Azul S A : 2020 Events Calendar
05/20/2020 | 05:34pm EDT
Azul Corporate Events Calendar
Financial Statements
DATE
Full year 2019
03/12/2020
First quarter 2020
05/14/2020
Second quarter 2020
08/06/2020
Third quarter 2020
11/05/2020
Earnings Calls
DATE
Fourth quarter 2019 and FY 2019 results
|
03/12/2020
First quarter 2020 results
|
05/14/2020
Second quarter 2020 results
|
08/06/2020
Third quarter 2020 results
|
11/05/2020
Reference Form, relating to the fiscal year of 2019
DATE
Submission to CVM and BM&FBOVESPA
|
06/12/2020
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
DATE
Submission of Management's Proposal
|
03/18/2020
Submission of Call Notice
|
03/18/2020
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
04/29/2020
Submission of the Main Resolutions of the Minute of
|
04/29/2020
the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
Investor and Analyst Meeting - São Paulo
|
DATE
Azul strategy outlook
|
10/14/2020
1
Disclaimer
Azul SA published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 21:33:02 UTC
|Sales 2020
|6 663 M
|EBIT 2020
|-709 M
|Net income 2020
|-3 322 M
|Debt 2020
|16 059 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-0,62x
|P/E ratio 2021
|66,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|3,11x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,69x
|Capitalization
|4 669 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
45,99 BRL
|Last Close Price
13,65 BRL
|Spread / Highest target
493%
|Spread / Average Target
237%
|Spread / Lowest Target
13,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|AZUL S.A.
|-76.58%
|816