Azkoyen : sponsors the 90th anniversary of the Automatic Vending Association in London

06/11/2019 | 07:08am EDT
  • Coffetek, Azkoyen's UK brand name, will sponsor AVA Live 2019, which will mark the 90th anniversary of Britain's largest vending industry association
  • The Vitro S1, Zen, Neo and Mistral+ machines will serve the attendees of the various activities included as part of this event

The Azkoyen Group, a Spanish technological multinational based in Navarra that specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced technological systems, will sponsor, under its Coffetek brand name, the upcoming AVA Live 2019 event, organised by the Automatic Vending Association (AVA) on 13-14 June at the Hilton London Metropole (London, United Kingdom).

This edition of AVA Live is an important event for the British vending industry due to it being the 90th anniversary of the creation of the Automatic Vending Association. This event will mark the beginning of a series of seminars, workshops, master-classes and other activities programmed in the most important forum of the year for this industry in the United Kingdom.

The event will feature a substantial supply of Azkoyen machines to serve the attendees. The meetings area will be equipped with a Vitro S1 compact espresso coffee machine, while the reception area will feature the Zen model. In the hotel foyer there will also be a Neo coffee machine and a Mistral+ vending machine.

About the Automatic Vending Association (AVA)

The Automatic Vending Association (AVA) is the largest trade association for the vending industry in the United Kingdom, bringing together manufacturers and suppliers of machines and consumables that operate around 420,000 vending machines and represent 75% of the total turnover of the industry in the UK. The Automatic Vending Association organises the biennial AVA Live event, the 2019 edition of which commemorates the 90th anniversary of the foundation of this association in 1929.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 11:07:09 UTC
