Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Detailed Voting Map

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the detailed final voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 29, 2020

A Azul S.A.("Companhia"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 6, II, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted remotely and by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, held on April 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., containing the first 5 digits of the shareholders' CPF or CNPJ numbers, the votes in relation to each matter, and information of the shareholding position. The detailed final voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri, May 11, 2020.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer