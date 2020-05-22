Aztec Minerals : Arranges $60,000 in Working Capital Loans

Vancouver, Canada - May 22, 2020 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ('Aztec' or the 'Company') announces it has arranged an aggregate of CAD$60,000 in loans from two insiders and a strategic investor. Each loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable on maturity, and has a term of 6 months, provided that the Company may prepay without penalty. Subject to regulatory approval, a loan bonus totaling 300,000 warrants will be issuable to the lenders, with each warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of one year.

Funds from the loans will be used for working capital purposes.

The loans and related loan bonus constitute 'related party transactions' pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101'), as two of the lenders, Bradford Cooke and James Schilling, are directors of the Company. The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with loans in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The loans and related loan bonuses have been reviewed and approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Company.

Joey Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large gold-copper deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Joey Wilkins, President and CEO or Bradford Cooke, Chairman

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: joey@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

