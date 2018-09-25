Azkoyen : primion showcases its new graphic software user interface at Security in Essen

Hall 03 - Booth 3A14 / Access Control, Time Recording and Security Technology

Located right next to the main entrance to Hall 3, primion will be welcoming visitors to Booth 3A14 at Security in Essen. primion is numbered amongst the leading companies for comprehensive and secure solutions that use the latest technologies and that meet the highest security demands in the areas of Access Control, Time Recording and Risk Management. The area of electronic locking systems is also completely covered through their subsidiary company OPERTIS.

This year, the focus is on the redesigned graphical user interface for the primion software. The GUI has been completely graphically reworked in line with the latest requirements and is aligned directly with the needs of today's users: An intuitive, clear and concise structure, and a fresh and attractive look. The demand of significantly raising the level of the user experience based on years of experience, in order to impress not just through functionality but also through user comfort, has been fulfilled.

prime WebAccess, the Access Control software from primion, offers an extremely wide range of options for the control of access rights for barriers, gates, doors, turnstiles or elevators. They are secured reliably and any attempts to gain unauthorised access are reported immediately.

User-friendly readers and control panels complete the system. Terminals from the ADT series that cover all the essential functions for Access Control, Time Recording and Factory Data Collection, enable the rapid and precise recording of data and the unique identification of users, either through an integrated fingerprint scanner or through an RFID reader and badge. The assigned authorisations are administered in a database and can be assigned, modified and revoked quickly and simply. The terminals can also be integrated into many other IT solutions using the integrated REST Web Services communication.

The ADT1200 also offers extra accessibility options: Visually impaired users are guided through the menus using Braille appliqués on the keyboard and through speech output, to enable them to carry out bookings or Workflow transactions, such as querying their vacation accounts.

Individual doors can also be connected retrospectively through the online/offline system, by the deployment of electronic locking cylinders and escutcheon readers. pkt, prime key technology, is integrated into prime WebAccess. The primion subsidiary OPERTIS offers solutions for small and mid-sized locking systems with its eLOCK systems. New and interesting hardware and software functions are being presented, such as the option of directly arming or disarming an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) when opening or closing the door.

prime Security Management 2200, psm2200, primion's Physical Security Information System (PSIM), which has received the highest certification from the VdS, guarantees a complete overview of all connected systems covering Fire or Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance, Online or Offline Access Control and Alarm Notifications in the case of emergency situations. psm2200 controls and monitors the complete spectrum of security-critical Building Management applications and integrates all of them into one platform This guarantees round-the-clock building protection. Interfaces to Time Recording systems are also possible at any time, with the solutions from primion.