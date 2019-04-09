Log in
Azkoyen : showcases its new Neo Touch coffee machine at the Vendex Midlands exhibition in the United Kingdom

04/09/2019 | 04:33am EDT
  • Neo Touch includes a large screen for selecting and customising drinks
  • First-time launch in the United Kingdom of Vitro S1 Espresso

Azkoyen Group, Spanish technology multinational based in Navarre, specialising in the design and manufacture of advanced technological solutions, will be present under its brand name of Coffetek, at the Vendex Midlands 2019 trade fair, to be held on 9 April at Birmingham Conference and Events Centre (United Kingdom). There, it will present its new free-standing Neo Touch coffee machines, in addition to its new compact Vitro S1 Espresso model.

Neo Touch includes a new touch screen that allows you to play videos, select and customise drinks from an extensive and intuitive menu. The graphic interface and the purchase process have been designed in order to improve the customer experience, and to provide easy programming and maintenance tasks for the machine.

The event will also see the first-time launch in the United Kingdom of the Vitro S1 Espresso compact coffee machine, designed for offices with up to 20 employees, waiting rooms, businesses and small hotels with consumption levels below 60 cups per day. Vitro S1 stands out due to its state-of-the-art design, making it easy to use and move around.

Demonstrations will be given where the Vitro S1 will communicate via Joyco, the Coges smartphone application which allows consumers to customise, request and pay for coffees and other drinks.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:32:01 UTC
