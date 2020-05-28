Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Aztec Minerals Corp.    AZT   CA0548271000

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(AZT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/27 01:43:07 pm
0.25 CAD   +2.04%
08:07aAZTEC MINERALS : Engages IR Consultant
PU
05/25AZTEC MINERALS : Arranges $60,000 in Working Capital Loans
AQ
05/22AZTEC MINERALS : Arranges $60,000 in Working Capital Loans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aztec Minerals : Engages IR Consultant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Vancouver, Canada - May 28, 2020 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ('Aztec') announces that it has engaged Commodity-TV and Rohstoff-TV ('C&R-TV') for an initial three month period to assist with Aztec's investor relations activities. Pursuant to an agreement dated May 20, 2020, Aztec will pay C&R-TV €9000 plus expenses. C&R-TV is based in Switzerland and will introduce Aztec to its European investor network by recording, translating, broadcasting and disseminating on its digital platforms Aztec news, articles, interviews and webinars.

'Joey Wilkins'

Joey Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large gold-copper deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Joey Wilkins, President and CEO or Bradford Cooke, Chairman
Tel: (604) 685-9770
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: joey@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'expects' or 'it is expected', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'will' occur.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include matters relating to receipt of regulatory approval. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Aztec Minerals Corp. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 12:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
08:07aAZTEC MINERALS : Engages IR Consultant
PU
05/25AZTEC MINERALS : Arranges $60,000 in Working Capital Loans
AQ
05/22AZTEC MINERALS : Arranges $60,000 in Working Capital Loans
PU
05/05AZTEC MINERALS : Provides 2020 Strategic Update and Outlook
PU
04/29AZTEC MINERALS : 4th Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & An..
PU
04/07AZTEC MINERALS : Closes CAD$400,000 Private Placement Financing
AQ
02/26AZTEC MINERALS : Re-Pricing of Stock Options
AQ
02/24AZTEC MINERALS : Arranges CAD$430,000 Private Placement Financing
AQ
2019AZTEC MINERALS : Extends Term of Warrants
AQ
2019AZTEC MINERALS : Completes Earn-in and Exercises Option to Acquire a 65% Interes..
AQ
More news
Chart AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Aztec Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Wilkins President & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford James Cooke Chairman
Philip C. Yee Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Jorge Patricio Varas Independent Director
Mark Rebagliati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.284.62%7
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL1.18%48 914
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-14.55%28 062
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-29.19%13 489
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-30.24%9 512
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-16.00%7 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group