments

  • Brazil: a true integrated platform
    • Completed a corporate restructuring fully integrating production and distribution
    • Local partners switched shares in their respective AM and WM businesses into shares of a newly set up Holding entity controlling a fully integrated platform
    • Azimut increased its overall stake in the Holding to 80%, yet defining long term agreements with local partners
  • MENA Region
    • Launch of the first Egyptian Equity UCITS compliant fund, providing access to an attractive EM. Targeting $50mn in AUM.
    • Turkey delivered strong and consistently positive Net Inflows especially thanks to a well functioning integrated production and distribution business
  • Singapore
    • Hiring teams of Private Bankers continuing at a steady pace, AUM reached almost €1bn
  • Chile
    • Obtained a license to operate as local Asset Manager

Source: Azimut.

19

Table of Contents

Q2 2020 Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

15

Q2 2020 Financials

21

Summary & Outlook

24

About Azimut

29

20

Consolidated reclassified Income Statement (IAS/IFRS Compliant)

Income Statement

€/000

1H 2020

1H 2019

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

Entry commission income

5,174

2,626

2,736

1,607

Recurring fees

378,622

357,804

185,431

187,654

Variable fees

39,886

86,767

30,368

29,725

Other income

6,839

6,224

3,205

3,768

Insurance revenues

45,499

32,489

26,277

15,693

Total Revenues

476,020

485,911

248,017

238,447

Distribution costs

(175,043)

(185,661)

(82,161)

(92,510)

Personnell and SG&A

(104,623)

(99,577)

(51,932)

(51,320)

Depreciation, amort./provisions

(13,134)

(9,164)

(6,586)

(4,324)

Operat ing cost s

(292,800)

(294,402)

(140,678)

(148,154)

Operating Profit

183,220

191,509

107,339

90,294

Interest income

(5,969)

11,825

8,371

4,811

Net non operating costs

(1,408)

(4,430)

(927)

(3,982)

Interest expenses

(8,554)

(4,992)

(4,233)

(2,634)

Profit Before Tax

167,290

193,913

110,549

88,489

Income tax

(21,897)

(16,998)

(14,592)

(8,029)

Deferred tax

3,238

1,254

691

3,082

Net Profit

148,631

178,168

96,648

83,542

Minorities

5,605

7,143

2,136

3,436

Consolidated Net Profit

143,025

171,025

94,512

80,106

Source: Company data

21

Net Financial Position (IAS/IFRS Compliant)

Net Financial Position

€/000

30-06-20

31-12-19

30-06-19

Amounts due to banks:

(52,154)

(59,491)

(198,274)

Loan BPM

(52,154)

(59,491)

(198,274)

Securities issued:

(853,410)

(852,475)

(350,858)

Azimut 17-22 senior bond 2.0%

(351,155)

(354,523)

(350,858)

Azimut 19-24 senior bond 1.625%

(502,255)

(497,952)

-

TOTAL DEBT

(905,564)

(911,966)

(549,132)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

821,778

984,685

474,396

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

(83,786)

72,719

(74,736)

Lease Liabilit ies IFRS16 adopt ion

(43,132)

(43,463)

(48,318)

NET FINANCIAL POSITION (including IFRS16 impact )

(126,918)

29,256

(123,054)

NFP at the end of June includes:

€ 1 euro p.s. dividend paid on May 20th 2020 (€137mn in total) €44mn for Buybacks

Treasury shares (not booked within the NFP) stand at 3.5% as of 30/06/2020

Lease liabilities do not constitute a cash item

Source: Company data

22

Table of Contents

Q2

2020

Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

15

Q2

2020

Financials

21

Summary & Outlook

24

About Azimut

29

23

How are we doing so far..?

