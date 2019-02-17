Log in
Azrieli Group Ltd

AZRIELI GROUP LTD

(AZRG)
My previous session
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/14 10:24:31 am
19630 ILa   -0.30%
Israel's Leumi to complete sale of credit card unit February 26
RE
2018AZRIELI GROUP LTD : quaterly earnings release
2018AZRIELI GROUP : Releases Strong Results in Q2/2018
PR
News 
News

Azrieli : Israel's Leumi to complete sale of credit card unit February 26

02/17/2019 | 02:07am EST
Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a branch of Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, in Tel Aviv, Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Leumi said on Sunday it would complete the sale of its credit card unit to U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus on Feb. 26.

Leumi, which owns 80 percent of Leumi Card, and property developer Azrieli Group, which holds 20 percent, announced in July they had agreed to sell the business to the Warburg Pincus for 2.5 billion shekels (535.95 million pounds), subject to regulatory approval, receipt of which had held up the deal by a number of weeks.

Since the conditions for the sale have been met, the bank said in a statement on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that the sides agreed to complete the transaction on Feb. 26.

Israeli regulators, in a bid to increase competition, have instructed the country’s top two banks, Leumi and Hapoalim, to sell off their credit card companies by early 2020.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AZRIELI GROUP LTD -0.30% 19630 Delayed Quote.10.25%
BANK LEUMI LE ISRAEL BM -1.16% 2387 Delayed Quote.5.75%
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 1 409 M
Net income 2018 2 434 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 9,75
P/E ratio 2019 6,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 23 806 M
Technical analysis trends AZRIELI GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 209  ILS
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Eyal Henkin Chief Executive Officer
Danna Hakim Azrieli Chairman
Irit Sekler Philisof Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Menachem Einan Director
Efraim Halevy Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZRIELI GROUP LTD10.25%6 584
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.17%48 887
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.02%40 423
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.48%40 155
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.55%30 243
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.05%28 925
