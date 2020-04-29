Azul S A : AGM/EGM - Final Synthetic Detailed Voting Map
04/29/2020 | 06:18pm EDT
AZUL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 09.305.994/0001-29
NIRE 35.300.361.130
Disclosure of the final summarized voting map of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings held on April 29, 2020
Azul S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Article 21-W, Paragraph 6, of Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summarized voting map consolidating the voting instructions submitted by the attending shareholders for each of the matters resolved on the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings, held on April 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., appointing the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions of the voting shares in each item included in the agendas of the meetings. The final summarized voting map can be found in the attached table.
Barueri, April 29, 2020.
Alexandre Wagner Malfitani
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
Description of the Resolutions at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
VOTE
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
(1) To approve the management's accounts of the Company and approve
Approvals
306,558,420
N/A
the management's report and the financial statements, together with the
Rejections
0
N/A
report of the external independent auditor, for the fiscal year ended on
December 31, 2019
Abstentions
622,406,638
N/A
Approvals
928,965,058
113,569,621
(2) To set the global annual compensation of the managers of the Company
Rejections
0
15,694,234
for fiscal year 2020
Abstentions
0
2,986,136
Yes
0
34,416,943
(3) Do you wish to request the installation of a Fiscal Council, pursuant to
No
0
14,447,241
art. 161 of the Brazilian Law nº 6,404/76?
Abstentions
928,965,058
77,385,807
CLASS OF SHARES AND TOTAL NUMBER OF
Description of the Resolutions at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
VOTE
VOTES FOR EACH RESOLUTION
Common (ON)
Preferred (PN)
Approvals
928,965,058
N/A
(1) To amend the Company bylaws by changing the wording (i) of the main
sections of Articles 5 and 6 to reflect the new capital stock and balance of
Rejections
0
N/A
authorized capital after the capital increases, within the limit of authorized
capital, approved at meetings of the Board of Directors held on March 9, 2020
Abstentions
0
N/A
Approvals
928,965,058
N/A
(2) To restate the Company's Bylaws following the approved changes