Business has shown strong capability to recover, and we aren't even out of the crisis yet

Total Assets

Net Inflows

Revenues

Net Profit

+172%

+95%

2Q20 vs. 1Q20

+8%

+9%

2019 vs. 2018

2012 vs. 2011

+203%

+40%

+16%

+5%

1

+100%

+36%

+33%

+19%

1

1

1

+1,100%

+182%

+36%

2009 vs. 2008

+22%

1

1

1

1

Source: Company data

24

Note: 2Q20 vs. 1Q20 Inflows refer to Managed Assets

Summary & Outlook

Azimut evolved in being much more resilient, diversified, profitable and recurring-fee focused

  • Italian business has proven to be resilient and quick to adapt in new environments
    +12k clients and +48 new Financial Advisors in the 1H of 2020
    Strong focus on managed flows
    Cost control on financial advisor network
    Completed rehosting of IT infrastructure
  • International business includes very different markets, on track to fully recover post COVID
    Improving trends on AUM and recurring fees

Strong pick up in business from the Asian region (Singapore) as well as Turkey and the MENA region Completed combination in Brazil resulting in a fully integrated production and distribution business Contribution of 47% of Global Net Inflows YtD

Source: Company data

25

Summary & Outlook

Azimut evolved in being much more resilient, diversified, profitable and recurring-fee focused

  • Private Markets reflects the Group proactive attitude despite a challenging environment

Launched several different products and initiatives (Social Infrastructure fund, Alternative PIR, PIPE, Digitech, etc.)

Concretely investing in target companies through Italia 500 VC fund, expect to make first deals soon

with PE fund

Completed first acquisition in the US private markets space by acquiring a stake in Kennedy Lewis, leading private credit manager with $2.1bn AUM

  • Areas of focus going forward:

Working to reach €300mn Net Profit target for 2020, although markets remain highly unpredictable

Continue focusing on improving cost base, both relating to the network as well as SG&A

International business focus remains growth with profitability. M&A only on selected countries/opportunities

Accelerate growth on Private Markets business, both in Italy and the US

Source: Company data

26

Private Markets division update

Private Market AUM Evolution

A new business segment

€ bn

aimed at generating additional long term

performance to clients and returns for

shareholders

10+

1.7

0.6

2019

Today

2020

+8

AUM

Target:

2.0

+0.3

2020 2024

27

Table of Contents

Q2

2020

Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

15

Q2

2020

Financials

21

Summary & Outlook

24

About Azimut

29

28

A diversified business model for sustainable, l/t growth

Azimut.

Integrated Distribution and Asset Management platform

Public Markets

Private Markets

Emerging/International

Markets

€39bn

~€1.7bn*

~€15bn

Mutual Funds

Private Equity, Private

Local Asset

Separate Managed

Credit and Club Deals

Management

VC & Start-Ups

Accounts

Mutual Funds

Unit Linked & Advisory

Real Estate and Social

Separate Managed

Infrastructure

Accounts

Total Assets Evolution (€bn)

2024E Assets Breakdown

59.1

55.4

Private Markets &

50.4 50.8

43.6

Alternatives

International

36.7

>15%

and/or Emerging

15.8 16.5 16.5 19.6 24.0

30.0

35%

Markets

8.7

11.6

13.9

15.7

13.0

Traditional /

50%

Developed Markets

Source: Company data

Note: As of June 30, 2020. Includes the latest closing of Demos 1 and 29 the Kennedy Lewis deal.

Azimut international presence

Azimut overseas business stands at 27% of Total Assets at June 2020

Ireland

Monaco

Brazil

Italy

Switz.

Lux.

Turkey

Australia

Chile

U.A.E.

Egypt

China

Mexico

Hong Kong

USA

Singapore

Taiwan

Asset Management

Distribution

Private Markets

Source: Company data

30

Azimut Group Structure

100%

Azimut Holding

(Listed: AZM.IM)

AZ International Holdings(6) (2010)

Asset

100%

Azimut Investments SA4)

(1999)

Management

100% Azimut Capital

Management (2004)

Distribution

100%

Azimut Financial

Insurance (2015)

100%

100%

100%

An Zhong (AZ) IM

AZ Brasil Holdings

AZ IM Singapore

(2011)

(2013)

(2013)

100%

81%

AZ IM HK 100%

AZ IM

AZ Quest

(2011)

(2011)

(2015)

51%

100%

100%

AZ Swiss & Partners (5)

AZ Sestante

Azimut (ME)

(2012)

(2015)

(2019)

100%

100%

100%

Azimut Portföy

CGM-Azimut Monaco(3)

Azimut (DIFC)

(2011)

(2011)

(2017)

51%

100%

100%

AZ Sinopro FP

AZ-México Holdings

Azimut Egypt AM

(2013)

S.A. de CV (2014)

(2019)

100%

100%

100%

AZ Sinopro IP(2)

Màs Fondos S.A.

AZ Brasil Holdings

(2013)

(2014)

(2013)

100%

57%

90%

AZ Andes SpA

AZ NGA

Azimut Brasil WM

Holding(1)

(2015)

(2014)

(2015)

100%

Katarsis CA

(2011)

100%

AZ US Holdings (2015)

83%

AZ Apice LLC

(2016)

Life

100%

AZ Life

Insurance

(2003)

100%

Azimut Enterprises

Private

(2014)

Markets

100%

Azimut Libera Impresa

SGR (2014)

96.5%

AACP

(2019)

Source: Company data as at 30/06/2020. Note (1): Controls distribution companies M&O Consultoria,

FuturaInvest and Azimut Brasil Wealth Management. Note (2): controls AZ Sinopro Insurance Planning. Note (3): 31

Controls 100% of CGM Italia SGR. Note (4): 30% is owned by Azimut Capital Management and 19% by Azimut

Financial Insurance, both fully owned by Azimut Holding. Note (5): controls SDB Financial Solutions.

Azimut Group business overview

Azimut Holding

(Listed: AZM.IM)

Life

Asset Management

Distribution

Private Markets

Insurance

Italy

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Italy

Monaco

Ireland

EMEA

Monaco

Turkey

Switzerland

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Turkey

UAE

Egypt

UAE

Egypt

PACIFIC-

Hong Kong

China

Taiwan

Australia

Singapore

Australia

Hong Kong

Singapore

ASIA

China

AMERICAS

Brazil

Mexico

Brazil

Mexico

USA

Chile

USA

Source: Company data

32

Azimut funds breakdown

Breakdown by asset class reflecting client behaviour and risk appetite

AuM by Category

Equity11.2% (9.3%)

Money

Market

9.5%

(9.7%)

Balanced

21.4%

(18.4%)

Bond 20.3%

(20.2%)

AuM by Underlying Asset

Flexible

39%(39%)

37.6%

(42.4%)

Equity:Total

Foreign

Equity 35.1%

(34.8%)

Italian Equity

4.4%

(4.0%)

Fixed

Income

46.8%

(42.7%)

Cash 13.8%

(18.5%)

Source: Company data at 30/06/2020

33

Note: Numbers in bracket refer to previous

quarter.

Azimut funds breakdown

Breakdown of Equities and Fixed Income by Geography and type

Equities

Fixed Income

North

UK 6%

(6,4%)

Asia-Pacific

America

27%

10%

(30.1%)

(10.4%)

Emerging

10%

(10.3%)

Other 16%

(14.8%)

Europe

30.6%

(28.1%)

Sovereigns

26.1%

(31.0%)

Securitized

9.5%

(9.0%)

Convertible

4.7%

(3.5%)

Hybrid 10.9%

(12.1%)

Investment

Grade 25.0%

(21.8%)

High Yield

31.0%

(29.1%)

Source: Company data at 30/06/2020

34

Note: Numbers in bracket refer to previous quarter

Azimut pre-IPO history

20+ years of growth and evolution

Pietro Giuliani and the most of the

current top management join the

As a result of the Bipop

company and start the

restructuring, Azimut's

recruitment of top level

management buys out the

professionals for the distribution

business backed up by Apax

network (organised in 6 regional

Partners. Approximately 700

companies) and the fund

people invested in the MBO,

managers

team.

Azimut is

Bipop-Carirecompleted

in June 2002.

The 6 regional

acquires Azimut,

distribution

established by

which continues to

companies merged

Akros

operate

into Azimut

Finanziaria

independently.

Consulenza SIM.

1990

1988

-

1998

2001

2002

1992

Azimut's Initial

Public Offering

(AZM.IM) on July

7th, 2004

2004

Azimut Holding

Apax Partners

Management

20%

and Promotori

65%

35%

Azimut

Azimut

Azimut

Azimut

Azimut

Azimut

Piemonte

Lombardia

Triveneto

Liguria-Toscana

Adriatica

Centro-sud

Azimut Holding

80%

100%

Promotori

Azimut Consulenza SIM

35

Azimut post-IPO development

A dynamic Group at the verge of product and corporate innovation

New management

Libera Impresa

Strengthened and

Obtained a

team

JV in Taiwan

rationalized Turkey

BBB Rating

JV in Egypt and USA

JV in China

JV in Brazil

Strengthened Brazil

New Senior Bond

Repricing recurring

JV in Singapore

Futurimpresa

JV in U.A.E.

fees

Azimut IPO

JV in Turkey

Convertible bond

(Private Equity)

Share buybacks

New financing

Insurance: AZ Life

JV in Monaco

Azimut 2013-2020

Growing in Australia

Strengthened CH

Re-Launch of Private

(Ireland)

JV in Switzerland

2.125%

JV in Chile

Expansion in Australia

Markets

2004

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

AZ

International

Launch of

JV in Mexico

Strengthened

Timone MBO

Reduced

Holdings

participating

Second Turkey JV

Australia

leverage on

Strengthened

financial instruments

JV in Australia

Strengthened Brazil

Timone MBO

Australia

New Timone LBO

AZ Swiss

Expanded in

Total Assets (€bn)

Private Insurance

Switzerland

First US Private Market

Out of the CRD IV

acquisition

59.1

regime

55.4

50.4

50.8

43.6

36.7

30.0

19.6

24.0

15.7

15.8

16.5

16.5

11.6

13.9

13.0

Source: Azimut

36

Product & Geographical diversification

A proven product and geographical diversification is ever more crucial

Italy

Asia-Pacific

EMEA

Americas

2Q 2020 Total Assets

2Q 2020 Net Inflows

Mutual Funds

Separated Accounts

Private

Markets

73%

11%

8%

8%

53%

47%

Source: Company data

37

International expansion - Turkey

2011: Start of a building block leading us to become the largest independent player in Turkey

AZ International Holdings (2010)

100% Azimut Portföy (Asset management &

distribution)

In 2011 Azimut entered the Turkish market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing on both the production and distribution sides of the business

In October 2014 Azimut acquired 70% of Notus, a Turkish independent asset management company. Notus manages discretionary portfolio mandates for individual and corporate clients ensuring diversified and efficient asset allocation plans across local and international markets.

In December 2014 Azimut acquired 100% of AZ Global (renamed Azimut Portfoy) to continue its growth plans in Turkey

In January 2015 Azimut reached an agreement to acquire 70% of Bosphorus Capital (later merged into Azimut Portfoy).

In September/October 2015 Azimut announced the reorganization of it's Turkish platform to extract stronger commercial synergies and operational efficiencies, concentrating it's business in Azimut Portfoy

The commercial and industrial integration within Azimut Portföy creates the Turkish largest independent player with a 5% market share

38

International expansion - Egypt

2019: Enter the Egyptian asset management industry

AZ International

Holdings (2010)

100% Azimut Egypt AM

(2019)

In 2019 Azimut entered the Egyptian market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing on both the production and distribution sides of the business

In January 2019 Azimut acquired 100% of Rasmala Egypt, a Egyptian independent asset management company. Rasmala Egypt manages conventional and Shariah compliant portfolio management in Egypt with AUM of EGP 8.46bn (USD 474mn).

The Company has a high quality team of portfolio managers and analysts with 10 investment professionals managing a range of strategies embedded in public funds and mandates for local Sovereign institutions, international Sovereign Wealth Funds, pension plans, public banks and HNWI.

The team's track record includes periods of extended instability and volatility for local markets with an overall 624% accumulated returns over the period 2005-June 2018 in local currency, well above 537% for EGX 30 and 324% on average for local funds.

As of 2017 the Arab Bank Corporation Equity Fund, managed by Rasmala Egypt, ranked first for 3, 5 and 6 years performance

39

International expansion - Switzerland

2011: Start of a building block to create an independent asset management player

AZ International

Holdings S.A. (2010)

100%

Katarsis CA

(2011)

51%

AZ Swiss & Partners

(2012)

100%

SDB Financial

Solutions S.A. (2017)

AZ Swiss & Partners was established in 2012 and, on January 2016 following the acquisition of Augustum Opus, has received the authorization from the FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to operate under a LICol license.

In June 2016 AZ Swiss acquired the business of Sogenel Capital Holding S.A., which will form a new division within AZ Swiss to be headed by Sogenel's current founder and CEO.

In June 2017, AZ Swiss acquired the entire equity

capital of SDB Financial Solutions S.A. ("SDB"), which will operate as a subsidiary of AZ Swiss and will continue to be headed by SDB's current management team. With this second acquisition and its organic growth strategy AZ Swiss has achieved total AuM of almost € 2bn) as of December 2017.

With these acquisitions AZ Swiss is starting to deploy its

strategy based on: (i) the management of mutual funds (both UCITS and FIA) and discretionary portfolios;

  1. the distribution of funds to qualified investors (HNW and institutional clients); (iii) the consolidation of independent asset managers and private bankers in Switzerland to grow an independent wealth management platform.

40

International expansion - Brazil

2013: Azimut enters LATAM with a JV in the Brazilian asset management market

AZ Quest (2015)

AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010)

100%

AZ Brasil Holdings Ltda (2013)

81%

90%

Azimut Brasil WM

Holding S.A. (2015)

M&O Consultoria Ltda

100%

(2013)

FuturaInvest Gestão de

100%

Recursos Ltda (2013)

Azimut Brasil Wealth

90%

Management (2015)

In 2013 Azimut acquired 50% of Legan (later merged into AZ Quest) focused on asset management

In 2014, Azimut acquired 50% of AZ FI Holding (later

increased to 100% and renamed Azimut Brasil Wealth Management Holding).

Azimut Brasil WM Holding controls M&O (financial services through advisory on asset allocation, funds selection and financial education) and FuturaInvest

(dedicated to asset management services through

funds of funds and managed accounts).

In February 2015 Azimut acquires a 50% stake in LFI (later renamed Azimut Brasil WM), focused on WM

In April 2015 Azimut acquired a 60% stake in award- winning Quest Investimentos, focused on equity

products and one of Brazil's best-performing managers.

In Q2 2020, Azimut completed a corporate restructuring integrating production and distribution

Local partners switched shares in their respective AM

and WM businesses into shares of a newly set up Holding entity controlling a fully integrated

platform. Azimut increased it's stake in AZ Quest to 81%.

41

International expansion - Mexico

2014: Azimut expands LATAM with a JV in the Mexican market

AZ International

Holdings (2010)

100% AZ-Mèxico Holdings S.A. de CV. (2014)

100%

Màs Fondos S.A. (2014)

On 17th June 2014 Azimut through its subsidiary AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") acquired 82.14% of Profie S.A. (renamed AZ Mèxico) a Mexican holding company controlling the entire equity capital of Más Fondos S.A. ("Más Fondos"), Mexico's largest pure independent asset management distribution company.

Through this partnership, Azimut and Más Fondos will cooperate to develop an integrated platform centred on a proprietary financial advisors network working in an open-architecture environment to exploit the growth potential of the Mexican market.

In 2015 Azimut increased its stake in Màs Fondos (to 94%), reaffirming commitment to build a fully integrated platform

On the 2nd January 2017 Mas Fondos started fund management operations in Mexico with the launch of two local products and an additional one being launched in the 2H 2017. The launch of the first two funds is allowing us to continue building an integrated platform and increase overall profitability. At the 30th of June about 25% of Mas Fondos asset are managed on the two funds.

42

International expansion - USA

2015: Enter the USA asset management industry

AZ International

Holdings (2010)

100%

AZ US Holdings (2015)

83%

97%

AZ Apice LLC

(2016)

AACP

(2019)

20%

  • Kennedy Lewis (2020)

In 2015 Azimut entered the US market through AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") with the aim of growing in the distribution targeting high net worth individuals and leveraging our Latin America presence. Shortly after, AZ Apice was set up in order to pursue this target.

In 2019 Azimut set up a Newco called "Azimut Alternative Capital Partners" (AACP) to build a next generation, diversified and multi-affiliate investment firm acquiring initially minority GP stakes in alternative asset managers

Focus of AACP is on U.S. Private Credit, Private Equity, Infrastructure and RE under $3bn of AUM offering permanent capital as well as potentially access to the Azimut global distribution

43

International expansion - China / HK

2010: Definition of a frame agreement with local entrepreneurs/partners

AZ International Holdings (2010)

100%

An Zhong (AZ) IM (2011)

100%

An Zhong (AZ) IM HK (2011)

100%

AZ Investment Management (2011)

An Zhong (AZ) Investment Management in Hong Kong is the Holding company. Azimut, through the Holding company, oversees the operating subsidiaries and has relocated 3 Senior PMs from Luxembourg. Azimut manages one of the largest RMB fund in the world

Through the operating subsidiaries Azimut aims at creating a regional hub and developing local production and distribution of asset management products and

investment advisory services with a focus on qualified

investors.

