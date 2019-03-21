Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Azkoyen SA    AZK   ES0112458312

AZKOYEN SA

(AZK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Azkoyen : will unveil its POS 1500 series for the first time at Lisbon's Horexpo trade fair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 06:45am EDT

Azkoyen Group, multinational Spanish technology company based in Navarre and specialising in the design and manufacture of advanced technological solutions, will attend the next Alimentaria & Horexpo 2019 trade fair in Lisbon, where it will exhibit its new Cashlogy POS 1500 and POS 1500X cash management machines.

Developed by the Azkoyen Payment Technologies division, Cashlogy POS1500 is a technology used for making cash payments in business that helps to automate all the cash management processes, making it easier to manage quickly and securely. These devices enable, amongst other advantages, the automation of the entire desk closing process, reducing the time spent carrying out this process.

The Cashlogy POS 1500 series also stands out due to its reliability in discriminating between counterfeit currency and legal bank notes, minimising monetary losses and for its speed, ease of use and maintenance. Furthermore, it enables the customer to be the one who inserts the cash into the machine, meaning that the employee does not touch the cash and the food at the same time, thereby promoting hygiene, so important in retail food establishments. The POS 1500 series is therefore the perfect solution for restaurants, bars, patisseries, bakeries, butchers, fishmongers, petrol stations and any other establishment requiring the management of cash.

The Alimentaria & Horexpo 2019 trade fair, to be held from the 24 to 26 March at the Lisbon International Fair exhibition site, is the greatest business platform for the food, distribution and catering sectors in Portugal, as well as the leading trade fair for the Portuguese market and for important Portuguese markets. This is an event exclusively directed at professionals in food distribution, food industry technologies and the Horeca sector, which is hoping for an attendance of 800 exhibitors and over 25,000 visitors.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AZKOYEN SA
06:45aAZKOYEN : will unveil its POS 1500 series for the first time at Lisbon's Horexpo..
PU
02/05AZKOYEN : reaches an agreement to install Cashlogy devices in Juguettos stores
PU
01/09AZKOYEN : machines used to prepare coffee at Subway stores in Colombia
PU
2018AZKOYEN : Grupo Azkoyen has been awarded the lifetime Reconcilia Seal by the Gov..
PU
2018AZKOYEN : continues its expansion in Asia
PU
2018AZKOYEN : participates at European Vending Experience 2018
PU
2018AZKOYEN : showcases Joyco, its new App for customising beverages and making mobi..
PU
2018AZKOYEN : obtains a net profit of 9.1 million euros during the first nine months..
PU
2018AZKOYEN GROUP HAS RECEIVED THREE AWA : Innovation, Best Machine Manufacturer and..
PU
2018AZKOYEN : will introduce their last technological advances for Coffee vending ma..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 17,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 17,8 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 192 M
Chart AZKOYEN SA
Duration : Period :
Azkoyen SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,40 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Unzu Martínez Director General
Juan Miguel Sucunza Nicasio Chairman
Ander Cilveti Larreategui Director-Financial & Systems
Arturo Leyte Coello Director
Marco Adriani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZKOYEN SA15.29%219
FANUC CORP19.94%35 602
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES24.09%34 265
ATLAS COPCO19.24%33 034
INGERSOLL-RAND15.00%25 406
SMC CORP22.45%24 077
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.