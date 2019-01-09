Log in
AZKOYEN SA (AZK)

AZKOYEN SA (AZK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/08
6.72 EUR   -0.30%
2013AZKOYEN SA : quaterly earnings release
News 
Azkoyen : machines used to prepare coffee at Subway stores in Colombia

Azkoyen : machines used to prepare coffee at Subway stores in Colombia

01/09/2019 | 06:14am EST
  • Seventy stores belonging to the North American franchise already use the Vitale S hot beverage machines.

For the first time, the fast food restaurant chain Subway has chosen Azkoyen's Vitale S coffee and hot beverage machines to offer a greater range of products by incorporating a variety of coffee at most of its Colombian stores. The Azkoyen Group is a Spanish multinational technological company based in Navarra that specialises in the designing and manufacturing of advanced technological solutions. With the Azkoyen machines, the fast food chain can provide a greater variety of products by incorporating, for the first time, a selection of coffee at most of these stores.

The range of compact Vitale S machines is a perfect professional solution, as it can provide a coffee and hot beverage service in reduced spaces and at a competitive price. Its clean and elegant design is intuitive to use and easy to maintain, while capable of making up to 7 different selections of coffee and hot chocolate.

Currently, seventy Subway stores within the chain, including those in Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla already have the Vitale S machines available. During 2019, there are plans for the installation of equipment at various locations throughout the country.

The participation of Azkoyen Andina, a Colombian subsidiary of the Group established in Pereira, has been fundamental for this operation, which has added value due to its highly competitive advantage in terms of the transit times compared to those in Europe.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:13:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 16,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 9,30 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 165 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,40 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Unzu Martínez Director General
Juan Miguel Sucunza Nicasio Chairman
Ander Cilveti Larreategui Director-Financial & Systems
Arturo Leyte Coello Director
Marco Adriani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZKOYEN SA2.75%189
FANUC CORP6.94%32 220
ATLAS COPCO7.13%29 641
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES0.98%27 830
INGERSOLL-RAND1.45%22 632
SMC CORP5.89%21 134