In June 2018, AZ Investment Management (Shanghai) has been granted registration as Private Fund Manager (PFM) by the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) -

a self-regulatory organization that represents the mutual fund industry of China. Azimut is the first eurozone based asset manager to have obtained the license, assigned to a limited and selected number of international asset managers.

The license will allow Azimut's subsidiary to launch, manage and offer onshore investment products to institutional and high net worth investors (HNWIs) in Mainland China.

44

International expansion - Taiwan

2013: Azimut widens its Asian presence with a JV in the distribution business in Taiwan

AZ International Holdings (2010)

51% AZ Sinopro FP

(2013)

100%

AZ Sinopro Investment

Planning Ltd (2013)

100%

AZ Sinopro Insurance

Planning Ltd (2015)

On 27th June 2013 AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") and An Ping Investment (later renamed AZ Sinopro Financial Planning), a Taiwanese holding controlling the entire capital of Sinopro Financial Planning Taiwan Limited ("Sinopro"), signed an investment and shareholders

agreement to start a partnership in the

distribution of asset management products in Taiwan.

In particular, Azimut purchased 51% of An Ping Investment's capital from its existing shareholders for an investment of ca. € 3mn to finance the business development activities, and has also call/put option rights.

The partnership increases Azimut presence in the Asian market together with a strong and dedicated financial planning and distribution partner, which will contribute in developing the financial knowledge and will respond to planning and financial consulting needs of Taiwanese investors

45

International expansion - Singapore

2013: Azimut signs a JV with a Singapore based asset management company

On 2nd October 2013 Azimut and Athenaeum Ltd, a

Singapore independent asset management

AZ International

Holdings S.A. (2010)

100%

AZ Investment

Management

Singapore (2013)

company, have signed an investment and shareholders agreement to start a partnership in the local market.

Azimut initially purchased 55% of Athenaeum's corporate capital through a capital increase, which was employed to finance the business plan.

Through this partnership, Azimut and Athenaeum

will aim at maximising the potential of Athenaeum's existing funds and develop an internal sales structure to service institutional and HNWI investors in South East Asia. In addition, the partners will work

to leverage these asset management competences via Azimut international presence and clients.

In January 2016 Azimut acquired the remaining 45% to extract stronger commercial synergies and operational efficiencies abroad.

The local partners agreed to continue working together over the long term to grow the business in Singapore and focus on managing the local products as well as cultivating relationships with family offices and HNWI in the region.

Based on a US$/€ exchange rate of 1:0,74

46

International expansion - Australia

2014: Azimut signs an agreement to enter the Australian asset management market

AZ International Holdings S.A. (2010)

100%

AZ Sestante

(2015)

57%

AZ Next Generation

Advisory (2014)

All 100%

Eureka Whittaker

Empowered

Wealthmed (2017)

Macnaught (2015)

Financial

FHM (2017)

Pride Advice (2015)

Partners (2016)

Wealthwise (2016)

Henderson Maxwell

Lifestyle Financial

(2017)

Planning

Priority Advisory

McKinley Plowman

Services (2015)

Group (2016)

(2018)

Financial Lifestyle

Sterling Planners

Spencer Fuller &

Partners (2015)

(2016)

Associates (2019)

Wise Planners

Logiro (2016)

(2015)

On-Track (2016)

Harvest Wealth

MTP (2017)

(2015)

RI Toowoomba

PnP (2017)

(2016)

On November 3rd, 2014, Azimut acquired a 93% stake in Next Generation Advisory ("NGA"), an Australian based newco established with the purpose of consolidating financial planning businesses providing asset allocation and advisory

services to local retail, HNW and institutional clients.

The business plan targets to reach AUD 7.6bn of consolidated AuM (ca. €5.3bn) in the next 12 years The Australian wealth management industry is the largest market in the Asia Pacific region and the 4th largest in the world. Australia has one of the world's leading pension system (Superannuation), which has underpinned the growth of the Australian asset management industry.

