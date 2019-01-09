Azkoyen : machines used to prepare coffee at Subway stores in Colombia

Seventy stores belonging to the North American franchise already use the Vitale S hot beverage machines.

For the first time, the fast food restaurant chain Subway has chosen Azkoyen's Vitale S coffee and hot beverage machines to offer a greater range of products by incorporating a variety of coffee at most of its Colombian stores. The Azkoyen Group is a Spanish multinational technological company based in Navarra that specialises in the designing and manufacturing of advanced technological solutions. With the Azkoyen machines, the fast food chain can provide a greater variety of products by incorporating, for the first time, a selection of coffee at most of these stores.

The range of compact Vitale S machines is a perfect professional solution, as it can provide a coffee and hot beverage service in reduced spaces and at a competitive price. Its clean and elegant design is intuitive to use and easy to maintain, while capable of making up to 7 different selections of coffee and hot chocolate.

Currently, seventy Subway stores within the chain, including those in Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla already have the Vitale S machines available. During 2019, there are plans for the installation of equipment at various locations throughout the country.

The participation of Azkoyen Andina, a Colombian subsidiary of the Group established in Pereira, has been fundamental for this operation, which has added value due to its highly competitive advantage in terms of the transit times compared to those in Europe.