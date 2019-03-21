Azkoyen : will unveil its POS 1500 series for the first time at Lisbon's Horexpo trade fair

Azkoyen Group, multinational Spanish technology company based in Navarre and specialising in the design and manufacture of advanced technological solutions, will attend the next Alimentaria & Horexpo 2019 trade fair in Lisbon, where it will exhibit its new Cashlogy POS 1500 and POS 1500X cash management machines.

Developed by the Azkoyen Payment Technologies division, Cashlogy POS1500 is a technology used for making cash payments in business that helps to automate all the cash management processes, making it easier to manage quickly and securely. These devices enable, amongst other advantages, the automation of the entire desk closing process, reducing the time spent carrying out this process.

The Cashlogy POS 1500 series also stands out due to its reliability in discriminating between counterfeit currency and legal bank notes, minimising monetary losses and for its speed, ease of use and maintenance. Furthermore, it enables the customer to be the one who inserts the cash into the machine, meaning that the employee does not touch the cash and the food at the same time, thereby promoting hygiene, so important in retail food establishments. The POS 1500 series is therefore the perfect solution for restaurants, bars, patisseries, bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, petrol stations and any other establishment requiring the management of cash.

The Alimentaria & Horexpo 2019 trade fair, to be held from the 24 to 26 March at the Lisbon International Fair exhibition site, is the greatest business platform for the food, distribution and catering sectors in Portugal, as well as the leading trade fair for the Portuguese market and for important Portuguese markets. This is an event exclusively directed at professionals in food distribution, food industry technologies and the Horeca sector, which is hoping for an attendance of 800 exhibitors and over 25,000 visitors.