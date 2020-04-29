Log in
AZUL S.A.    AZUL4   BRAZULACNPR4

AZUL S.A.

(AZUL4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/29
17.12 BRL   +6.67%
04/17AZUL S A : Clarifies Debt Renegotiation Plans
PU
04/16AZUL S A : Engages Advisors to Increase Efficiency in Light of Covid-19
PU
04/07AZUL S A : announces its traffic figures for March 2020
PU
Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map

04/29/2020 | 06:18pm EDT

AZUL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29

NIRE 35.300.361.130

Disclosure of the final summarized voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 29, 2020

Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 6, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, held on April 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The final summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.

Barueri, April 29, 2020.

Alexandre Wagner Malfitani

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

Description of the Resolutions at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

VOTE

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

(1) To approve the management's accounts of the Company and approve

Approvals

306,558,420

N/A

the management's report and the financial statements, together with the

Rejections

0

N/A

report of the external independent auditor, for the fiscal year ended on

December 31, 2019

Abstentions

622,406,638

N/A

Approvals

928,965,058

113,569,621

(2) To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company

Rejections

0

15,694,234

for fiscal year 2020

Abstentions

0

2,986,136

Yes

0

34,416,943

(3) Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to

No

0

14,447,241

art. 161 of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?

Abstentions

928,965,058

77,385,807

CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF

Description of the Resolutions at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

VOTE

VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION

Common (ON)

Preferred (PN)

Approvals

928,965,058

N/A

(1) To amend the Company bylaws by changing the wording (i) of the main

sections of Articles 5 and 6 to reflect the new capital stock and balance of

Rejections

0

N/A

authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limit of authorized

capital, approved at meetings of the Board of Directors held on March 9, 2020

Abstentions

0

N/A

Approvals

928,965,058

N/A

(2) To restate the Company's Bylaws following the approved changes

Rejections

0

N/A

thereto

Abstentions

0

N/A

Disclaimer

Azul SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:17:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 9 718 M
EBIT 2020 885 M
Net income 2020 -1 250 M
Debt 2020 14 906 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 5 847 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,09  BRL
Last Close Price 17,12  BRL
Spread / Highest target 373%
Spread / Average Target 181%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Rodgerson Chief Executive Officer
David Gary Neeleman Chairman
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani Chief Financial Officer
José Mário Caprioli dos Santos Director & Institutional Relations Officer
Sérgio Eraldo de Salles Pinto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZUL S.A.5.10%987
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.38%15 462
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%12 720
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.57%11 233
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.62%9 544
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.46%8 621
