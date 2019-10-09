Log in
September 2019 Net Inflows: EU 305 million

10/09/2019 | 09:46am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

September 2019 Net Inflows: € 305 million

Milan, 9th October 2019

The Azimut Group recorded total net inflows of ca. € 305 million in September 2019, thereby reaching ca. € 3.7 billion since the beginning of the year.

Total Assets under Management stood at € 44.6 billion and including assets under administration reached € 57.4 billion at the end of September.

Pietro Giuliani, Chairman of the Group, comments: "Despite the seasonal challenges characterizing the month of September, the Group still recorded positive flows of € 305 million during this month and reached a total of € 3.7 billion year to date. The result was particularly positive due to the high incidence of managed inflows, which more than offset the outflow of some low-margin Italian institutional clients. We continue growing sustainably, and this translates for clients into a net weighted average performance at the end of September of +6.4%. We look with confidence at the upcoming months, convinced of our strategic choices that will also focus on highly innovative solutions in terms of alternative investments linked to the real economy. As demonstrated in September by the launch of the world's first private equity fund dedicated to retail investors, Demos 1, we have been yet again the first mover to democratize a high-yieldingasset class that was previously reserved for institutional investors and HNWI."

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Azimut is Italy's leading independent asset manager (active since 1989). The parent company Azimut Holding was listed on the Italian stock exchange on 7 July 2004 (AZM.MI) and, among others, is a member of the main Italian index FTSE MIB. The shareholder structure includes over 1,900 managers, employees and financial advisors as well as Peninsula Capital, bound by a shareholders' agreement that controls over 24% of the company. The remaining is free float. The Group comprises various companies active in the sale, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, with Registered Offices mainly in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Monaco, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Chile, USA, UAE and Turkey. In Italy, Azimut Capital Management SGR sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, as well as being active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Furthermore, Azimut Capital Management SGR, following the demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM, distributes Group and third party products in Italy via a network of financial advisors while Azimut Libera Impresa focuses on the Alternatives business. Overseas main operations are AZ Fund Management SA (founded in Luxembourg in 1999), which manages the multi strategy funds AZ Fund 1 and AZ Multi Asset and the Irish AZ Life DAC, whichoffers life insurance products.

Contacts - AzimutHolding S.p.A.

www.azimut-group.com

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Vittorio Pracca

Maria Laura Sisti (CsC Vision)

Tel. +39 02 8898 5853

Tel. +39 347 42 82 170

Email: vittorio.pracca@azimut.it

Email: marialaura.sisti@cscvision.com

Galeazzo Cornetto Bourlot

Viviana Merotto

Tel. +39 02 8898 5066

Tel. +39 02 8898 5026

Email: galeazzo.cornetto@azimut.it

Email: viviana.merotto@azimut.it

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 13:45:09 UTC
