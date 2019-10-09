September 2019 Net Inflows: EU 305 million

PRESS RELEASE

September 2019 Net Inflows: € 305 million

Milan, 9th October 2019

The Azimut Group recorded total net inflows of ca. € 305 million in September 2019, thereby reaching ca. € 3.7 billion since the beginning of the year.

Total Assets under Management stood at € 44.6 billion and including assets under administration reached € 57.4 billion at the end of September.

Pietro Giuliani, Chairman of the Group, comments: "Despite the seasonal challenges characterizing the month of September, the Group still recorded positive flows of € 305 million during this month and reached a total of € 3.7 billion year to date. The result was particularly positive due to the high incidence of managed inflows, which more than offset the outflow of some low-margin Italian institutional clients. We continue growing sustainably, and this translates for clients into a net weighted average performance at the end of September of +6.4%. We look with confidence at the upcoming months, convinced of our strategic choices that will also focus on highly innovative solutions in terms of alternative investments linked to the real economy. As demonstrated in September by the launch of the world's first private equity fund dedicated to retail investors, Demos 1, we have been yet again the first mover to democratize a high-yieldingasset class that was previously reserved for institutional investors and HNWI."

