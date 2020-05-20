Log in
AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/19
13.65 BRL   -5.14%
05:34pAZUL S A : 2020 Events Calendar
PU
07:59aAZUL S A : June Network Update
PU
05/14AZUL S A : 1Q20 Financial Statements
PU
Azul S A : 2020 Events Calendar

05/20/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Azul Corporate Events Calendar

Financial Statements

DATE

Full year 2019

03/12/2020

First quarter 2020

05/14/2020

Second quarter 2020

08/06/2020

Third quarter 2020

11/05/2020

Earnings Calls

DATE

Fourth quarter 2019 and FY 2019 results

03/12/2020

First quarter 2020 results

05/14/2020

Second quarter 2020 results

08/06/2020

Third quarter 2020 results

11/05/2020

Reference Form, relating to the fiscal year of 2019

DATE

Submission to CVM and BM&FBOVESPA

06/12/2020

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

DATE

Submission of Management's Proposal

03/18/2020

Submission of Call Notice

03/18/2020

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

04/29/2020

Submission of the Main Resolutions of the Minute of

04/29/2020

the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

Investor and Analyst Meeting - São Paulo

DATE

Azul strategy outlook

10/14/2020

1

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 21:33:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 6 663 M
EBIT 2020 -709 M
Net income 2020 -3 322 M
Debt 2020 16 059 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
P/E ratio 2021 66,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 4 669 M
Chart AZUL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azul S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZUL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,99 BRL
Last Close Price 13,65 BRL
Spread / Highest target 493%
Spread / Average Target 237%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.-76.58%816
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.79%13 823
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.90%12 425
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.24%11 906
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.26%8 527
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-33.02%8 182