In August 2015, a majority stake (76%, later increased to 100%) was acquired in Ironbark Funds Management (RE) Ltd (renamed AZ Sestante), a company operating as trustee and manager of Australian mutual funds, necessary to launch and offer funds locally.

Based on a AUD/€ exchange rate of 1:0,6948

Note: the AZ NGA controlling structure is a summarized47 representation

International expansion - Monaco

2011: Entered the Monaco market with (initially) a 51% stake

AZ International Holdings

(2010)

100% CGM-Azimut Monaco (Asset management)

100%

CGM Italia SIM (2011)

On 10th May 2011 Azimut through its subsidiary AZ International Holdings S.A. ("AIH") signed a binding frame agreement with CGM (Compagnie de Gestion privée Monegasque); the acquisition of a 51% stake has been completed on 30th December 2011.

The partnership added new competences to Azimut Group targeting UHNWI also thanks to CGM's operating subsidiary in Italy.

Current CGM management entered Azimut's shareholders' agreement.

In 2016, Azimut reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% as of 31/12/2017

48

Azimut's shareholder base

Total shares issued: 143.3m

Timone Fiduciaria represents the shares of over 2,000 individual shareholders (FAs, employees, managers working for Azimut) tied up in a strong shareholders' agreement.

In June 2018, more than 1,200 participants of the shareholders agreement invested a total of € 100 million in Azimut shares, thereby further increasing it's partnership stake, now at 21% of share capital

3.5%

21.5%

Treasury Shares

75.0%

Timone Fiduciaria

Free Float

Timone: a strong agreement for l/t commitment

Participants

Advisors, employees

and management

organised in separate areas

3 years automatically renewed unless the

Duration

absolute majority of the voting rights refuses.

Already renewed in 2016 and 2019

Part of each participant's shares are locked

following a table based on the tenure

within the Agreement. The residual can be

sold at any time but subject to pre-emption

right amongst other participants. The price

for this transfer is a 30 days rolling average.

Share lock-up

Years matured(1)

% of locked

shares

< 3

75%

3 - 6

66%

6 - 9

33%

> 9

25%

A share trust includes 100% of the voting

rights of the participants.

Governance

A committee is responsible for managing

and monitoring the participants' obligations

and rights under the agreement

Source: Azimut, June 2020

49

Note (1): since receiving the shares

The 2018 Timone Leveraged Buy-Out

In June 2018 completed the most significant investment in Azimut Holding stock since the IPO

Transaction Summary

  • Timone strengthened it's stake in Azimut Holding from 15.8% to 20.7% at €14.4 avg share price
  • Participation of more than 1,200 colleagues from
    14 countries worldwide
  • LBO: financed 50% through equity raised by Timone members and 50% through bank debt, secured by a pledge on shares acquired and a cash collateral

Key Metrics

€155m

: €100m

Debt

€50m

̴7mln Azimut shares

̴5

Peninsula joined

the deal acquiring at

settlement ca. 3.8m shares (2.7% of share

capital)

Strengthen and provide additional stability to

Azimut governance with strong and renewed

commitment to the market

Strategic

Provide additional

levered upside to existing

(younger) Timone members, considering the

Rationale

stock is significantly undervalued

Messages reinforced by the involvement of a leading financial investor (Peninsula) sharing the same view

January 2018: Transaction announced

June 2018: Transaction completed

Timeline

February 2020: fully repaid debt financing at

Timone level through an ABB @ €23.7 per share (2x virtual return) with the remaining shares fully locked-in

TotalInvestment:

Timone

Equity

€50m

Peninsula

€55m

Shareholding structure:

Pre (10 May 2018)

9%

15.8%

75%

% stake acquired

̴3.8mln Azimut shares ̴2.7% stake acquired

Post (10 May 2018)

20.7% 23.3%

75%

Source: Company data

50

One step ahead: Azimut initiatives in context

Undisputed leader in corporate and product innovation thanks to a unique business model

Banca Generali,

Banca Fideuram,

FinecoBank

International

2010

2017

expansion

Integrated Asset

FinecoBank

1989

2017

Management &

Distribution model

Private Markets &

Banca Mediolanum

2014

2017

Corporate

Finance

Banca Mediolanum

Blockchain and

2015

2017

new technologies

… who's next?

