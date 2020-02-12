Log in
AZKOYEN, S.A.

(AZK)
Azkoyen S A : The Azkoyen Group appoints Juan Jesús Alberdi as General Manager of the Coffee & Vending Systems and Payment Technologies Divisions

02/12/2020 | 07:14am EST
  • Jorge Pons, until now the financial director of Time & Security, has been appointed General Manager of that Division
  • Juan Jesús Alberdi and Jorge Pons will report to the new CEO, Eduardo Unzu

The Azkoyen Group, the Spanish multinational specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of advanced technological solutions, today announced the appointment of Juan Jesús Alberdi as General Manager of the Coffee & Vending Systems and Payment Technologies Divisions, and Jorge Pons as General Manager of the Time & Security Division. Both positions will report to Eduardo Unzu, who was appointed as CEO at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 24 January. The appointments have been approved by the Azkoyen Group Board of Directors.

Juan Jesús Alberdi, with 17 years experience in general management positions in the industrial groups of Elay (automotive components for OEM), Cegasa (batteries, household appliances…) and Ulma Handling Systems (storage and handling systems), is an industrial engineer from the Bilbao School of Engineering and has a General Management post-graduate degree from IESE Business School. He is a contributor to Deusto Business School and is a member of the Board of Trustees for the IK4-Tekniker Technology Research Centre. His management style, based on teamwork, decision making using key performance indicators, and a thorough knowledge of technology focused on industry 4.0, make Juan Jesús Alberdi's profile fit perfectly with the Azkoyen culture.

Jorge Pons, who has been CFO of the Time & Security Division for 6 years, has a deep knowledge of the Azkoyen Group and the security business of the Primion Technologies subsidiary which, together with his commitment and enthusiasm for the project, will ensure the achievement of the expansion plans of this division.

This organisational change has come about at a very special time for the company, as the Azkoyen Group celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2020. This long history can only be explained by the Group's continued ability to adapt to changes and trends in the market and by its firm commitment to innovation and technological development.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:13:09 UTC