51

Summarized Azimut product offering

A balanced and complete product offering, focused on innovation and performance

HIGHER RISK

LOWER RISK

Italian Equity

Brazil

Trend

Commodity Commodity

Japan

European Equity Egypt

CEEMEA

Alpha

Trend

European

Real Plus

Asia Absolute

Global Quality

Absolute

Global

Equity OptionsEquity Options New World Opportunities

Small Cap

Target Funds

Azimut

Turkey

Growth

Europe FoF

China

Long Term Income Opportunities

America

European

Borletti

Global IncomeMultistrategy

Sukuk

US Short

Global

Long/short

Dynamic

Balanced

Term Bond

Europe

Alternative - Capital

Global

Quant

Italian

Global Macro

RMB Funds

Enhanced

Infrastructure

Excellence

Conservative

Funds*

Funds

Smart Risk Hybrid Bonds

Bond Target

Premia

Arbitrage

Conservative Euro Aggregate

Funds

Macro Volatility

Short Term

Core Brands

Income

Global

Conservative

Sustainable

Cat Bond Fund

Dynamic

Allocation

Global Equity

Plus

Munis Yield

Eskatos

CLASSIC

INNOVATIVE

Fixed Income Alternative Equity Balanced Commodity

Note: for illustrative purposes only, may not be not exhaustive.

Does not include FOF, Multiasset, Private Markets. Note*: Including 52

QBond, Qinternational. Source: Azimut as of 30/06/2020

Strong, consistent growth trends

Continuous growth throughout the decade in different market cycles

Total Assets (€bn)

59.1

50.4

50.8

43.6

36.7

30.0

24.0

15.7

15.8

16.5

16.5

19.6

11.6

13.9

13.0

8.7

7.2

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Clients ('000)

218

220

208

198

187

173

154

156

160

163

149

148

145

135

120

101

109

Net Inflows (€bn)

6.7

6.5

6.8

5.6

4.4

4.6

3.2

1.9

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.2

1.2

1.1

0.9

0.5

0.1

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Financial Advisors

1,788

1,747

1,6371,638

1,576

1,524

1,477

1,396

1,3791,390

1,289

1,255

1,205

1,117

881

947

780

2003 2004

2005 2006

2007 2008 2009

2010

2011 2012

2013 2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Source: Company data.

53

2009-2020 A beta stock with a strong P&L

240

200

160

120

80

40

-

-40

-80

-120

-160

Solid financial performance (€mln)

Series1

Series2

Series3

Series4

Rec. Margin

Var. Fees

Rec. Fees

Var. Fees

SG&A

Other Costs

240

200

135

160

120

120

105

90

75

60

45

-80

30

-120

15

-160

0

Operating Profit

Net Profit

140

180

160

120

140

120

100

80

100

60

80

60

40

40

20

20

0

0

Source: Company data as of 30/06/2020

54

Note: 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Net Profit excludes one-offs

Contacts & Corporate calendar

Investor Relations Contacts

Vittorio Pracca

Tel. +39.02.8898.5853

Email: vittorio.pracca@azimut.it

Upcoming events

  • 12 November 2020: Board of Directors approval of
    9M 2020 Results

Galeazzo Cornetto Bourlot

Tel. +39.02.8898.5066

Email: galeazzo.cornetto@azimut.it

www.azimut-group.com

Disclaimer - Safe harbour statement

This document has been issued by Azimut Holding just for information purposes. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. Although care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate, and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by independent auditors, or other third parties.

Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person. The Company and its subsidiaries, or any of their respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person acting on behalf of the Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information in this document might include forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur. No one undertakes to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statement.

The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice.

Any forward-looking information contained herein has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect and, accordingly, actual results may vary. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and/or investment products mentioned and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The information herein may not be reproduced or published in whole or in part, for any purpose, or distributed to any other party. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

The Officer in charge of the preparation of Azimut Holding SpA accounting documents, Alessandro Zambotti (CFO), declares according to art.154bis co.2 D.lgs. 58/98 of the Consolidated Law of Finance, that the financial information herein included, corresponds to the records in the company's books.

55

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:50:17 UTC
